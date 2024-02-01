Ex-Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping who switched SNP for Alba warns against splitting election vote in north-east

A former Fraserburgh councillor who left the SNP and joined Alba is warning his party against contesting the general election in the north-east, including the constituency where Alex Salmond lives.

Brian Topping quit the SNP in 2021 after almost four decades to join Mr Salmond’s new party, frustrated by inaction on independence.

Now he is speaking up against Alba’s plans to stand in “at least” 12 Scottish seats at the next general election, expected this year, and said the party should avoid the north-east.

Mr Topping told the P&J he believes the party should not stand in seats held by the SNP or where the party is the close challenger.

Instead, the ex-councillor wants the party to focus on supporting Alba’s existing two MPs – in Fife and East Lothian – while shoring up support for the 2026 Holyrood election.

‘Accused of splitting the vote’

On the strategy, Mr Topping, who is not seeking to become a candidate, said: “I’m not happy at all. But I do respect the result.

“If you take Aberdeenshire North and Moray. The SNP on paper at the moment are the nearest challengers to David Duguid (Conservative candidate).

“Labour and the Liberal Democrats have no hope.”

The new seat – full name Aberdeenshire North and Moray East – takes in much of the current Banff and Buchan constituency, where Mr Salmond lives.

The decision to stand in at least a dozen seats was made by members following a meeting of the party’s national council in Aberdeen in December.

He added: “I respect Alba’s decision made democratically.

“I just hope they are very selective and careful. I don’t want Alba being accused of the SNP not getting in or a Tory back in.”

Alba’s election strategy

The party intends to stand candidates in the north-east but is currently in the process of candidate vetting.

Across the north-east, the SNP are going head to head with the Tories.

Successful candidates will be announced around March.

Speaking to the P&J in November, Mr Salmond, who previously represented the north-east as MSP and MP, said he “anticipated” being a candidate in that process.

In a statement issued to us on Wednesday, Mr Salmond criticised the SNP for choosing to “rebuff” an offer to join an Alba-proposed Scotland United strategy.

This would have seen a single pro-independence candidate stand in each Scottish constituency.

The former SNP leader said his old party is standing on “anti-Tory” ticket.

“In deserting an independence election strategy they are winding the political clock back some 40 years before independence became a serious proposition,” he said.

Mr Salmond says the decision to stand in a minimum of 12 seats has been taken to give voters the chance of backing candidates on a “direct independence platform”.

He added: “We will therefore make a significant intervention at the general election on that mandate and the seats and candidates will be announced this spring.

“Alba’s key political target remains the 2026 Scottish elections where every single Scottish voter will be offered the opportunity to vote our country into independence by supporting ALBA candidates across the country.”

The SNP was approached for comment.