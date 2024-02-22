Dingwall veg box producer pulls plug as costs soar – and warns more will fold without government help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dingwall veg box producer pulls plug as costs soar – and warns more will fold without government help

Staff are being laid off at Knockfarrel where the decision was taken to stop planting this year.

By Andy Philip
Jo Hunt, Knockfarrel veg box producer
Jo Hunt took his urgent message to the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied.

A crofter behind a successful veg box scheme has laid off staff and pulled the plug on this year’s planting because of soaring costs and lack of financial support.

Jo Hunt, of Knockfarrel near Dingwall, revealed the difficult decision as he made a warning to government about the desperate need to reform taxpayer support for small-scale agricultural businesses.

“We’ve been doing all the right things, producing food, locking up carbon, creating jobs and value, but it’s not enough,” he said.

“We’ve had MSPs visit to see all the good work here but the pats on the head have to turn into money. We need to reward farming.”

Three of his four staff were given notice at the enterprise, now 15 years old and established in the community.

Knockfarrel near Dingwall
Knockfarrel stopped planting near Dingwall because of soaring cost of production. Image: Supplied.

The scheme supplies 220 boxes a week to customers. But their spending has dropped 15% because household bills are rising.

At the same time, pig feed for the croft’s animals is up 70% while energy and insurance bills have doubled.

Mr Hunt’s company only gets £1230 a year basic payment grant based on eligible food production land while larger farmers can rely on bigger subsidies, he said.

In previous years, he could expect turnover of more than £200,000 a year, allowing him to reinvest about £15,000.

But that available sum reduced to zero last year and will be a £20,000 loss this year.

‘We’d fold by summer’

“If we begin planting this season, we’d fold by summer,” he said.

“Our customers have been supportive and some offered to pay more, but our food shouldn’t just be for those with more money.

“It was a hard decision to take, especially with staff at this time when the cost of living is so hard.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon is steering agriculture reforms at Holyrood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He bought the croft with his family in 2010 and set about improving 40 acres of unproductive grazing ground and an old croft house.

The business was improved with new buildings, fencing, soil improvements, woodland and organic methods.

He prides the business with being “carbon negative” at a time when reversing climate change is high on political agendas.

The business had about 80 types of fruit and veg, as well as meat. Other produce such as lamb was sourced from neighbouring farms.

Knockfarrel veg box producer: ‘Reward those who deliver the goods’

Mr Hunt was an economist before developing the business and is now working two days a week as a consultant to make up for the downturn.

He took his message directly to the Scottish Parliament this week as part of a wide consultation to reform agricultural support.

The Scottish Government is looking at how to pick up where Brexit caused problems for subsidies, regulations and future support.

Mr Hunt wants the SNP to test a minimum income on his sector, and to consider paying small business by staff numbers instead of small amounts of land.

“If the new Agriculture Bill is to live up to its promise of a Just Transition to sustainable farming, then it needs to reward those of us who can actually deliver the goods – no matter the size of their farm,” he added.

“In the switch to regenerative farming, big is no longer best.”

UK budget concerns

On Wednesday morning, Scottish Government rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon was in Holyrood to answer MSPs’ questions about the progress of reform.

She was told the initial framework appears too vague and producers need clarity.

Ms Gougeon said: “This is why the evidence the committee is under taking is so important and why we go through this process.”

She also raised concerns about being able to set out how much money is available to support producers.

“It’s not possible for me to make a commitment on multi-annual funding when I have no clarity beyond next year what our availability will be from the UK Government,” she said.

