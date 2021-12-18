Almost 6,000 new cases of Covid recorded across Scotland in last 24 hours

An error occurred. Please try again.

New figures released by the Scottish Government show that almost 6,000 people tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, 5,917 new cases of Covid were reported across Scotland, an increase of 1,581 new cases since yesterday.

There were 96 cases of the Omicron variant recorded overnight, bringing the total to 792.

On Friday December 17 Nicola Sturgeon announced that Omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid-19 circulating in Scotland.

The new figures come after 53,472 new tests for coronavirus were taken yesterday, with a positivity rate of 12.2%.

However, according to Public Health Scotland, larger volumes of tests being processed by labs are impacting turnaround times between tests being taken and results being reported.

There are 494 people in hospital with coronavirus across the nation and a further 34 people in intensive care units.

Nine people have died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian accounted for 252 cases of the virus, with five new cases being identified as Omicron bringing the total to 17.

Aberdeenshire recorded 126 new cases of Covid and Aberdeen City reported 95.

Meanwhile, Moray had 31 new cases of the virus.

In NHS Highland, figures showcased 99 positive cases of Covid, with six cases being identified as Omicron bringing the total to 36.

The Western Isles recorded 15 new cases of Covid, Shetland had 13 positive cases and Orkney only reported nine.

The majority of Omicron cases have been tracked to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde with 265 new cases, followed by NHS Lanarkshire with 177.

Vaccine roll-out and booster programme

As for the government vaccine roll-out 4,369,398 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,988,961 have received their second dose.

Additionally, 2,436,952 have received a third dose or booster jab.

Health bosses at NHS Grampian have opened up 24-hour clinics in an attempt to continue breaking vaccination records.

More than half of the adult population in Grampian have now received their vaccine booster.