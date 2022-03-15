POLL RESULT: Press & Journal readers have their say on Nicola Sturgeon face mask decision By Shona Gossip March 15, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 8:56 pm First Minister Nicola Sturgeon [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags COVID live poll Scotland More from the Press and Journal Politics team Politics Sending parents ‘nudge’ letters can boost attendance – report March 16, 2022 Politics Report finds reading progress of youngest pupils worst hit by school closures March 16, 2022 Politics Rapid moves to cut energy demand ‘will curb bills and Russian gas imports’ March 16, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Windfall tax call for companies like Amazon to avoid North Sea ‘smash and grab’ Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022 winners REVEALED – as Paralympics hero scoops top prize Premium Content Scotland boss Steve Clarke hopes to face Ukraine in June but warns of fixture congestion in summer window Malky Mackay pledges Ross County will push for Premiership points regardless of stakes Six Nations 2022: Defence and discipline must return in Dublin, says Matt Fagerson Douglas Ross: UK should send more military aid to Ukraine