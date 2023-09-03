Gallery: Pounding the Granite City streets with Aberdeen Milk Marathon memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Gallery: Pounding the Granite City streets with Aberdeen Milk Marathon memories

Aberdeen Milk Marathon brought together Aberdeen's athletic community and attracted top competitors from across the UK for 11 years until 1990.

By Kirstie Waterston
1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson
1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen Milk Marathon was a mainstay of the 1980s, where for one day a year runners replaced cars on Granite City Streets.

The first Aberdeen marathon took place in 1979, organised by the late, legendary Aberdeen athlete Mel Edwards.

It was a four-lap course around Bridge of Don with 62 competitors in its first year – the biggest marathon held in Scotland at that point.

The following year, the event attracted more than 100 entrants as word spread among Scotland’s athletic community.

1984: Colin Millar had plenty to celebrate after the race. For he finished his first marathon in 3 hours 46 minutes – on his 47th birthday. Mr Millar of Fechnie, Kinnellar, also raised £250 for the East African famine relief, and his 24-year-old son Jeremy also completed the event – four minutes ahead of dad. Image: DC Thomson

It was christened Aberdeen Milk Marathon as it was sponsored by the Aberdeen and District Milk Marketing board.

Over the years, the course changed and saw runners beginning and ending their gruelling challenge outside the Beach Ballroom, and taking in sights like Duthie Park and Aberdeen’s West End.

Although it’s debatable as to whether the marathon runners really enjoyed the scenery while pounding around town.

The final Aberdeen Milk Marathon was held in 1990, bringing to an end and event that had brought the UK’s top runners to the north-east.

Perhaps you’ll recognise some local athletes in our gallery below.

Aberdeen Milk Marathon pictures

1982: Dr Ian Light, left, takes a blood sample from marathon runner Dr John Bell. Both doctors were with Aberdeen University’s environmental and offshore medicine department. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Safety officer Peter Wilson (54), was among the more mature entrants, but fighting fit Peter of Aberdeen, cruised home in just 3 hours 35 minutes in only his fourth marathon. Image: DC Thomson
1981: In bitterly cold windy conditions, Aberdeen Milk Marathon entrants set off – and with only a few exceptions all finished the course. The race was won by English international Max Coleby, who completed the 26 miles 385 yards in 2hr 21min 29 secs. Image: DC Thomson
1987: A tired Carol-Ann Gray gets help with a foil insulator after crossing the finish to take first place in the women’s marathon. Image: DC Thomson
1985: In the winning mood David Catlow and Ann Curtis celebrate their wins in the Aberdeen Milk Marathon. Image: DC Thomson
1984: A delighted Lynda Bain crossing the Aberdeen Milk Marathon finishing line after her record run. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Aberdeen veteran Alastair Wood receives his finishing medal from Lorraine Gardiner, of the Aberdeen and District Milk Marketing Board. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Wimpy duty manager Andrew Leiper, front, gets top service from Kevin Wetherly, left, and Andrew Edment as he stocks up on a restaurant speciality in the countdown to marathon day – baby permitting. His wife Caroline was due to give birth on marathon day – Sunday May 28. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Organisers took a double take when they had two entries each from Reginald Geddes, Aberdeen. But it was was no mistake – father and son Reg senior and Reg junior, 18, ran the race together, crossing the line in tandem after 3 hrs 45 min. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Competitors get into their stride shortly after the start of the City of Aberdeen Milk Marathon. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Peterhead’s John Diffey, left, and Michael Brown pulled of a finishing straight surprise when they unfurled a banner that celebrated the marathon’s 10th anniversary. The runners were left with no option but to finish with a joint time of 3hrs 29mins 53secs. Image: DC Thomson

If you liked this, you might enjoy:

More from Past Times

1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson
West Highland crofter of 17 years says traditional way of life has disappeared
1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar School history in 122 photos
1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson
Doctors warned about danger of deaths on A9 without dualling in 1973
1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson
Budz Bar in Aberdeen: A look back at 6 years of banging beats and…
1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Happy memories of schooldays at Danestone Primary School
1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson
On This Day 1944: P&J war correspondent among first to enter liberated Paris
1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: A look back at life in Aberchirder over the last 60 years
1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Billy Connolly having a rare time at the Lonach Gathering and Games over…
1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson
On This Day 1970: Andy Stewart was being un-PC at His Majesty's, whisky prices…
1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: August days in and around Aberdeen over the decades

Conversation