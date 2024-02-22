Ross County interim boss Don Cowie discusses leadership style

Don Cowie insists communication is crucial as he seeks to impart his personality on the Ross County squad.

Cowie is in interim charge of the Staggies, following the resignation of Derek Adams earlier this month.

He has taken on the job at a crucial period as the Dingwall outfit sit 11th in the Premiership, with 13 matches remaining.

County are three points above bottom side Livingston, who they host in a crunch fixture on Saturday.

Having previously served as assistant manager, Cowie is familiar with the Staggies’ squad.

Cowie is keen to empower his players with the belief they can turn their fortunes around, having failed to win any of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

He said: “I like to engage with the players, speak to them often.

“I have probably done that with the majority of the players because that’s my personality.

“It is about making them feel good about themselves, making sure they realise how much I believe in them because I see what they can do on a daily basis.

“I speak to them all the time.

“No matter who was in charge prior to me, that’s my personality.

“I want to speak to the players. I’m sure they would all echo that from when I was assistant manager.

“I want to engage, I want to find out about them. I want them to feel comfortable in the environment we are working in.

“That will bring the best out of them.”

Staggies’ interim boss looking to kick on following back-to-back losses

Cowie’s interim reign has started with two defeats against Rangers and Dundee within the space of three days last week.

He was encouraged by elements of Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Dens Park and is eager to ensure his players’ confidence does not dip.

Cowie added: “It’s up to me to try to get these bits of quality out of them.

“When a team hasn’t been successful for the period we have had, confidence might be slightly low.

“A lot of what I do is evidence-based and in the evidence I’ve shown them from Saturday against Dundee there were a lot of good aspects.

“It is just about finding that consistency.”

Cowie relishing first home match in charge

Cowie will take charge of his first home game when Livi make the trip to Victoria Park on Saturday.

The match is quickly followed by another home match against St Mirren on Tuesday.

Cowie is eager for his side to show their willingness to get back to form, adding: “It’s important because I want the fans to see a team that is working hard for their club.

“I’ve seen that in the last two games. Against Rangers, we spent a lot of time without the ball, which is difficult and challenging.

“On Saturday against Dundee, I started to see the quality we have as well.

“Now I want to take that to the next level and do it here at home on Saturday.”