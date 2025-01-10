Cairngorm railway: Swiss experts flown in to check the broken funicular – will it ever open?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Cairngorm railway: Swiss experts flown in to check the broken funicular – will it ever open?

The mountain railway has been shut for nearly 18 months and opening date targets are repeatedly being missed.

The Cairngorm funicular remains shut.
The Cairngorm funicular remains shut.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The troubled Cairngorm mountain railway was supposed to be open for winter skiing but is still out of action while Swiss experts fly in to check it over.

Millions have been spent repairing the funicular near Aviemore so far.

As the latest opening target fades into the distance, we asked government agency Highlands and Islands Enteprise (HIE) if it will ever open.

Here’s what they said.

Why is the funicular still closed?

HIE wanted the UK’s highest railway to open on December 20 – already a year later than repairs were meant to finish.

But that date was abandoned on Christmas Eve when further flaws on the structure were discovered.

Works resumed again on January 6.

What happens next?

Even when repairs are concluded, the funicular won’t be able to simply reopen.

Safety testing and trial runs will need to be carried out before passengers can go on the mountain railway again.

A blue train carriage operating on the Cairngorm funicular on Cairngorm Mountain.
The funicular has been out of service since August 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Swiss engineers from Garaventa – a specialist funicular company – are bring flown in to ensure the structure can operate again.

HIE says the engineering experts are responsible for safety checks on the railway every year and the taxpayer will incur no extra costs.

Meanwhile, beginner skiers and boarders are not able to take full advantage of good January snow on lower slopes because the tow bars aren’t always suitable to take them as far as the mid-station of the funicular.

Is there a set reopening date?

The Press and Journal asked if HIE can guarantee the funicular will be back in action before the end of the busy winter season.

The government agency was noncommittal.

A spokesperson said: “We aim to bring the funicular back into service as soon as possible.

“At present, our contractors are agreeing the scope of works that are required to ensure safe operations.”

Only then will a more complete timetable be offered.

What if the funicular is deemed unsafe?

Last November, an engineer who oversaw the building of the Skye Bridge, branded the funicular “inherently flawed” and said it should not reopen.

If safety trials are required before the mountain railway can take on passengers again, that leaves big questions: What happens if Swiss engineers say the structure is not fit for purpose, and are there any contingency plans for a worst-case scenario where this happens?

Blue train carriages operating on the funicular on Cairngorm Mountain.
The funicular has been plagued with problems. Image: HIE.

The simple answer from HIE is: No.

The government agency is operating on the assumption everything will turn out fine.

“We are confident that the remediation works that are currently drawing to a close will prove successful,” a spokesperson said.

Garaventa’s testing will centre on how the carriages on the funicular perform in service, not the actual repair works being carried out.

Does the funicular have a long-term future?

HIE remains optimistic about the funicular despite the fact it has only been in service for seven months since 2018.

Campaigners opposed to the mountain railway want to see it removed and feel vindicated by the escalating scandal.

A previous round of repairs – completed in January 2023 – cost the taxpayer £25 million.

Gordon Bulloch believes the funicular should be removed.

Gordon Bulloch, a leading campaigner, said HIE was giving a “drip feed” of information to the public with the latest delays.

“Yet again, HIE is being economical with the truth,” he said.

“I am dismayed that the Scottish Government has not intervened by now.”

Conversation