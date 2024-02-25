Buckie farmer Tim Eagle on the 90-minute deadline which catapulted him into Holyrood as Scotland’s newest MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Buckie farmer Tim Eagle on the 90-minute deadline which catapulted him into Holyrood as Scotland’s newest MSP

The former Moray councillor says he regrets standing down from local politics in the first place - and is now relishing his first week in the Scottish Parliament.

By Andy Philip
Tim Eagle used to be a Moray councillor. DCT Media/ Jason Hedges
Tim Eagle used to be a Moray councillor. DCT Media/ Jason Hedges

Former Moray councillor Tim Eagle was winding down at the end of his working day when the phone rang from his political friend, Douglas Ross.

“I was basically told the press release is going out in 90 minutes, do you want the job?” says the man who is now Scotland’s newest MSP, representing the Highlands and Islands region.

Mr Eagle, who lives in Buckie with his family, had quit as a councillor in 2022.

He was happy to be back working the farm and as a land agent.

That all changed thanks to Scotland’s electoral system.

Tim Eagle is a close ally of Scotish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Long-serving Highlands MSP Donald Cameron had just been appointed by the prime minister to service in the UK Government and made a peer in the House of Lords.

It left a vacancy in Holyrood which is filled by the next person down the Conservative party’s regional list from the 2021 election.

That’s where Mr Eagle landed.

“I knew I was next on the list but I didn’t think any of these guys were going anywhere else,” he says at the end of his first working week in Edinburgh.

“Then all of sudden I get the call saying Donald Cameron’s off to the UK Government and Lords, and you’ve got an hour and a half to decide.

“It was about 4.30pm and he said the press release was going out at 6pm.”

He had a quick chat with his wife and said yes.

“If I’m honest with myself, I missed politics. I enjoyed being on the council and I shouldn’t have stepped down in 2022. I’ve always regretted that.

“I’m in now, I’ve got two and half years, and I’ll give it my very best.”

The experience of the 2021 election was tough.

Mr Eagle has a background in farming and served for a couple of years with the police as part of the old Northern Constabulary, based in Wick after training.

But he gave that up to stay in the north-east where his wife, Rachel, was training to be a doctor.

The couple have three children, Hannah, 13, Sam, 11 and Callum, 8.

They have a farm of about 80 acres with sheep.

Mr Eagle says he didn’t have an early desire to go into politics until realising how it overlapped with his life.

He stood for Moray council in a 2015 byelection but lost. Success in 2017’s election was quickly followed by promotion to leader.

“I didn’t fully recognise what I was getting into”, he says.

“I didn’t realise I would be leader or anything and I had a young family, and it had a toll on those early years.”

‘I had to step away’

The experience of Holyrood’s 2021 election, when he was on the list of regional candidates for the Highlands and Islands, was tough.

“So when it got to 2022, I decided I just had to step away from it,” he adds.

A byelection comeback bid failed later that year.

But now, he’s had his first week in Holyrood. He was officially sworn in on Tuesday and met the presiding officer, Alison Johnston, who oversees the business of parliament in the debating chamber

The new MSP had his first taste of a rowdy First Minister’s Questions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

He made his first speech then sat through the first high-tempo first ministers’ question session on Thursday, dominated by argument about the future of energy jobs in the north and north-east.

Mr Eagle now hopes to join a parliamentary committee and raise local topics where the decisions are taken in Edinburgh.

Constituents are already getting in touch to ask about the NHS, a topic he hopes to focus on.

But he also wants to improve funding and support for councils.

“That’s where it all happens,” he says. “A lot of policy agreed here is for councils to do, and they don’t get the funding to do it.”

He also wants to focus on preventative spending in health and wellbeing, improving local sport and leisure.

“Learning from my mistake in 2022, I want to stand again in 2026 and be here again,” he adds.

More from Politics

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold his first regional Cabinet meeting outside of party conference season since taking office in 2022 (PA)
Sunak to hold regional Cabinet as local transport fund announced
The deadline to receive the extra payment is March 5 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pensioners urged to check eligibility for £299 cost-of-living payment
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Budget statement in the Commons on March 6 (PA)
Scotland’s public services need more funding, Robison tells Hunt
The Scottish Government’s record on the environment has come under attack (PA)
SNP accused of ‘woeful environmental failure’ as Labour condemns record
A Palestinian woman fleeing the Israeli offensive arrives in Rafah (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)
UK pledges £4.25m in sexual and reproductive aid for women in Gaza
People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign rally outside the Houses of Parliament (Lucy North/PA)
Taxpayer-funded bodyguards and cars ‘provided to more MPs due to safety fears’
RAF Typhoon FGR4s prepare to take off (Cpl Tim Laurence RAF/ UK MOD Crown copyright/PA)
UK and US launch strikes against Houthis after surge in attacks on shipping
Sadiq Khan has accused Lee Anderson of making Islamophobic comments (PA)
PM’s silence is ‘tacit endorsement of vile remarks’ by Anderson, says mayor
Reform UK leader Richard Tice has said political leaders are running in fear of extremists (Joe Giddens/PA)
Reform leader Tice: UK is at the ‘Everest base camp of sectarian politics’
Mick Lynch said Sir Keir Starmer had a ‘very good chance of winning’ the general election (Lucy North/PA)
Starmer will not get blank cheque if Labour win general election, says RMT boss

Conversation