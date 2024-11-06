EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping rejoins SNP after defecting to Alba Party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping rejoins SNP after defecting to Alba Party

The veteran nationalist, who represented Fraserburgh for 38 years, said he even nearly ended up standing in this week’s byelection.

By Justin Bowie
Brian Topping previously defected to the Alba Party.
An ex-Fraserburgh councillor who lost his seat after 38 years when he defected to the Alba Party has rejoined the SNP.

Brian Topping told old friend Alex Salmond he was letting his membership lapse before the former first minister died on October 12.

The veteran nationalist even nearly ended up seeking a return to Aberdeenshire Council in this week’s Fraserburgh byelection – until his family said no.

Mr Topping says he has been campaigning for local SNP candidate Mike McDonald, in an area where Alba isn’t standing.

“A lot of friends in the SNP were keen to have me back,” Mr Topping told The Press and Journal.

Mr Topping revealed he has rejoined the SNP.

“I was nearly standing at this byelection. The branch was keen.”

Mr Topping says his wife and kids were against the idea due to the amount of work he’d put in during his 38 years as a councillor.

“It’s only fair to my family,” he added.

Mr Topping says there were no hard feelings when he departed from Alba and he was devastated by longtime pal Mr Salmond’s death.

‘We were very close’

He told us: “Alex knew I was unhappy, but we didn’t have any falling out. He knew I hadn’t renewed.

“We were on the best of terms. I’m so upset at his passing. We were very close.

“Alex was the best politician in the UK. He could wipe the floor with any of them.”

The veteran councillor expected Alba to quickly fold after failing to gain any MSPs.

But he opted to stick with the pro-independence splinter group at the 2022 council election, despite warnings it would cost him his seat.

Mr Topping was seen as one of Alba’s best hopes but got just 5.8% of the vote.

Alex Salmond launched the Alba Party in 2021. Image: PA.

“All my family and close friends said, Brian, stand as yourself,” he said.

“The few votes I did get, a lot of them were personal votes. I lost my seat, because Alba was obviously a new party.”

Mr Salmond’s new party appealed to Mr Topping because he could stand in the Holyrood and local elections without endangering other pro-independence candidates.

But it was a different story at Westminster, which has a winner-takes-all voting system.

Alba ran more than a dozen candidates in July.

‘Alex had his reasons’

Mr Topping said: “I wasn’t too happy. I’d even said to Alex, I don’t agree with that.”

But he understood why Mr Salmond had made the decision, even if he disagreed.

“In Alex’s defence, he’d written to Humza asking for a meeting trying to get the parties to meet.

“Humza didn’t even have the courtesy of giving Alex a reply. Alex had his reasons.”

He made a final plea for the movement to unite.

“Everything I’ve done has been about bringing folk together,” he said.

“I have nothing against Alba. I would still like the Yes movement to come together, so we can sing from the same song sheet.”

