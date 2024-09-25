NHS Grampian patients face worst waits in Scotland for key cancer treatment target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Grampian patients face worst waits in Scotland for key cancer treatment target

A total of 88 cancer patients across Grampian were not treated within a 31-day target, new figures show.

By Adele Merson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian patients face the longest waits in Scotland for starting treatment within a crucial one-month target.

The region is also second worst on the mainland for the longer two-month waiting target.

Official Public Health Scotland figures show that between April and June, just over 89% of cancer patients were seen within 31 days from the decision to treat.

A total of 88 patients did not receive their first treatment within this timeframe.

The longest wait to be seen was 100 days, but the average was three days.

This is the worst performance in Scotland with the health board one of only two not to meet the 95% target in the latest quarter.

‘Appalling’

North East MSP Tess White described the figures as “appalling” and accused Health Secretary Neil Gray of “failing to get to grip” with the crisis.

She said: “Everyone knows somebody who has been diagnosed with cancer and starting treatment as quickly as possible is crucial to patients’ chances of survival.”

Cancer patients are waiting longer to be seen at NHS Grampian compared to most health boards. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian cancer patients also experienced the second highest waits in mainland Scotland for starting treatment within two months.

Just over 60% of cancer patients in the region received their first treatment within the 62-day target, marginally ahead of Tayside’s performance.

This means 183 patients – well over a quarter of patients – were left waiting longer than two months from the point at which an urgent referral is made for suspected cancer.

One Grampian patient faced a wait of 298 days from referral to treatment, but most patients were left waiting on average 54 days.

We revealed in June the stark difference in waiting times for urgent breast cancer referrals in Grampian compared to a central belt health board.

Hundreds of breast cancer patients in the north-east have had to travel 120 miles to Forth Valley Royal Hospital near Falkirk in a bid to cut waits.

‘Breaking point’

In the report by Public Health Scotland, NHS Grampian say diagnostic capacity “continues to be a challenge”, particularly in radiology, endoscopy and urology, where “demand outweighs available capacity”.

Delayed discharges from hospital are also impacting bed capacity and turnaround for planned care activity.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “We want to acknowledge our performance against both the 31- and 62-day targets is not where we want it to be.

“Behind these numbers are real people who want their care and treatment delivered as quickly as possible. “We are working to reduce longer waiting times and towards meeting the national targets.

“We hope to see incremental improvements in the months ahead.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA.

Mr Gray said the Scottish Government has committed £11.3 million to help reduce cancer waits.

An extra £30m has been allocated to reduce national backlogs and waiting lists with more than £1.2m directed towards diagnostics and treatment for patients referred with an urgent suspicion of cancer.

He added: “We’re treating more patients with cancer on time within both standards compared to 10 years ago. Despite this, there will always be instances where some patients wait longer depending on their health, complexity of disease and agreed treatment plan.”

Have you had problems with waiting times? Let us know in our form, we’d be really interested in hearing from you:

Conversation