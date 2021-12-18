Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost 6,000 new cases of Covid recorded across Scotland in last 24 hours

By Lauren Taylor
December 18, 2021, 3:19 pm Updated: December 18, 2021, 4:27 pm
New figures released by the Scottish Government show that almost 6,000 people tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, 5,917 new cases of Covid were reported across Scotland, an increase of 1,581 new cases since yesterday.

There were 96 cases of the Omicron variant recorded overnight, bringing the total to 792.

On Friday December 17 Nicola Sturgeon announced that Omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid-19 circulating in Scotland.

The new figures come after 53,472 new tests for coronavirus were taken yesterday, with a positivity rate of 12.2%.

However, according to Public Health Scotland, larger volumes of tests being processed by labs are impacting turnaround times between tests being taken and results being reported.

There are 494 people in hospital with coronavirus across the nation and a further 34 people in intensive care units.

Nine people have died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian accounted for 252 cases of the virus, with five new cases being identified as Omicron bringing the total to 17.

Aberdeenshire recorded 126 new cases of Covid and Aberdeen City reported 95.

Meanwhile, Moray had 31 new cases of the virus.

In NHS Highland, figures showcased 99 positive cases of Covid, with six cases being identified as Omicron bringing the total to 36.

The Western Isles recorded 15 new cases of Covid, Shetland had 13 positive cases and Orkney only reported nine.

The majority of Omicron cases have been tracked to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde with 265 new cases, followed by NHS Lanarkshire with 177.

Vaccine roll-out and booster programme

As for the government vaccine roll-out 4,369,398 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,988,961 have received their second dose.

Additionally, 2,436,952 have received a third dose or booster jab.

Health bosses at NHS Grampian have opened up 24-hour clinics in an attempt to continue breaking vaccination records.

More than half of the adult population in Grampian have now received their vaccine booster.

