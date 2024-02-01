Ex-Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping who switched SNP for Alba warns against splitting election vote in north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ex-Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping who switched SNP for Alba warns against splitting election vote in north-east

The former councillor told the Press and Journal he believes the party should avoid standing in seats including Alex Salmond's local constituency.

By Adele Merson
Brian Topping stood for selection as an Alba candidate in the 2022 council elections. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Brian Topping stood for selection as an Alba candidate in the 2022 council elections. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

A former Fraserburgh councillor who left the SNP and joined Alba is warning his party against contesting the general election in the north-east, including the constituency where Alex Salmond lives.

Brian Topping quit the SNP in 2021 after almost four decades to join Mr Salmond’s new party, frustrated by inaction on independence.

Now he is speaking up against Alba’s plans to stand in “at least” 12 Scottish seats at the next general election, expected this year, and said the party should avoid the north-east.

Mr Topping told the P&J he believes the party should not stand in seats held by the SNP or where the party is the close challenger.

Instead, the ex-councillor wants the party to focus on supporting Alba’s existing two MPs – in Fife and East Lothian – while shoring up support for the 2026 Holyrood election.

‘Accused of splitting the vote’

On the strategy, Mr Topping, who is not seeking to become a candidate, said: “I’m not happy at all. But I do respect the result.

“If you take Aberdeenshire North and Moray. The SNP on paper at the moment are the nearest challengers to David Duguid (Conservative candidate).

“Labour and the Liberal Democrats have no hope.”

The new seat – full name Aberdeenshire North and Moray East – takes in much of the current Banff and Buchan constituency, where Mr Salmond lives.

The decision to stand in at least a dozen seats was made by members following a meeting of the party’s national council in Aberdeen in December.

He added: “I respect Alba’s decision made democratically.

“I just hope they are very selective and careful. I don’t want Alba being accused of the SNP not getting in or a Tory back in.”

Alba’s election strategy

The party intends to stand candidates in the north-east but is currently in the process of candidate vetting.

Across the north-east, the SNP are going head to head with the Tories.

Successful candidates will be announced around March.

Speaking to the P&J in November, Mr Salmond, who previously represented the north-east as MSP and MP, said he “anticipated” being a candidate in that process. 

In a statement issued to us on Wednesday, Mr Salmond criticised the SNP for choosing to “rebuff” an offer to join an Alba-proposed Scotland United strategy.

This would have seen a single pro-independence candidate stand in each Scottish constituency.

Alba leader Alex Salmond. Image: PA.

The former SNP leader said his old party is standing on “anti-Tory” ticket.

“In deserting an independence election strategy they are winding the political clock back some 40 years before independence became a serious proposition,” he said.

Mr Salmond says the decision to stand in a minimum of 12 seats has been taken to give voters the chance of backing candidates on a “direct independence platform”.

He added: “We will therefore make a significant intervention at the general election on that mandate and the seats and candidates will be announced this spring.

“Alba’s key political target remains the 2026 Scottish elections where every single Scottish voter will be offered the opportunity to vote our country into independence by supporting ALBA candidates across the country.”

The SNP was approached for comment.

More from Scottish politics

Brian Topping stood for selection as an Alba candidate in the 2022 council elections. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Jason Leitch, Eljamel and budget woes
Nicola Sturgeon covid briefing May 10
'It's all so random': Tearful Nicola Sturgeon questioned on decision making at Covid inquiry
2
5 things we learned from Covid inquiry including John Swinney on school closures and…
Brian Topping stood for selection as an Alba candidate in the 2022 council elections. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Plan to cut Aberdeen rail journey times to central belt 'under review' as budget…
Richard Lochhead (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Minister to tell of Scotland’s ambition to be ‘Europe’s leading space nation’
Brian Topping stood for selection as an Alba candidate in the 2022 council elections. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Scottish ferry link to Europe at risk for sake of less than £10m start-up…
Brian Topping stood for selection as an Alba candidate in the 2022 council elections. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
North East Scotland College warns of cut to full-time places after 'years of damaging…
Covid inquiry: Nicola Sturgeon branded Boris Johnson a 'f****** clown'
Roysth-Europe ferry plan 'on hold' after funding delay
Nicola Sturgeon Aberdeen FC
Nicola Sturgeon called Aberdeen FC Covid breach statement a ‘complacent abomination’, inquiry hears

Conversation