‘Don’t be afraid to do it’: Aberdeen couple who sold everything to travel in a van are not looking back

The couple sold everything in May and since have travelled around nine countries together.

By Lottie Hood
Agne and Inga
Agne Kilpyte (left) and Inga Metrikyate (right) have been on the road for a few months now. Image: Agne Kilpyte

Nowadays, making a van a home and hitting the road is the modern day dream but what does the reality look like?

Social media is filled with van entrepreneurs transforming old vehicles into mini personalised homes on wheels to take on new adventures.

While the idea and TikToks can look dreamy, Aberdeen couple Agne Kilpyte and Inga Metrikyate said the reality can be a bit nerve-wracking.

Especially if you have sold your business and most of your belongings.

The couple did just that a few months ago and since have travelled around nine countries together with their three-year-old cocker spaniel Archie.

Despite the bumps in the road – including some broken brakes – Agne and Inga said they will not be returning to Scotland anytime soon.

Agne Kilpyte outside the van
Agne Kilpyte with their van on the road. Image: Agne Kilpyte

Why did they do it?

Agne, 22, and Inga, 31, are both originally from Lithuania but met while living in Aberdeen.

Inga ran her own business Crystal Clear Cleaning and Agne worked as an engineering coordinator for offshore support firm Capital Document Solutions.

But the long hours and rising bills in their Torry flat made them question their lifestyle.

Agne said: “We used to work seven days a week constantly because we had a business running and I was working in the oil industry.

Agne Kilpyte
Agne Kilpyte (left) and Inga Metrikyate. Image: Agne Kilpyte

“One day we just sat down and we just thought, we wish we could just buy a van and just go because it was all too much.

“It wasn’t because we weren’t happy, we were tired of the routine. We were tired of everything and we wanted to see more of the world.”

When Inga also lost her uncle to cancer aged 28, they said it convinced them to take the leap.

Inga said: “What really triggered us to choose the van life was when close members of family passed away young due to cancer.

“When they wanted so much out of life and they couldn’t have it, we thought we were being selfish to waste it by not enjoying it when others have to give it up.”

Fixing the van
Inga fixing a problem with the van. Image: Agne Kilpyte

Worried about the Scot on board

Since setting off at the end of May, Agne and Inga have travelled across nine countries.

They’ve enjoyed beautiful views, beaches and fun interactions with lots of people. But they have also battled high heats, lack of showers and broken brakes.

When asked how she would sum up their travels so far, Agne said: “It’s been challenging. I think people who think about the van life think about the good things and forget about the bad things.

“We have come across a lot of mechanical problems. But it’s also been fun and it’s been exciting and we’ve met so many nice people.”

Archie the Cocker Spaniel
Archie the Cocker Spaniel. Image: Agne Kilpyte

‘Don’t be afraid to do it’

Speaking from a beach near Larissa in Greece, Agne said they do not regret the decision.

“We wanted to see the world, experience the places we visit not just go on holiday,” she added.

Van parked at the beach
Parked up at a beach in Greece. Image: Agne Kilpyte

“Living in a van means you can go anywhere you want, you can stop anywhere you want and you can do anything you want.

“We worked so hard to get to this point, sometimes I get a bit emotional. We sold everything we had including the business, clothes, things in the house.

“It’s all that emotional thing that we went through when we were selling it thinking are we doing the right thing. But when you’re finally here, we’re experiencing it how it finally is.”

While they do not know where they will end up next, Agne and Inga plan to be on the road for the next year.

@our_advanture_inga_agnes

Day on the beach 🌎☀️🇬🇷🐶#dogsoftiktok #dayinourlife #vanlife #vanadventure #greece#traveltiktok #fyp#fypシ゚viral #europe #lithuanian #vanlifetravel #vanbuild #traveluk

♬ Aesthetic – Gaspar

The couple are sharing their Advanture online through TikTok and Instagram hoping to encourage others thinking of making a big life change to take a leap of faith.

For those hoping to follow in their tyre markings, Agne and Inga advised people to come prepared for hot weather, to not take it too seriously and to not let bad experiences ruin the adventure.

Agne added: “I hope this influences other people if they want to do something like this that they can do it.

“Be brave, be courageous and don’t be afraid to do it. And if you don’t like it you can always go back.”

