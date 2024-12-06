A96 dualling: P&J readers tell SNP to get on with Aberdeen-Inverness improvements NOW

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A96 dualling: P&J readers tell SNP to get on with Aberdeen-Inverness improvements NOW

Readers have been reacting to the latest delay and taking part in our survey to send a message to the transport secretary.

By Andy Philip
The A96 runs right through towns including Keith. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Readers of the P&J are calling for the SNP to get on with dualling the A96 as promised between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The call comes one week after the Scottish Government kicked a decision into next year and opened a 12-week consultation on what do to next.

Money is tight, but the SNP has promised since 2011 to fully upgrade the road.

The dualling of the A96 from Inverness to Nairn, including Nairn bypass, is separate from the wider A96 review process.

We asked readers if the SNP should stick to the plan or focus on bypassing towns such as Elgin and Keith on the remaining stretch through Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Moray Council has reinforced its support for dualling the A96 trunk road. Image: DC Thomson

Of the more than 300 people to respond by Friday morning, 80% want full dualling, while the rest said it’s time to focus now on bypasses.

Reader have their say

One reader, Robert, regularly drives between Elgin and Dyce and thinks dualling is not likely to happen.

“What’s needed are bypasses for the towns, improve the dangerous wiggly sections around Colpy and add either more hill climb overtaking sections or put in some strategically placed dualling every few miles to allow traffic to overtake safely,” he wrote.

Another reader said towns should be bypassed at the very least – but wants the government to get on with full dualling.

Commenter “Moray resident” said public transport is unreliable and complained that a relative struggled to commute from Keith to Dyce by rail because of cancellations.

Reader Bert chipped in to point out public transport buses also need good roads.

“Obviously new Green hydrogen powered ones float above everything and don’t need roads,” he joked.

SNP transport chief’s A96 update

Last week, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop confirmed the target to dual the whole route between Aberdeen and Inverness in five years is not viable, as revealed by the P&J.

“The A96 Corridor Review evidence suggests there may be a different approach to provide alternative solutions at a more cost effective affordable budget,” she said.

“It is important that we gather the public’s view’s before making a final decision on the programme, so today we are also launching a 12-week consultation on outcomes from the review.”

