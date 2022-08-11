From Darth Vader to Mrs Mack: Why Aberdeen actor Michael Sheard couldn’t say no to Take The High Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

From Darth Vader to Mrs Mack: Why Aberdeen actor Michael Sheard couldn’t say no to Take The High Road

By Neil Drysdale
August 11, 2022, 11:45 am
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
Hidden history: Former home of Aberdeen suffragette goes up for sale
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
Hey America: Stuart Cosgrove's new book on ties between black music and the White…
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
Horror and tragedy when Aberdeen murderer James Moir escaped from prison in 1997
0
Manchester United Pittodrie
When Sir Alex Ferguson brought Manchester United to Pittodrie to honour Neil Simpson
0
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
International Cat Day: Let's paws to appreciate our feline friends in the north
0
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
GALLERY: August fun in the north-east through the years
0
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
GALLERY: Pictures of the traditional Aboyne Highland Games through the decades
0
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
From Taggart to Midsomer Murders: Here's why Shetland can survive life without Douglas Henshall
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
Where does Eilish McColgan's magical 10,000m run rank in your list of great Scottish…
0
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
Ripping Yarns pales in comparison with Sir Ranulph Fiennes' desire to keep on living…

More from The Press & Journal

Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
Dates confirmed: Bin strikes to hit Aberdeen, Highlands and Orkney in August and September
0
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
WATCH FOR FREE: The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview is out now
0
Thunderstorm warning map
Rain is coming! Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
0
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
Taxi driver brutally attacked after tutting at neighbour's bad parking
Luis Longstaff during his Cove Rangers debut against Morton. Photo by Dave Cowe
Luis Longstaff keen to cut his teeth at Cove Rangers after Liverpool exit
Michael Sheard took the high road to the acting job of his dreams whilst starring in Grange Hill.
Abusive ex-boyfriend finally sentenced TWO YEARS after guilty plea