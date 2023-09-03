Past Times Gallery: Pounding the Granite City streets with Aberdeen Milk Marathon memories Aberdeen Milk Marathon brought together Aberdeen's athletic community and attracted top competitors from across the UK for 11 years until 1990. By Kirstie Waterston September 3 2023, 6.00am Share Gallery: Pounding the Granite City streets with Aberdeen Milk Marathon memories Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/6097450/aberdeen-milk-marathon/ Copy Link 0 comment 1989: The runners vie for the early lead as the 1989 Aberdeen Milk Marathon gets underway. Image: DC Thomson Aberdeen Milk Marathon was a mainstay of the 1980s, where for one day a year runners replaced cars on Granite City Streets. The first Aberdeen marathon took place in 1979, organised by the late, legendary Aberdeen athlete Mel Edwards. It was a four-lap course around Bridge of Don with 62 competitors in its first year – the biggest marathon held in Scotland at that point. The following year, the event attracted more than 100 entrants as word spread among Scotland’s athletic community. 1984: Colin Millar had plenty to celebrate after the race. For he finished his first marathon in 3 hours 46 minutes – on his 47th birthday. Mr Millar of Fechnie, Kinnellar, also raised £250 for the East African famine relief, and his 24-year-old son Jeremy also completed the event – four minutes ahead of dad. Image: DC Thomson It was christened Aberdeen Milk Marathon as it was sponsored by the Aberdeen and District Milk Marketing board. Over the years, the course changed and saw runners beginning and ending their gruelling challenge outside the Beach Ballroom, and taking in sights like Duthie Park and Aberdeen’s West End. Although it’s debatable as to whether the marathon runners really enjoyed the scenery while pounding around town. The final Aberdeen Milk Marathon was held in 1990, bringing to an end and event that had brought the UK’s top runners to the north-east. Perhaps you’ll recognise some local athletes in our gallery below. Aberdeen Milk Marathon pictures 1982: Dr Ian Light, left, takes a blood sample from marathon runner Dr John Bell. Both doctors were with Aberdeen University’s environmental and offshore medicine department. Image: DC Thomson 1985: Safety officer Peter Wilson (54), was among the more mature entrants, but fighting fit Peter of Aberdeen, cruised home in just 3 hours 35 minutes in only his fourth marathon. Image: DC Thomson 1981: In bitterly cold windy conditions, Aberdeen Milk Marathon entrants set off – and with only a few exceptions all finished the course. The race was won by English international Max Coleby, who completed the 26 miles 385 yards in 2hr 21min 29 secs. Image: DC Thomson 1987: A tired Carol-Ann Gray gets help with a foil insulator after crossing the finish to take first place in the women’s marathon. Image: DC Thomson 1985: In the winning mood David Catlow and Ann Curtis celebrate their wins in the Aberdeen Milk Marathon. Image: DC Thomson 1984: A delighted Lynda Bain crossing the Aberdeen Milk Marathon finishing line after her record run. Image: DC Thomson 1981: Aberdeen veteran Alastair Wood receives his finishing medal from Lorraine Gardiner, of the Aberdeen and District Milk Marketing Board. Image: DC Thomson 1989: Wimpy duty manager Andrew Leiper, front, gets top service from Kevin Wetherly, left, and Andrew Edment as he stocks up on a restaurant speciality in the countdown to marathon day – baby permitting. His wife Caroline was due to give birth on marathon day – Sunday May 28. Image: DC Thomson 1986: Organisers took a double take when they had two entries each from Reginald Geddes, Aberdeen. But it was was no mistake – father and son Reg senior and Reg junior, 18, ran the race together, crossing the line in tandem after 3 hrs 45 min. Image: DC Thomson 1988: Competitors get into their stride shortly after the start of the City of Aberdeen Milk Marathon. Image: DC Thomson 1989: Peterhead’s John Diffey, left, and Michael Brown pulled of a finishing straight surprise when they unfurled a banner that celebrated the marathon’s 10th anniversary. The runners were left with no option but to finish with a joint time of 3hrs 29mins 53secs. Image: DC Thomson If you liked this, you might enjoy: Budz Bar in Aberdeen: A look back at 6 years of banging beats and strange shots Gallery: Happy memories of schooldays at Danestone Primary School
