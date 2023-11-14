Return of Cairngorm funicular uncertain as winter season approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Return of Cairngorm funicular uncertain as winter season approaches

Operators of the UK’s highest railway have confirmed no definitive date has been secured for the return of services on the 1.2-mile long line.

By Michelle Henderson



The Cairngorm funicular will remain out of service throughout December as winter conditions slow progress on the hill.

The attraction was closed to the public in August for “snagging works” to be carried out.

In September, officials said the funicular was on track to return to operations; however, just weeks later, repair works were delayed further due to them being time-consuming and difficult.

As the winter season approaches, operators say they are uncertain when the railway is likely to be back up and running.




Technical difficulties and the approach of winter have been cited as the reasons for the delay.

No end in sight for disruption to Cairngorm funicular

In a statement, posted on their website, staff at Cairngorm Mountain said: “The temporary closure of the funicular railway is a frustrating situation for our customers and for the entire team at Cairngorm Mountain.

“Our parent company, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), their main contractor Balfour Beatty and project consultants continue to manage the current programme of snagging works.

“Cairngorm Mountain is responsible for the operation of the visitor site and we are doing our best to maintain operations with the other facilities that are within our control.




“Due to ongoing technical difficulties coupled with the approach of the winter weather, we have no definitive date yet for the railway re-opening. We have therefore made some operational changes for the winter season. This will ensure we can all enjoy the wide range of activities available at the resort as much as we can.

“Whilst the team at Cairngorm is disappointed with this current situation, we will continue to do all we can to make Cairngorm Mountain the exciting and exhilarating destination it has always been.”

In their latest update, Cairngorm Mountain confirmed their winter season will begin on Friday, December 22

The snow factory will be in operation from the end of November to ensure a good amount of snow coverage for the beginner’s zone on opening day.

The Ptarmigan Building, located on the plateau of Cairngorm Mountain, is also set to remain closed until they have full snow coverage.

Both the Cairngorm Café and Cas Bar will be open from the beginning of the winter season in the Day Lodge Building together with The Mountain Shop which is undergoing an exciting refurbishment.




Once the season is underway our Ticket Office will be open every day in the Base Station together with ski hire in the Day Lodge as normal.

In the run-up to the winter season, season pass numbers will be capped and priority will be given to previous season pass holders on a first come first served basis.

Discounts will be given on day passes until the funicular is back in service.

History of the UK’s highest railway

The current closure arose just eight months after the railway reopened to the public; ending a four-year repair job.

Cairngorm funicular was closed to the public in October 2018 due to safety concerns amidst allegations about construction defects.

£25 million was invested in refurbishing the 6,500ft track and correcting defects on the line.

In August, operators of the funicular were paid £11 million in compensation after taking action against three bodies over the design of the structure.

