Pancakes, pubs and Crown Street Post Office: Photos of March days in Aberdeen over years

They say nothing is certain in life but death and taxes, although you can be certain at the end of the tax year, the council is trying to save cash.

While we tend to think everything was better in the old days, cash-strapped councils are nothing new.

In March 1969, Aberdeen City Council was looking to introduce more single-decker buses.

It was part of a cost-saving exercise “to maintain existing services in the face of increasing costs”.

The iconic green and cream Aberdeen Corporation Transport double-deckers were a two-person operation, requiring a driver and conductor – or clippie.

But the new, single-deck vehicles required a driver/conductor only, who dealt with tickets as well as the traffic.

Single-deckers had been successfully introduced to Aberdeen in 1968 on routes 13, 14 and 20.

And the following year, another 15 were destined for the No. 17 Hilton-Torry route and the Kincorth Circular.

They were introduced at a time when passenger numbers were dwindling.

At that time, the council had 225 buses with at least 1100 staff to pay for.

The council cited increased car usage, motorcyclists, cyclists, “motorists who give the dolls (women) in the avenue a lift”, and “the walk-to-work cults” for a reduction in revenue.

But the single-deck buses were “proving highly successful in their object – economy”.

Elsewhere, our look back at March over the year takes us to Hilton Academy where pupils and parents were teaming up to save their school from closure in more cost-saving measures.

While St Mary’s Amateur Boxing Club in Aberdeen were boxing clever with a brace of accolades in 1988. Join us on our monthly dawdle down memory lane.

