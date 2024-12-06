A96 dualling: P&J readers tell SNP to get on with Aberdeen-Inverness improvements NOW

Readers of the P&J are calling for the SNP to get on with dualling the A96 as promised between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The call comes one week after the Scottish Government kicked a decision into next year and opened a 12-week consultation on what do to next.

Money is tight, but the SNP has promised since 2011 to fully upgrade the road.

The dualling of the A96 from Inverness to Nairn, including Nairn bypass, is separate from the wider A96 review process.

We asked readers if the SNP should stick to the plan or focus on bypassing towns such as Elgin and Keith on the remaining stretch through Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Of the more than 300 people to respond by Friday morning, 80% want full dualling, while the rest said it’s time to focus now on bypasses.

Reader have their say

One reader, Robert, regularly drives between Elgin and Dyce and thinks dualling is not likely to happen.

“What’s needed are bypasses for the towns, improve the dangerous wiggly sections around Colpy and add either more hill climb overtaking sections or put in some strategically placed dualling every few miles to allow traffic to overtake safely,” he wrote.

Another reader said towns should be bypassed at the very least – but wants the government to get on with full dualling.

Commenter “Moray resident” said public transport is unreliable and complained that a relative struggled to commute from Keith to Dyce by rail because of cancellations.

Reader Bert chipped in to point out public transport buses also need good roads.

“Obviously new Green hydrogen powered ones float above everything and don’t need roads,” he joked.

SNP transport chief’s A96 update

Last week, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop confirmed the target to dual the whole route between Aberdeen and Inverness in five years is not viable, as revealed by the P&J.

“The A96 Corridor Review evidence suggests there may be a different approach to provide alternative solutions at a more cost effective affordable budget,” she said.

“It is important that we gather the public’s view’s before making a final decision on the programme, so today we are also launching a 12-week consultation on outcomes from the review.”

