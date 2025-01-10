Starting XI: Elgin City’s Ryan Sargent on last-day title joy with Fraserburgh and scoring at Pittodrie

Elgin City forward Ryan Sargent is the latest north footballer to step into our exclusive Starting XI spotlight.

The 24-year-old former Fraserburgh ace, who joined City in the summer, speaks here about his career highlights so far.

Sargent has scored three goals so far this term, with the League Two Black and Whites second in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to basement side Forfar Athletic.

The ex-Highland League attacker will then be getting set for a shot at Aberdeen in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on January 18 – a club he’s already scored against in a knockout game.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I can’t remember much about my debut, other than it was (for Fraserburgh) against Buckie Thistle at home – and if I’m right I played left-back for the last 20 minutes.

What is your career highlight so far?

Winning all the trophies at Fraserburgh over the years, but the one that stands out is clinching the Highland League title in season 2021-22.

The occasion was special since we won it on the last game of the season in front of a packed-out Bellslea (beating Forres Mechanics 5-0).

Who is the best player you played with?

I have to go with (Fraserburgh’s) Scott Barbour, who is a defender’s worst nightmare and his goals rate says it all (Broch’s all-time record scorer, with 270 goals in 403 appearances).

I enjoyed the last season at Fraserburgh playing upfront with Scott because we built up a good relationship on and off the pitch and scored a lot of goals together.

And who is your toughest opponent?

When I was at Fraserburgh, I played against Rhys Williams, who was on loan at Aberdeen from Liverpool just a year after he had been playing Champions League football.

It was a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie in the Aberdeenshire Shield in October 2023 (in which Sargent scored, but the Dons edged on penalties).

He was a class above with his ability on the ball and how well he read the game.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the Elgin City dressing room?

Every player in the changing room agrees it has to be Rory MacEwan’s style with his bright yellow Crocs!

How would your team-mates describe you?

I’d like to think it would be hard-working and energetic.

What is the best advice you have been given?

When your winning don’t get too high, and when your losing don’t get too low.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

It has to be Pittodrie away, especially getting the chance to play against some of Aberdeen’s first-team players.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My favourite would again be at Pittodrie against Aberdeen, chipping the goalkeeper (Ross Doohan) and luckily enough it hit the post and came back to me for a tap-in to make it 2-1 in the 85th minute (before Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart netted a late equaliser).

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’ll go with Mark Gallagher. We would have a good laugh – but we wouldn’t be a good pair for surviving that’s for sure!

How do you relax away from football?

Spending time at the gym, going for a sauna, and, normally in the off-season, I pick up the golf clubs.