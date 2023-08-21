Greens mount fight-back over rivals’ support for oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Greens mount fight-back over rivals’ support for oil and gas

The party said Rishi Sunak’s stance on new oil and gas makes ‘climate confetti’ of environmental promise, while Labour and SNP were also in line for criticism.

By Andy Philip
Green MSPs Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are ministers in the SNP-led Scottish Government. Image: PA.
Green MSPs Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are ministers in the SNP-led Scottish Government. Image: PA.

Green party leaders have condemned Tory support for new oil and gas in an attack aimed at defending the party’s role in the Scottish Government with the SNP.

The intervention underlines the central role in North Sea energy and the shift to renewable sources as politicians struggle to win the arguments before the next election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently signalled support for more drilling.

Greens accuse Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of watering down environmental promises.

The SNP is also facing calls to hold onto the valuable resource days after official figures showed Scotland enjoyed a £9.4 billion share of offshore revenue in a year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead this summer. Pic: Euan Duff/PA Wire

Green MSP Mark Ruskell spoke out in an attempt to defend the party’s more radical plan to turn off the taps and defend the party’s role in government.

In emotive comments, Mr Ruskell said: “Don’t they have televisions, don’t they read news sites, can’t they see Canada is ablaze as Hawaii is smouldering while deaths rise? Haven’t they grasped the scenes of devastation in Europe, Africa, China and beyond?

“We have. Our children have. Young people preparing for what will be their first time voting in a general election know all about it. They are the ones showing real climate leadership while being ignored by Westminster.”

Climate emergency

It is not just Labour and Tories facing criticism from Greens.

On Sunday, Green party co-convener Patrick Harvie openly criticised former SNP minister Fergus Ewing, the MSP for Inverness and Nairn, over climate attitudes.

“He represents a generation that simply hasn’t moved on and come to terms with the reality of what the climate emergency requires of us all collectively,” he said.

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Harvie is one of two Scottish Green Party MSPs serving in Mr Yousaf’s SNP-led Scottish Government.

Mr Ewing is an outspoken critic of the SNP-Green alliance and once described his power-sharing colleagues as “wine bar pseudo-intellectuals”.

Conservatives warn highly-skilled people will be lose jobs if the UK turns its back on oil and gas too quickly.

“The Green tail has well and truly wagged the yellow SNP dog on energy policy in the two years of the Bute House agreement.

“Everyone recognises the need to tackle our climate emergency, but the  policies from the extremist, anti-growth Greens are already proving deeply damaging to the Scottish economy.”

More from Scottish politics

Alex Salmond plots independence path with expelled SNP rebel Angus MacNeil in Fraserburgh
Green MSPs Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are ministers in the SNP-led Scottish Government. Image: PA.
Aberdeen Labour leader to stand against SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn in general election
Green MSPs Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are ministers in the SNP-led Scottish Government. Image: PA.
Funds to fix rural housing crisis still lagging behind as SNP and Greens warned…
Shirley-Anne Somerville has urged expectant parents to apply for all the grants available to them (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Somerville urges expectant Scottish parents to apply for baby grants
5 flashpoints as oil and gas revenue boost sparks political clash over energy future
Green MSPs Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are ministers in the SNP-led Scottish Government. Image: PA.
Aberdeen can't 'cling on to energy of the past', says former north-east Labour MSP
Green MSPs Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are ministers in the SNP-led Scottish Government. Image: PA.
Sir Keir Starmer accused of 'snubbing north-east again' on Scotland trip
Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant
Retiring SNP MP says Scotland will be independent in 10 years despite party chaos
Green MSPs Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are ministers in the SNP-led Scottish Government. Image: PA.
Opposition parties line up to make A9 dualling project promise
Scots GP leader warns one in four could quit within two years

Conversation