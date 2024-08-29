Top Tory Aberdeen donor who backed Liz Truss picks a side in Scottish race

An Aberdeen businessman who donated more than £270,000 to the Conservatives in five years has thrown his weight behind Russell Findlay to replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader.

Alan Massie picked a side in what will be seen as a boost for Mr Findlay’s campaign.

Mr Massie had previously warned he wouldn’t be able to keep donating to a party led by rival leadership candidate Murdo Fraser.

He said Mr Findlay can unite factions, adding: “His life experience will help to appeal to new voters and those who have lost faith in the party recently.

“He has strong support from people at every level of the party in the north-east and across Scotland.”

Mr Fraser backs setting up a commission to review the relationship between the Scottish and UK parties.

He does not back separating the two parties but Mr Massie described it as a “red flag”.

The Carlton Rock boss previously backed Liz Truss against Rishi Sunak as the best UK Tory to “unlock economic potential”.

She ended up blamed for tanking the country’s finances, lasting just 49 days as prime minister.

‘Alan’s support has been vital’

Mr Findlay said he is grateful for support from an influential businessman in the north-east.

“Alan’s support has been vital to our party’s many victories across Aberdeenshire and the wider area,” he said.

“I am really encouraged by the number of members, councillors, MSPs, MPs and key supporters who are backing my campaign to bring our party together and build on our success in the north-east.”

Mr Russell also recently won the support of Alasdair Locke, a former chairman of oil services company Abbot Group.

The third candidate in the contest is Meghan Gallacher.

Alan Massie’s party donations

Mr Massie has given £273,445 to the Conservative Party and two Tory politicians since 2019.

This included £50,000 to Aberdeen-raised former Cabinet minister Michael Gove and £5,000 to former Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw.

His last donation to the party was September 2023 when he gave £10,000.

The businessman was previously one of Labour’s top private donors between 2011 and 2016.

Mr Massie gave more than £400,000 to the party and senior figures including Jim Murphy, Kezia Dugdale, Richard Baker and Caroline Flint.

He announced he was switching support to the Tories because he did not believe Labour could be “trusted” on the union.

He also donated £20,000 to the Lib Dems between 2006 and 2007.