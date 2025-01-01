Millennium Bug, mobile libraries and milk floats: Archive photos of January days in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millennium Bug, mobile libraries and milk floats: Archive photos of January days in Aberdeen

It's been 25 years since the very real concern the millennium bug would bring down governments, banks and hospitals across the world. We've taken a look back at how Aberdeen celebrated the year 2000, as well as photos of other bygone January days over the years.

2000: Aberdeen saw in the New Year and new Millenium in style as crowds of people packed onto Union Street for the historic occasion while fireworks sparkled overhead. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

As the 20th Century drew to a close and January 2000 approached, it was with a sense of trepidation in Aberdeen and beyond.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the uncertainty and very real panic over the Millennium Bug, better known now as Y2K.

But the ticking technological timebomb is something that dominated the headlines in 1999.

A Press and Journal story about the millennium bug threat from October 1999. Image: DC Thomson

Doomsday feel as January 2000 approached

There was an ‘end of days’ feel to the latter month of 1999 amid global fears of an impending digital apocalypse.

Y2K was shorthand for a mass software failure that threatened to bring down multinational companies, healthcare and financial institutions – even nuclear reactors.

The ‘bug’ was essentially a computer programming coding issue, where two digits were used to represent the year to save storage space.

The concern was computing systems would be unable to recognise the date change from 1999 to 2000, or ’99 to ’00.

1999: George Rocke of Beacon Millennium and Lord Provost Margaret Smith welcomed the millennium flame to Aberdeen. It was one of 32 towns and cities across the UK being lit by the flame. Image: DC Thomson

Governments feared a domino effect around the world as various computer systems cascaded into chaos thinking it was the year 1900.

There had been concerns from as early as 1993, but it was under Tony Blair’s government that a taskforce was set up.

And that extended to councils and health boards across the north of Scotland, who began preparations in 1998.

Race against time for organisations to beat the millennium bug

Come 1999, people in Aberdeen were warned not to “drain cash machines and needlessly hoard food” or even travel over the millennium.

2000: Aberdeen welcomed January 1 and the new Millennium with fireworks and a street party as the bells chimed at midnight on Hogmanay. Image: DC Thomson

Although, many Aberdonians might remember being advised to keep a small stash of tins and supplies at home, just in case.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire council were given an amber rating of readiness as authorities raced to shore up computer systems.

Grampian Fire Brigade was one of only two in Scotland to receive the top blue rating of preparedness ahead of Hogmanay.

And it was even rumoured that schools like Inverurie Academy with large halls and generators could have provided back-up for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary if its systems failed.

2000: The crowds at the Hogmanay millennium Union Street Party in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Elsewhere there was a race against time to prevent the shutdown of oil platforms and the north of Scotland Coastguard network.

But, ultimately, thanks to years of work and billions of pounds spent across the globe, a computer crisis was avoided.

Aberdeen welcomed new millennium with open arms and street party

Instead, the new millennium was welcomed with open arms by partygoers in Aberdeen with the street party to end all street parties.

Union Terrace Gardens hosted a gigantic ice rink and a millennium beacon was lit in Aberdeen.

1999: Winter fun as skaters take to the ice of the Bon Accord Millennium Ice Rink in Union Terrace Gardens in December 1999. The rink, said to be one of the largest in Europe, could accommodate up to 250 skaters at any one time. Image: DC Thomson

It was estimated around 50,000 people descended on the city centre for a massive street party featuring three stages and fireworks.

Scots rockers Big Country were the main attraction at the Castlegate where Lord Provost Margaret Smith was joined by former Runrig frontman Donnie Munro for the countdown to the bells.

Meanwhile, Runrig performed for a crowd of 10,000 in Inverness, and a further 10,000 people attended Stonehaven’s fireball ceremony.

2000: Julie Beckett of Peterhead with baby Phoebe at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital – the north-east’s first millennium baby. Image: DC Thomson

And at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, new mum Julie Beckett welcomed the north-east’s first millennium baby – a wee girl called Phoebe.

Aberdeen Weather Centre was one of only two places in Britain that was affected by Y2K.

The centre had a problem when its system linked to offshore weather monitoring apparatus failed.

But after the clocks were reset, all was well.

Gallery: January days in Aberdeen over the years

1970: A storm on January 3 brought buses to a halt in Aberdeen, where many streets remained unsanded owing to the dust driver’s strike. Confused passengers disembarked while drivers and conductors gather at the transport inspectors’ kiosk on Castle Street for instructions. Image: DC Thomson
1980: The Dons were looking to the future in January 1980 when Aberdeen vice-chairman Chris Anderson, builders Peter Cameron and Mr Bremner, and Dons’ chairman Dick Donald examined the model of Pittodrie’s new stand. Image: DC Thomson
1971: A peaceful scene on Queen’s Road on January 5 featuring some of the West End’s beautiful architecture. The trio of villas in the middle of the photo were designed by Aberdeen architect John Rust, who built number 64 for himself. Back then these were homes, now the majority of these houses are offices. Image: DC Thomson
1980: Westhill mother Maureen Traquair, with her New Year’s Day baby daughter Isla, born at Summerfield Maternity Hospital, Aberdeen. As a New Year baby, Isla made headlines from day one and is now an award-winning journalist and producer. Isla is a former Press and Journal reporter, but is better known now as a TV presenter. Image: DC Thomson
1993: The thrill of the bingo hall lured thousands of punters to the popular numbers game week in week out at the Tivoli, and there was a decent turn out on January 6. Image: DC Thomson
1984: The Norco milkman found the going tough in Craigiebuckler, as dug he himself out of the deep snow while a customer leant a hand pushing. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Sean Aitken (5) found it handy to have a few friends around as he learned to roller-skate. Sean, of Tillydrone Avenue, and friends were attending the first session after the holiday break of the Aberdeen Lads’ Club under 12 urban aid project. With the youngsters are youth organiser May McDermid, back, third left, and assistants, left to right, Maria Will, Sandra Faraji and Bill Stables. Image: DC Thomson
1976: The mobile libraries carried out a regular programme of distributions from selected sites in Aberdeen and district at pre-arranged hours. Here, Mrs Morgan of Ladywell Place, and Lily Gauld of Girdleness Road, are speaking to assistant Carolyn Ward. Image: DC Thomson
1984: A luncheon club at Ruthrieston Community Centre offered delicious homemade soup, pudding, tea and biscuits – all for the very digestible price of 35p – a warming prospect on a cold January day. Sampling some of the fare served by Irene Harwood were, from left, centre supervisor Doreen Baird; Ivor Jones; cook Helen Scroggie; Wilfred Butler and Charlotte Johnston. Image: DC Thomson
1982: A digger came to the rescue of a snowbound bride, Linda Anderson, on January 15 1982. Snowdrifts up to five feet deep on a mile-long route from the Howes Road, Bucksburn, to Greenferns Farm near Kingswells made it impossible for the Anderson family to get transport to or from their home. And Linda, 19, who was due to get married the following day, hadn’t been able to get to Aberdeen to collect her wedding dress. The farm’s tractor couldn’t overcome the hard-packed snowdrifts, so John Anderson decided the only way to get his daughter to the wedding on time was to hire the digger. He started work before 8am and three hours later, a path had been cleared. Image: DC Thomson
1978: A sunny end of January picture belied what was to befall in the way of February snow shows the lifting of turnips by mechanical means at Craibstone Farm, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1980: A packed-out South Stand as fans watch Aberdeen FC play on January 21. Image: DC Thomson
