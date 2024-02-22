Ross County interim boss Don Cowie discusses leadership style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie discusses leadership style

Interim boss Cowie will take charge of his first home match against Livingston on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie insists communication is crucial as he seeks to impart his personality on the Ross County squad.

Cowie is in interim charge of the Staggies, following the resignation of Derek Adams earlier this month.

He has taken on the job at a crucial period as the Dingwall outfit sit 11th in the Premiership, with 13 matches remaining.

County are three points above bottom side Livingston, who they host in a crunch fixture on Saturday.

Having previously served as assistant manager, Cowie is familiar with the Staggies’ squad.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie speaks with his squad during a training session. Image: SNS

Cowie is keen to empower his players with the belief they can turn their fortunes around, having failed to win any of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

He said: “I like to engage with the players, speak to them often.

“I have probably done that with the majority of the players because that’s my personality.

“It is about making them feel good about themselves, making sure they realise how much I believe in them because I see what they can do on a daily basis.

“I speak to them all the time.

“No matter who was in charge prior to me, that’s my personality.

“I want to speak to the players. I’m sure they would all echo that from when I was assistant manager.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“I want to engage, I want to find out about them. I want them to feel comfortable in the environment we are working in.

“That will bring the best out of them.”

Staggies’ interim boss looking to kick on following back-to-back losses

Cowie’s interim reign has started with two defeats against Rangers and Dundee within the space of three days last week.

He was encouraged by elements of Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Dens Park and is eager to ensure his players’ confidence does not dip.

Cowie added: “It’s up to me to try to get these bits of quality out of them.

Max Sheaf in action against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

“When a team hasn’t been successful for the period we have had, confidence might be slightly low.

“A lot of what I do is evidence-based and in the evidence I’ve shown them from Saturday against Dundee there were a lot of good aspects.

“It is just about finding that consistency.”

Cowie relishing first home match in charge

Cowie will take charge of his first home game when Livi make the trip to Victoria Park on Saturday.

The match is quickly followed by another home match against St Mirren on Tuesday.

Cowie is eager for his side to show their willingness to get back to form, adding: “It’s important because I want the fans to see a team that is working hard for their club.

“I’ve seen that in the last two games. Against Rangers, we spent a lot of time without the ball, which is difficult and challenging.

“On Saturday against Dundee, I started to see the quality we have as well.

“Now I want to take that to the next level and do it here at home on Saturday.”

