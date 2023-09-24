Gallery: When hit TV show It’s a Knockout came to Aberdeen in 1970

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: When hit TV show It’s a Knockout came to Aberdeen in 1970

When telly favourite It's a Knockout came to Duthie Park, Aberdeen's competitors took the training very seriously enlisting city PE teachers to train volunteers ahead of the crazy challenges. But were they victorious?

By Kirstie Waterston
Contestants taking part in It's a Knockout for BBC1 at Duthie Park in 1970. Image: DC Thomson

It’s a Knockout, a physical and absurd TV challenge put Aberdeen’s fittest, fastest, and perhaps most fearless, citizens to the test.

The hit TV gameshow, which originated in France, took Saturday night entertainment by storm.

The show’s format saw different towns and cities across the UK pitted against each other in physical tasks at their local park.

In a wild deviation from today’s health and safety risk assessments, Aberdeen City Council parks department used to host a version of the competition at Duthie Park.

And in May 1970, Aberdeen’s Duthie Park was the venue for real televised It’s a Knockout. A round filmed there saw Aberdeen compete against Arbroath.

1970: Supporters turned out in force to bolster the spirits of competitors in the Aberdeen round of It’s a Knockout for BBC1. Image: DC Thomson

The episode aired on BBC1, showcasing the hilarity and humility of the Aberdonians brave enough to risk making a fool of themselves on national TV.

But ultimately, this was a competition, and not just anybody got to represent Aberdeen.

Oh no, the training was taken very seriously with a pool of 120 intrepid volunteers being whittled down to 40 athletes.

Local PE teacher Jim Banks helped to coach competitors in agility, but also teamwork, he explained: “A very important quality is determination and the will to work.”

But all the training in the world couldn’t prepare the athletes for some of the “twisted genius” of the challenges that lay ahead.

The EE headline after It’s a Knockout took place in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Being ripped could only get you so far when some tasks saw competitors having floats strapped to their feet while they retrieved plastic penguins from the Duthie Park pond.

Sadly no footage seems to exist that we could find of this particular episode, but Aberdeen proved victorious.

In front of a crowd of 20,000, competitors won 14 points to Arbroath’s four, going on to compete at the next round in Belgium.

But whether you took part or just enjoyed watching from the comfort of your sofa, these photos might jog some memories.

Pictures: It’s a Knockout

1970: In a brightly-lit gymnasium in Tillydrone, Eddie Paterson in a frogman suit dribbled a rugby ball between some posts in training. Image: DC Thomson
1968: The strong, the athletic and the waterlogged assembled at the Duthie Park model yachting pond for the city council parks department’s It’s a Knockout competition. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Some of the 120-strong Aberdeen squad for the television ”It’s a Knockout” competition got strenuous training at Northfield School. In charge of training was Jennifer Leslie, teacher of PE at Kittybrewster and Aberdeen Academy, one of two coaches appointed. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Dorothy Leith, of Mastrick, tries her luck on the greasy pole. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Aberdeen v Arbroath – It’s a Knockout at the Duthie Park showing the victorious Aberdeen Team after their win. Image: DC Thomson
1971: A soaking for some of the Aberdeen competitors in the It’s a Knockout tussle against Dundee at Linksfield Stadium. Aberdeen won this particular aquatic game. Image: DC Thomson
1977: A record entry of 16 teams took part in Aberdeen’s version of It’s a Knockout aimed at raising £3,000 for charity. Defending champions, were the ASDA Bridge of Don team, back from left, Joyce Mulloy, Gillian McNicol, Shona Burnett, and, front, Jacqueline Scott and Claire Thomson. Image: DC Thomson
1970: The first steps in picking an Aberdeen team to compete in the BBC’s It’s a Knockout competition saw 120 hopefuls take part in a training session. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Excitement was high as the Aberdeen team tackled the three-man monster event in the It’s a Knockout round against Arbroath at Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson

