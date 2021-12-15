Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highest rise of Omicron cases in Highlands as numbers almost double across Scotland in last 24 hours

By Lauren Taylor
December 15, 2021, 5:10 pm Updated: December 15, 2021, 5:32 pm
Omicron cases in NHS Highland have jumped by nine overnight, the highest increase the health board has experienced.
Omicron cases have jumped by nine in the Highlands in the last 24 hours, which is the highest increase in the area since the strain was discovered, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

There were 5,155 new cases of Covid reported across Scotland, with 561 being reported as Omicron – a rise of 265 over the last 24 hours.

Omicron cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area with 220 new cases, and NHS Lanarkshire with 142 cases of the strain.

NHS Grampian recorded 350 new cases of Covid. Three of those cases have been confirmed as Omicron, bringing the total in the health board to 11.

Aberdeenshire accounts for 150 of those new cases, and Aberdeen City recorded 140.

Meanwhile, Moray reported 60 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

NHS Highland recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus. Nine of those cases have been confirmed as Omicron, bringing the total to 26.

The Western Isles recorded 16 new cases of the virus and Shetland reported 11, meanwhile, Orkney only had seven.

Across Scotland, there are 544 people currently in hospitals with a strain of coronavirus and a further 38 people in intensive care.

According to the latest figures, 22 people have died after testing positive for the virus.

One person died in the Highland area from the virus and another person has died in Aberdeen City.

Vaccine and booster roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the vaccine, 4,364,802 people have received their first dose of a vaccination, and 3,981,180 have received their second dose.

Additionally, 2,254,406 have received a third dose or booster jag.

In a short televised statement, Nicola Sturgeon warned there could be up to 15,000 Omicron infections per day if the virus is allowed to spiral out of control.

The first minister said: “This winter, just as we thought we had turned a corner in the pandemic, the emergence of Omicron struck us a cruel blow.

“Omicron is much more transmissible than previous strains, and it is now spreading very quickly.”

She is urging Scots to get their vaccinations and booster jabs to protect their loved ones.

