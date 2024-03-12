Pancakes, pubs and Crown Street Post Office: Photos of March days in Aberdeen over years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Pancakes, pubs and Crown Street Post Office: Photos of March days in Aberdeen over years

March brings longer days and Spring optimism - it also means it's time for our monthly trip down memory lane featuring 1940s rationing, 1960s buses and a lost pub.

1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

They say nothing is certain in life but death and taxes, although you can be certain at the end of the tax year, the council is trying to save cash.

While we tend to think everything was better in the old days, cash-strapped councils are nothing new.

In March 1969, Aberdeen City Council was looking to introduce more single-decker buses.

It was part of a cost-saving exercise “to maintain existing services in the face of increasing costs”.

The iconic green and cream Aberdeen Corporation Transport double-deckers were a two-person operation, requiring a driver and conductor – or clippie.

But the new, single-deck vehicles required a driver/conductor only, who dealt with tickets as well as the traffic.

1968: The introduction of single-deck buses to Aberdeen municipal transport routes was to take a leap forward when another 15 of these vehicles was delivered to the city. They were destined for the No. 17 Hilton-Torry route, which was to be entirely single-deck buses. Image: DC Thomson

Single-deckers had been successfully introduced to Aberdeen in 1968 on routes 13, 14 and 20.

And the following year, another 15 were destined for the No. 17 Hilton-Torry route and the Kincorth Circular.

They were introduced at a time when passenger numbers were dwindling.

At that time, the council had 225 buses with at least 1100 staff to pay for.

The council cited increased car usage, motorcyclists, cyclists, “motorists who give the dolls (women) in the avenue a lift”, and “the walk-to-work cults” for a reduction in revenue.

But the single-deck buses were “proving highly successful in their object – economy”.

Elsewhere, our look back at March over the year takes us to Hilton Academy where pupils and parents were teaming up to save their school from closure in more cost-saving measures.

While St Mary’s Amateur Boxing Club in Aberdeen were boxing clever with a brace of accolades in 1988. Join us on our monthly dawdle down memory lane.

Gallery: Photos of March days in Aberdeen over the years

1982: One of our collective memories of school days in Scotland is country dancing, here are Airyhall School A team dancers, who competed at the Aberdeen and North-east of Scotland Music Festival’s Scottish country dancing section. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Hilton Academy pupils and their parents during the sit-in staged by the pupils in protest at the proposed closure of the school. More than 300 children remained in their classrooms, not as a punishment, but in an attempt to save their school from possible closure. All the teachers at Hilton Academy stayed on to provide extra lessons, and a number of parents attended to lend their weight to the work on protest. Image: DC Thomson
1973: President of the Soroptomists Club of Aberdeen, Mrs Dorothy Lawrie, centre, presented three stained glass windows to the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park. Councillor Collie, left, convener links and parks committee, accepts the windows depicting Aberdeen’s association with the sea, which were rescued from buildings on the Lower Prom. The work of a local artist, they were restored and mounted on wooden casements as a gift by the soroptomists to mark their jubilee. Image: DC Thomson
1940: This busy butcher’s shop somewhere in Aberdeen shows a familiar wartime scene in March 1940, as this lady awaiting her meat rations. Image: DC Thomson
1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
1961: The former Harbour Bar, which was located at 1 Regent Quay in Aberdeen and demolished as part of extensive redevelopment of the Shiprow area. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Hazlehead winger Grant Coull slides through Walker Road defenders Alan Tait, left, and Gary Coles, right, to get a shot at goal during their match at Harlaw playing fields. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Members of Mannofield Men’s Recreation Club receive trophies from club president’s wife Aileen Brown. Here she hands over the bowls championship award to Jim Baxter as other winners and runners-up look on. They are, front, from left, John Anderson, bridge; Eric Wallace, bowls pairs runner-up; Bill Gourlay, snooker pairs, and Robert Burnett, snooker pairs runner-up. Back, Bill Stewart, dominoes runner-up; John Brass, bowls pairs runner-up; John Dunn, bowls pairs; Jim Jones, snooker pairs runner-up; Hugh Shepherd, bowl pairs, and George Melvin, dominoes winner and bridge runner-up. Image: DC Thomson
1983:More than 30 Girls’ Brigade companies from Aberdeen and parts of Grampian Region took part in their annual parade and church service. The service in the Kirk of St Nicholas was led by the Rev. Lance Stone. Front, from left, Kathleen Welsh, Jean Main and Morag Park. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Winner of the North-east heat of the Miss Scotland Competition is Miss Evening Express 1987, Pamela Taylor, from Newtonhill, who is seen here with attendants Geraldine Hey, left, who was second, and Shonah McPherson, after the ceremony in Mr G’s. Image: DC Thomson
1988: St Mary’s Amateur Boxing had special reason to look happy as they had heavyweight Richard Martin and featherweight Bertie Ewen in the finals of the SABA championships. Trainers Bill Sharkey, left, and Felix Graham, right, are pictured with boxers from the Aberdeen club who won honours in the 1988 season. They are, from left, Wayne Strachan (best 15-16 age group); Richard Martin (Northeast heavyweight champ); Stan Burnett (best 14-15); Lawrence Crampsie (North-east lightweight champ); Bertie Ewan (North-east featherweight champ), and Liam Sharkey (best 16-17). Image: DC Thomson
1971: The scene at Aberdeen’s Head Post Office in Crown Street resembled the pre-Christmas rush… but there was no festive spirit apparent among the long queues of disgruntled city folk, some of whom had been waiting more than an hour in March 1971. Image: DC Thomson
1989: The new Safeways Superstore brought a new excitement to shopping for children, they could follow their mum and dad with one of their Safeways mini trollies. Lauren Hodgson, 3, found a good use for her trolley by filling it with Easter eggs, but her mother Ellen doesn’t seem to mind, or just hadn’t noticed… Image: DC Thomson
1991: Spades at the slope – young members of Aberdeen Airport Squadron of the ATC on the banks of the River Don at Dyce, with their CO, Pilot Officer Alan Sharpe, ready to plant 100 trees to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ATC and the squadron’s 30th anniversary. Image: DC Thomson

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

More from Past Times

1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
On This Day 1981: Bizarre twist in tale of body found in Skye
1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
IN FILM: The Prime Minister whose moral compass came from his Lossiemouth childhood
1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: How the 1970s changed Union Street forever, year by year
1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
On This Day 1976: Strathdon, a parish without a future?
1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
Deathbed dictation by Aultbea man on the hell he went through on Russian Arctic…
1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: A short history of Cults Academy, Aberdeen's high-achieving school, in 110 photos
1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
Historic ivory with tales to tell on display at Brodie Castle
1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
On This Day 1994: King's apartment burgled in theft stranger than fiction
1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: The faces and places of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at Foresterhill over the…
1973: Off to a flying start in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Armed with pancakes of all shapes and sizes the nine women sprinted along for 100 yards tossing pancakes as they ran. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: Memories of when the Klondyker factory ships transformed life in Ullapool

Conversation