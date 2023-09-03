Gallery: Pounding the Granite City streets with Aberdeen Milk Marathon memories

Aberdeen Milk Marathon was a mainstay of the 1980s, where for one day a year runners replaced cars on Granite City Streets.

The first Aberdeen marathon took place in 1979, organised by the late, legendary Aberdeen athlete Mel Edwards.

It was a four-lap course around Bridge of Don with 62 competitors in its first year – the biggest marathon held in Scotland at that point.

The following year, the event attracted more than 100 entrants as word spread among Scotland’s athletic community.

It was christened Aberdeen Milk Marathon as it was sponsored by the Aberdeen and District Milk Marketing board.

Over the years, the course changed and saw runners beginning and ending their gruelling challenge outside the Beach Ballroom, and taking in sights like Duthie Park and Aberdeen’s West End.

Although it’s debatable as to whether the marathon runners really enjoyed the scenery while pounding around town.

The final Aberdeen Milk Marathon was held in 1990, bringing to an end and event that had brought the UK’s top runners to the north-east.

Perhaps you’ll recognise some local athletes in our gallery below.

Aberdeen Milk Marathon pictures

