Greater emphasis needed on tackling gender pay gap and climate change in Moray

They were the topics brought up as high level challenges for the local authority to address at a meeting this week.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Shona Morrison, who attended the service of thanksgiving for the queen
Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Shona Morrison wants Moray Council to give greater priority to addressing the area's gender pay gap.

Moray Council needs to put greater emphasis on tackling the gender pay gap and addressing climate change.

Members discussed draft proposals for the council’s key priorities and vision for the future.

Child poverty, inequalities and an ageing population are all issues facing the local authority.

However the gender pay gap in the area is one of the highest in Scotland.

‘Significant issue’

It stands at 22.6% compared to a national average of 11.5%

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Shona Morrison asked the issue be highlighted in the vision statement before it goes for public consultation.

She said: “Having read through the draft document and the appendices,  I can’t see any reference to the gender pay gap in Moray.

“It was discussed at length at corporate committee and it’s been highlighted as a significant issue.

“I think it does merit a specific mention. I would appreciate it highlighted as a particular challenge for Moray.”

Councillor Shona Morrison. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Deputy chief executive Denise Whitworth said the gender pay gap was captured in the “general catch all” tackling poverty and inequalities in incomes section.

She added the specific wording of the vision was in the hands of the council to decide. And that the document would go for consultation which would influence the final statement.

Mrs Whitworth added the council also had to look at its priorities within the current difficult financial situation.

The local authority has to find £19 million in savings over the next two years to balance the budget.

Gender pay gap in Moray 22.6%

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn called for a more ambitious approach to addressing climate and environmental challenges.

He said: “It’s not just for future generations. We’re actually dealing with quite serious issues right now that effect all of us in the moment.

“What I want to emphasise is this is going to inform how we shape our public engagement.

“And if the environment and climate change aren’t up there and central to our discussions, it will impact how we go forward with that consultation.”

Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Van Der Horn also asked for efforts to be made to ensure young people get involved with the community engagement.

It was agreed for discussions to take place with council leader Kathleen Robertson, chief executive Roddy Burns and members over the wording of the vision before it goes for consultation.

The authority’s vision in the draft corporate plan for the area is one where “people prosper, free from poverty and inequality”.

However in Moray the gender pay gap is widening and child poverty is up.

There is also an increase in the number of older people and falling numbers of younger folk.

Poverty and inequality

The draft document aims to tackle poverty and inequalities, as well as improve education and tackle climate change.

Child poverty in Moray is standing at 21.3% compared to 20.9% nationally.

The area’s population has grown by 10.8% since 2001, and is now 96,410. That is higher then the national rate of 8.2%

Moray has a larger percentage of people aged 65 and over compared to the Scottish average, at 22.3% and 19.6% respectively.

However that is reversed when it comes to the 16 to 44 age bracket.

Ageing population

While they form 32.7% of the population locally, they are 36.6% nationally.

Moray is also a low wage economy.

An average worker living in the area can expect to earn £566 a week. But across Scotland that is £622.

As part of the consultation an online survey will be made available, with consideration given to setting up a citizens panel as part of the process.

Feedback will be gathered and presented to council later this year or in early 2024.

