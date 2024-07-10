Who’s to blame for Douglas Ross’s damaging Aberdeenshire election loss?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Who’s to blame for Douglas Ross’s damaging Aberdeenshire election loss?

Can the departing Scottish Tory leader’s defeat be blamed on one factor, or was he the victim of a perfect storm?

Douglas Ross was defeated in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross was defeated in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Douglas Ross suffered a humiliating loss in last week’s election after his ill-fated decision to stand in the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat.

The departing Scottish Tory leader’s controversial choice to replace unwell colleague David Duguid ended up costing him the top job for nought.

But can his defeat be blamed on any single factor, or was Mr Ross the victim of a perfect storm on a difficult night for the Conservatives?

The Reform surge

Nowhere in Scotland did Reform UK pick up more of the vote than in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, where they were supported by just under 15% of the electorate.

Several Tory insiders believe this was the decisive factor which ended up handing the seat to the SNP’s Seamus Logan.

“There’s no doubt that played a central role in that seat,” one senior source tells us.

“That part of the country was one of the strongest Brexit-supporting areas, so a sizable Reform vote was always a risk.”

The Tories spent much of the campaign in Scotland warning a vote for Nigel Farage’s party would benefit the nationalists.

“That harmed Douglas on the night,” another source said. “When you’re faced with 5,000 votes, it’s a lot to overcome.”

The SNP campaign locally

John Swinney immediately earmarked Aberdeenshire North and Moray East as a priority target for the SNP after Douglas Ross joined the race for Westminster.

He made multiple visits to the constituency to campaign alongside Mr Logan, who is a councillor for the party in Fraserburgh.

SNP MP Seamus Logan defeated Mr Ross. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But the SNP’s vote share in the area – a new seat drawn up for this election – still fell by 7.9% compared to the notional share they would have secured if the new boundaries were in place at the 2019 election.

One Tory activist in the constituency claimed there wasn’t much enthusiasm for the nationalists on doorsteps despite their wins.

“Most of the people we encountered who were SNP were fed up voting, or fed up voting SNP,” they said. “They were holding their noses.”

David Duguid’s determination to run

Mr Ross U-turning and bidding for a Westminster seat when he had already planned to step back may have proven divisive no matter what.

Yet his decision to stand ended up proving controversial as ditched candidate Mr Duguid insisted he was still fit to run.

Mr Duguid – who had served as Banff and Buchan MP from 2017 – was told by the party he could not contest the seat because he was in hospital after falling seriously ill.

Douglas Ross had stepped in to replace David Duguid. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

But he repeatedly challenged this on social media and said he would have been able to coordinate a virtual campaign while in hospital.

Even one day before the election he continued to challenge the party and did not offer any endorsement of Mr Ross.

But local activists have their doubts over whether Mr Duguid’s anger swayed too many voters.

“It didn’t come up that often at all,” one source said. “If it did, it was coming from hard line SNP voters who were doing it to wind us up.”

Did Labour’s candidate’s suspension help the SNP?

In a contest that was never short of drama, Labour ditched candidate Andy Brown over historic pro-Russia posts he shared on social media.

He remained on the ballot, but the party withdrew all support.

The Tories would have hoped pro-UK Labour voters backed Mr Ross to keep out the SNP – but could the opposite have happened?

Labour suspended candidate Andy Brown. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“That’s always a risk,” one source said.

“I’m sure some Labour voters were keen to see they weren’t represented by the SNP, but I’m sure there were others that were keen to give us a kicking.”

“I thought it was quite striking that in the one north-east seat where Labour suspended its campaign, the Tories were beaten,” an SNP source said.

And what about Douglas Ross himself?

The departing Scottish Tory leader has long proven to be a divisive figure with voters, given his vehement opposition to independence and the SNP.

Mr Ross hoped his own name recognition would help tip the party over the edge in a tight race – but did this potentially backfire?

His decision to contest the constituency left MSPs shocked and some warned it would not be tenable for him to keep working at both Holyrood and Westminster.

Douglas Ross resigned as leader over the backlash to his U-turn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Days after he stepped back into the void to replace Mr Duguid he resigned as Tory leader, hardly a momentum boost for his flagging campaign.

Party sources say Mr Ross was respected locally and fought a strong campaign.

“He was playing catch-up a bit, but he was out speaking to voters every single day,” one said.

However, a local activist admitted there was a “general disliking” toward Mr Ross in the constituency from some voters.

More from Politics

A committee is examining the Child Poverty Act (Jane Barlow/PA)
Views sought on Holyrood’s ‘landmark’ child poverty legislation
New minister for European relations Nick Thomas-Symonds is accompanying Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to the Nato summit in Washington (UK Parliament/PA)
Starmer uses first major summit to push for reset in UK-EU relations
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria board a plane (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer plans ‘root and branch’ UK defence review
Jonathan Ashworth gives a speech (PA)
Ousted Labour MP Ashworth gets job as think tank chief
Former home secretary James Cleverly (James Manning/PA)
James Cleverly says Tories need to ‘get our act together’
Bob Blackman won 61 of 90 votes cast on Tuesday to take over the position from Sir Graham Brady (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Bob Blackman: Who is the new 1922 Committee chairman?
Chris Stark is to lead a new control centre to try to spur on the Government’s mission to provide Britain with clean power by 2030 (Department for Energy Security and Net Zero/PA)
Top climate adviser to lead mission control centre to deliver clean power in UK
Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds (Lucy North/PA)
Business Secretary sets up ‘Tell Jonathan’ email for companies to contact him
Alliance MP Sorcha-Lucy Eastwood (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
First newly elected MP officially takes her seat in Parliament
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer says review needed to set timeline to reach 2.5% defence spending

Conversation