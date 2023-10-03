Dunkirk focus in boost for Rosyth-Europe ferry link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dunkirk focus in boost for Rosyth-Europe ferry link

Exclusive: The plan to re-establish the direct link has shifted focus from Zeebrugge to the major French port.

By Andy Philip
Passengers could travel directly from Scotland to France by ferry.
Passengers could travel directly from Scotland to France by ferry.

Ambitious plans to re-open a direct European ferry link from Rosyth has switched focus to Dunkirk, The Courier can reveal.

Work between the two ports is advanced, according to Ptarmigan Shipping director Derek Sloan, the Scottish businessman behind the project.

“There is a great deal of effort going into what we have named as Project Brave which will see us deliver a direct ferry service from Scotland to Europe,” he said.

“I remain very confident that not only is this service a necessity for hauliers and tourists but will be a huge success on which we can build greater connectivity into European markets.”

Direct link to France

Could passengers soon go to France from Fife? Image: Kris Miller

Mr Sloan said his team had not been able to get a commitment from the Port of Zeebrugge on the berth and terminal required.

Working with shipping operator DFDS, they looked at Dunkirk instead.

If the Rosyth plan is successful, Scottish holidaymakers could soon disembark in France alongside passengers already making use of links from Rosslare in Ireland and Dover in England.

Mr Sloan was a key player in the growth of the Irish links, dubbed “Brexit busters” for their ability to get freight straight to market without passing through the UK.

The Rosyth link is targeted at holiday passengers travelling by car or motorhome, as well as hauliers.

Derek Sloan is behind proposals to restore the Rosyth  ferry. Image: Supplied.

The business case aims to set it apart from the nearest existing route from Newcastle which takes vehicle and walk-on passengers, along with freight, to Amsterdam.

Dunkirk, around 200 miles further south along the coast from Amsterdam, is close to Calais. Dunkirk is just over two hours from Paris on the fastest trains, or three and half hours by car.

It is understood talks continue on the project between both ports and the Scottish Government.

The port authority of Dunkirk was approached for comment.

Previous link shut down

There used to be a passenger ferry between Rosyth and Zeebrugge but it was shut down in 2010.

Freight on the line was ended in 2018 by carrier DFDS.

An agreement was signed with DFDS one year ago, which gave the project a push.

More from Politics

Keeping schools closed for most children between March and September 2020 while increasing social interaction in other parts of society ‘was a major mistake’, the former children’s commissioner has told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Tim Goode/PA)
Impact on children ‘overlooked’ in pandemic decision-making, Covid inquiry told
Passengers could travel directly from Scotland to France by ferry.
Big Labour win in Rutherglen by-election puts Sir Keir Starmer on course for Downing…
The average UK house price fell by 0.4% in September, Halifax said (Yui Mok/PA)
UK house prices more resilient than expected, says Halifax
A camera during trials at Scotland Yard for a facial recognition system (PA)
MPs join campaign group’s call for facial recognition ban
Flooding was responsible for 95% of child displacements between 2016 and 2021 (Fareed Khan/AP)
Up to 20,000 children displaced daily by storms, floods and wildfires – Unicef
Staff on a NHS hospital ward (Jeff Moore/PA)
Nursing bosses call for scrapping of health and care visa increase
The project ams to reduce reliance on large hospitals (Jeff Moore/PA)
Study to examine if technology can make healthcare easier to access
As part of a drive to create a new northern network, Rishi Sunak pledged to invest in a raft of other transport schemes (PA)
HS2 alternative plans watered down or dropped a day after being announced
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Starmer urged to be less cautious after suggesting he may not reverse HS2 cuts
Emily Hunt said there was no purpose to her staying, adding there is a ‘lack of will’ for change (PA)
Government rape adviser quits over ‘lack of will’ to change at high levels