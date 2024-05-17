John Swinney declares Aberdeen ‘powerhouse’ of Scottish economy as business leaders seek government reset

New first minister John Swinney is signalling a tax-friendly relationship with business in his first visit as leader to Aberdeen.

He declared the north-east as the “powerhouse” of the nation – and claimed his opponents view it as a cash cow.

The visit, days into his new job, is seen by regional business figures as a move to reset relationships in a region which complains of being overlooked by central government.

“The north-east has been Scotland’s powerhouse for decades,” he said before the afternoon visit today.

“I am determined for that to continue, and so I am delighted to have the chance to hear directly from key industry figures in Aberdeen today.”

‘Wipe out poverty’

Mr Swinney, a former finance secretary, says he wants the business community to help drive economic growth to invest in public services and, specifically, to wipe out child poverty.

“For too long, Tory and Labour UK Governments have used the north-east as a cash cow rather than a partner in driving growth – and it is deeply regrettable that this approach appears set to continue with further tax grabs on industry which could cost thousands of jobs,” he added.

“Driving economic growth in the north-east and across the country will be a relentless focus for my government – and I look forward to working in partnership with industry leaders in Aberdeen, across the north-east and across Scotland to deliver it.”

Conservatives argue the SNP has ignored the needs of the north-east from Edinburgh – and point to their support for the energy sector against former SNP leaders’ opposition to new oil and gas.

Windfall taxes on energy giants have become a key battle, particularly with a general election looming.

Mr Swinney will come to Aberdeen after an earlier visit to Glasgow where he will focus on economic ambitions.

Business insiders in Aberdeen say they are optimistic that the former finance chief, along with new deputy Kate Forbes – also a former finance secretary – will be more “in tune” with the region.

However, big questions remain about the policies the SNP will pursue on energy, oil and gas, after the Greens were ditched from a loose coalition government at Holyrood.

Mr Swinney will later help local SNP MPs Stephen Flynn and Kirsty Blackman in their election fundraising campaigns. He’s joining them at a ticketed event in Pittodrie stadium.