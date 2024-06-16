John Swinney ramps up fight to beat Douglas Ross as he visits Moray on campaign tour

John Swinney ramped up the SNP’s fight to defeat Douglas Ross at the election as he paid another visit to the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency.

The First Minister’s party has made the north-east seat a vital target to win on July 4 after the outgoing Scottish Tory leader U-turned on standing down as an MP.

Mr Ross astonishingly announced he will quit the top job on Monday following the backlash over his decision to replace ill colleague David Duguid.

Mr Duguid was told by the party he could not run while he remains in hospital, even though he still wanted to put his name forward.

Last week Mr Swinney slammed Mr Ross for his “despicable” actions and talked up his party’s chances of winning the seat, turning the constituency into a top election battleground.

Mr Swinney was campaigning alongside local candidate Seamus Logan before visits to the country’s two large Highland constituencies.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the first minister said: “Aberdeenshire North and Moray East is target seat for the SNP.

“Having been campaigning with Seamus Logan today, it’s clear that we are hot on their heels to secure an SNP win on July 4.

“People in this constituency are rightly appalled by Douglas Ross’ behaviour – and can see the only person Douglas Ross cares about is Douglas Ross.”

He added: “It’s obviously the seat where the sitting Conservative MP has been ousted by Douglas Ross and I think that leaves a really bad taste in the mouths of people in this constituency.”

Mr Swinney made a previous visit to the constituency on June 1 during another tour of the north-east, campaigning with Mr Logan in Buckie.

Even though the Conservatives are expected to lose heavily across the UK, the party hoped they could maintain or increase their tally of MPs in Scotland.

The Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency was seen as one of their strongest hopes since Mr Duguid had been an MP for seven years.

But the backlash against Mr Ross, coupled with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK running a candidate in the seat, may leave that in jeopardy.

A bombshell Ipsos poll earlier this week revealed the Conservatives could potentially face a wipeout in Scotland, picking up just 13% of the vote.

Meanwhile, top Scottish pollster Professor Sir John Curtice warned the rise of Mr Farage’s party could spell “utter disaster” for the Tories.

‘Douglas is fully focused’

The Scottish Conservatives said Mr Ross remains intent on coming out on top on July 4.

A spokesperson said: “Douglas is fully focused on winning the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat on July 4.

“Like other key seats across Scotland, only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the SNP here, end their independence obsession for good, and ensure the focus moves on to local people’s real priorities.”

Last week, we looked at the chaotic 24 hours which saw Mr Ross step back into the Westminster fold.

The Scottish Tory leader shocked many of his MSPs with the sudden reversal of plans.

Conservative insiders said the mood in the party was “mixed” as many reacted negatively to the sudden change of heart.

“What a mess,” was how one MSP summed it up.

Mr Swinney’s visit to the north-east and Highlands comes after he arrived back from Germany following his trip to Munich for Scotland’s opening Euro 2024 game.

