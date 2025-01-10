Starting XI: Elgin City’s Ryan Sargent on last-day title joy with Fraserburgh and scoring at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Starting XI: Elgin City’s Ryan Sargent on last-day title joy with Fraserburgh and scoring at Pittodrie

The former Fraserburgh attacker lifts the lid on who is a 'defender's nightmare', plus reveals which City team-mate he'd pick to partner on a desert island.

Ryan Sargent celebrates after scoring the winner for Elgin City against Kelty Hearts at Borough Briggs on Saturday, November 30, in the Scottish Cup.
Ryan Sargent celebrates after scoring the winner in the Scottish Cup against Kelty Hearts this season. Image: Bob Crombie.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Elgin City forward Ryan Sargent is the latest north footballer to step into our exclusive Starting XI spotlight.

The 24-year-old former Fraserburgh ace, who joined City in the summer, speaks here about his career highlights so far.

Sargent has scored three goals so far this term, with the League Two Black and Whites second in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to basement side Forfar Athletic.

The ex-Highland League attacker will then be getting set for a shot at Aberdeen in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on January 18 – a club he’s already scored against in a knockout game.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I can’t remember much about my debut, other than it was (for Fraserburgh) against Buckie Thistle at home – and if I’m right I played left-back for the last 20 minutes.

What is your career highlight so far?

Winning all the trophies at Fraserburgh over the years, but the one that stands out is clinching the Highland League title in season 2021-22.

The occasion was special since we won it on the last game of the season in front of a packed-out Bellslea (beating Forres Mechanics 5-0).

Ryan Sargent, left, and Scott Barbour on the attack for Fraserburgh against Huntly in the Highland League in February 2020.
Ryan Sargent, left, and Scott Barbour on the attack for Fraserburgh against Huntly in February 2020. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Who is the best player you played with?

I have to go with (Fraserburgh’s) Scott Barbour, who is a defender’s worst nightmare and his goals rate says it all (Broch’s all-time record scorer, with 270 goals in 403 appearances).

I enjoyed the last season at Fraserburgh playing upfront with Scott because we built up a good relationship on and off the pitch and scored a lot of goals together.

And who is your toughest opponent?

When I was at Fraserburgh, I played against Rhys Williams, who was on loan at Aberdeen from Liverpool just a year after he had been playing Champions League football.

It was a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie in the Aberdeenshire Shield in October 2023 (in which Sargent scored, but the Dons edged on penalties).

He was a class above with his ability on the ball and how well he read the game.

Ryan Sargent celebrates after scoring for Fraserburgh in the 2-2 Aberdeenshire Shield tie draw against Aberdeen in October 2023, which the Dons won on penalties. On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is pictured here.
Ryan Sargent celebrates after scoring for Fraserburgh in the 2-2 Aberdeenshire Shield tie draw against Aberdeen in October 2023, which the Dons won on penalties. On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams pictured here is Sargent’s toughest opponent. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the Elgin City dressing room?

Every player in the changing room agrees it has to be Rory MacEwan’s style with his bright yellow Crocs!

How would your team-mates describe you?

I’d like to think it would be hard-working and energetic.

What is the best advice you have been given?

When your winning don’t get too high, and when your losing don’t get too low.

Ryan Sargent, playing for Fraserburgh against Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald in the Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie at Pittodrie in October 2023.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

It has to be Pittodrie away, especially getting the chance to play against some of Aberdeen’s first-team players.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My favourite would again be at Pittodrie against Aberdeen, chipping the goalkeeper (Ross Doohan) and luckily enough it hit the post and came back to me for a tap-in to make it 2-1 in the 85th minute (before Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart netted a late equaliser).

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’ll go with Mark Gallagher. We would have a good laugh – but we wouldn’t be a good pair for surviving that’s for sure!

How do you relax away from football?

Spending time at the gym, going for a sauna, and, normally in the off-season, I pick up the golf clubs.

Conversation