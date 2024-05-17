John Swinney declares Aberdeen ‘powerhouse’ of Scottish economy as business leaders seek government reset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

John Swinney declares Aberdeen ‘powerhouse’ of Scottish economy as business leaders seek government reset

The new first minister is in the north-east today to meet key players in energy, tourism, hospitality and education

By Andy Philip
John Swinney will outline his views on the economy in Glasgow and Aberdeen. Image: PA.
New first minister John Swinney is signalling a tax-friendly relationship with business in his first visit as leader to Aberdeen.

He declared the north-east as the “powerhouse” of the nation – and claimed his opponents view it as a cash cow.

The visit, days into his new job, is seen by regional business figures as a move to reset relationships in a region which complains of being overlooked by central government.

“The north-east has been Scotland’s powerhouse for decades,” he said before the afternoon visit today.

“I am determined for that to continue, and so I am delighted to have the chance to hear directly from key industry figures in Aberdeen today.”

‘Wipe out poverty’

Mr Swinney, a former finance secretary, says he wants the business community to help drive economic growth to invest in public services and, specifically, to wipe out child poverty.

“For too long, Tory and Labour UK Governments have used the north-east as a cash cow rather than a partner in driving growth – and it is deeply regrettable that this approach appears set to continue with further tax grabs on industry which could cost thousands of jobs,” he added.

“Driving economic growth in the north-east and across the country will be a relentless focus for my government – and I look forward to working in partnership with industry leaders in Aberdeen, across the north-east and across Scotland to deliver it.”

John Swinney made Kate Forbes, front, his deputy first minister in the Scottish Government. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Conservatives argue the SNP has ignored the needs of the north-east from Edinburgh – and point to their support for the energy sector against former SNP leaders’ opposition to new oil and gas.

Windfall taxes on energy giants have become a key battle, particularly with a general election looming.

Mr Swinney will come to Aberdeen after an earlier visit to Glasgow where he will focus on economic ambitions.

Business insiders in Aberdeen say they are optimistic that the former finance chief, along with new deputy Kate Forbes – also a former finance secretary – will be more “in tune” with the region.

However, big questions remain about the policies the SNP will pursue on energy, oil and gas, after the Greens were ditched from a loose coalition government at Holyrood.

Mr Swinney will later help local SNP MPs Stephen Flynn and Kirsty Blackman in their election fundraising campaigns. He’s joining them at a ticketed event in Pittodrie stadium.

Conversation