When Darth Vader killed an Aberdonian in Star Wars just by looking at him He was the Aberdeen loon whose demise in The Empire Strikes Back was one of the most memorable scenes in the Star Wars franchise. By Graeme Strachan May 4, 2022, 11:45 am Darth Vader gave Michael Sheard the death stare in 1980. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Michael Sheard Star Wars Star Wars Day More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Ten decades, ten objects: Popular Fort William Museum celebrates its first century May 4, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Jimmy Chung’s restaurant fire engulfed Aberdeen promenade and wreaked devastation May 3, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Screen-Free Week: get back in shape with an old-fashioned hop, skip and jump May 2, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Here’s when to expect the Scottish council election results in the north and north-east Street food and craft drinks festival North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen after four years Police seal off Aberdeen high rise after body found Home Office apologises for telling Boddam woman she should travel to Ukraine days before war broke out Visitors to Aberdeenshire urged to respect the countryside Former Don Willie Garner joins board at Aberdeen FC