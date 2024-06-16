John Swinney ramps up fight to beat Douglas Ross as he visits Moray on campaign tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

John Swinney ramps up fight to beat Douglas Ross as he visits Moray on campaign tour

The SNP has made Aberdeenshire North and Moray East a top priority as the party pours everything into beating the outgoing Tory leader.

By Justin Bowie
John Swinney was campaigning in the seat where Douglas Ross is standing. Image: Peter Jolly.
John Swinney was campaigning in the seat where Douglas Ross is standing. Image: Peter Jolly.

John Swinney ramped up the SNP’s fight to defeat Douglas Ross at the election as he paid another visit to the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency.

The First Minister’s party has made the north-east seat a vital target to win on July 4 after the outgoing Scottish Tory leader U-turned on standing down as an MP.

Mr Ross astonishingly announced he will quit the top job on Monday following the backlash over his decision to replace ill colleague David Duguid.

Mr Duguid was told by the party he could not run while he remains in hospital, even though he still wanted to put his name forward.

Last week Mr Swinney slammed Mr Ross for his “despicable” actions and talked up his party’s chances of winning the seat, turning the constituency into a top election battleground.

Douglas Ross stepped in to replace David Duguid. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Mr Swinney was campaigning alongside local candidate Seamus Logan before visits to the country’s two large Highland constituencies.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the first minister said: “Aberdeenshire North and Moray East is target seat for the SNP.

“Having been campaigning with Seamus Logan today, it’s clear that we are hot on their heels to secure an SNP win on July 4.

Mr Swinney is confident the SNP can defeat Mr Ross at the election. Image: Peter Jolly.

“People in this constituency are rightly appalled by Douglas Ross’ behaviour – and can see the only person Douglas Ross cares about is Douglas Ross.”

He added: “It’s obviously the seat where the sitting Conservative MP has been ousted by Douglas Ross and I think that leaves a really bad taste in the mouths of people in this constituency.”

Mr Swinney made a previous visit to the constituency on June 1 during another tour of the north-east, campaigning with Mr Logan in Buckie.

Even though the Conservatives are expected to lose heavily across the UK, the party hoped they could maintain or increase their tally of MPs in Scotland.

Seamus Logan is contesting the seat for the SNP. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency was seen as one of their strongest hopes since Mr Duguid had been an MP for seven years.

But the backlash against Mr Ross, coupled with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK running a candidate in the seat, may leave that in jeopardy.

A bombshell Ipsos poll earlier this week revealed the Conservatives could potentially face a wipeout in Scotland, picking up just 13% of the vote.

Meanwhile, top Scottish pollster Professor Sir John Curtice warned the rise of Mr Farage’s party could spell “utter disaster” for the Tories.

‘Douglas is fully focused’

The Scottish Conservatives said Mr Ross remains intent on coming out on top on July 4.

A spokesperson said: “Douglas is fully focused on winning the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat on July 4.

“Like other key seats across Scotland, only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the SNP here, end their independence obsession for good, and ensure the focus moves on to local people’s real priorities.”

Last week, we looked at the chaotic 24 hours which saw Mr Ross step back into the Westminster fold.

The Scottish Tory leader shocked many of his MSPs with the sudden reversal of plans.

Conservative insiders said the mood in the party was “mixed” as many reacted negatively to the sudden change of heart.

“What a mess,” was how one MSP summed it up.

Mr Swinney’s visit to the north-east and Highlands comes after he arrived back from Germany following his trip to Munich for Scotland’s opening Euro 2024 game.

Read more:

More from Politics

Leader Nigel Farage will set out the party’s policies at an event in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales (James Manning/PA)
Reform to launch manifesto in Wales ‘to show what happens when Labour in charge’
The door to 10 Downing Street in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Election campaign day 25: Labour warn against complacency as tax clash continues
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Keir Starmer urges England to make it a ‘summer to remember’ at Euro 2024
Labour candidate Rosie Duffield called off a local hustings amid safety concerns (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rosie Duffield ‘frit or lazy’ criticism extremely unfair, says Wes Streeting
The shadow chancellor will highlight the party’s job-creation proposals (Lucy North/PA)
Reeves to tout Labour wealth fund plan at start of economy-focused campaign week
The Lib Dem leader attempted a floating assault course during a visit to Warwickshire last week (Jacob King/PA)
Former subpostmaster criticises ‘buffoonery’ of Sir Ed Davey campaign
Police appealed for information (Jane Barlow/PA)
Motorcyclist, 56, dies following crash in East Ayrshire
The former Colonel of the Royal Irish Regiment, Tim Collins is running as a candidate for the Ulster Unionist Party in North Down (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Tim Collins to meet with Troubles victims’ group over legacy remarks
Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
UUP leader says no Westminster seats will be a failure but vows not to…
Claire Hanna (right), SDLP Westminster candidate for the constituency of South Belfast and Mid Down in Northern Ireland, speaking with Jimmy Wilkinson and his father Ian, while canvassing in Carryduff (Liam McBurney/PA)
SDLP candidate hoping for repeat of tactical voting in enlarged constituency

Conversation