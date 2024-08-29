Top Tory Aberdeen donor who backed Liz Truss picks a side in Scottish race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top Tory Aberdeen donor who backed Liz Truss picks a side in Scottish race

Property developer Alan Massie has donated to the Tories since 2019 when he switched support from Labour.

By Adele Merson & Andy Philip
North-east property developer Alan Massie. Image: Supplied.
North-east property developer Alan Massie. Image: Supplied.

An Aberdeen businessman who donated more than £270,000 to the Conservatives in five years has thrown his weight behind Russell Findlay to replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader.

Alan Massie picked a side in what will be seen as a boost for Mr Findlay’s campaign.

Mr Massie had previously warned he wouldn’t be able to keep donating to a party led by rival leadership candidate Murdo Fraser.

He said Mr Findlay can unite factions, adding: “His life experience will help to appeal to new voters and those who have lost faith in the party recently.

Scottish Tory leadership candidate Russell Findlay. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“He has strong support from people at every level of the party in the north-east and across Scotland.”

Mr Fraser backs setting up a commission to review the relationship between the Scottish and UK parties.

He does not back separating the two parties but Mr Massie described it as a “red flag”.

The Carlton Rock boss previously backed Liz Truss against Rishi Sunak as the best UK Tory to “unlock economic potential”.

She ended up blamed for tanking the country’s finances, lasting just 49 days as prime minister.

‘Alan’s support has been vital’

Mr Findlay said he is grateful for support from an influential businessman in the north-east.

“Alan’s support has been vital to our party’s many victories across Aberdeenshire and the wider area,” he said.

“I am really encouraged by the number of members, councillors, MSPs, MPs and key supporters who are backing my campaign to bring our party together and build on our success in the north-east.”

Mr Russell also recently won the support of Alasdair Locke, a former chairman of oil services company Abbot Group.

The third candidate in the contest is Meghan Gallacher.

Alan Massie’s party donations

Mr Massie has given £273,445 to the Conservative Party and two Tory politicians since 2019.

This included £50,000 to Aberdeen-raised former Cabinet minister Michael Gove and £5,000 to former Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw.

His last donation to the party was September 2023 when he gave £10,000.

The businessman was previously one of Labour’s top private donors between 2011 and 2016.

Mr Massie previously made three donations to former Tory MP Michael Gove. Image PA.

Mr Massie gave more than £400,000 to the party and senior figures including Jim Murphy, Kezia Dugdale, Richard Baker and Caroline Flint.

He announced he was switching support to the Tories because he did not believe Labour could be “trusted” on the union.

He also donated £20,000 to the Lib Dems between 2006 and 2007.

