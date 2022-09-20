Queen’s local MSP says she collared him over planning application wrangle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s local MSP says she collared him over planning application wrangle

The MSP whose constituency covers Balmoral has recalled "cheekily" asking the Queen if she had any local problems to raise when he was first selected to stand for election.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 20, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 4:19 pm
Alexander Burnett, whose grandmother enjoyed a friendship with the late monarch for more than 80 years, described the personal encounter in a tribute at Holyrood.

The Tory politician said he “learnt first hand Her Majesty’s knowledge of detail” after “cheekily” approaching her during a birthday celebration.

But his attempt at a joke “quickly backfired” after he receiving an “extremely detailed critique of how a planning application for a cottage had fallen foul of local guidelines”.

He added: “Never have the words, ‘I’m afraid that’s a council matter ma’am’ been so well used, as I retreated.”

Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved north-east home and where she spent her final days, falls within Mr Burnett’s Aberdeenshire West constituency.

King Charles, accompanied by the Queen Consort Camilla, arrived back in the north-east on Tuesday, where he is understood to be spending a few days to grieve.

Mr Burnett, who owns the AJA estate in Aberdeenshire, which is worth between £13.5 million and £14m, is the grandson of the late Lady Georgina Kennard.

She was a British aristocrat and connected to many prominent families, including the royals.

‘The Queen came to tea’

Holyrood resumed business with a special session on Tuesday allowing backbench MSPs to share their own thoughts and reflections.

The Aberdeenshire West MSP regaled MSPs with his own memories, including the time he wrote in a school holiday diary that the “Queen came to tea”.

He said: “Probably not the holiday diary my primary teacher expected, but one of my earliest encounters that arose mainly through her Majesty’s great friendship of over 80 years with my late grandmother.

Aberdeenshire West MSP, Alexander Burnett, has family connections to the royals.

“It was the first of many meetings that I was so honoured to enjoy and will forever treasure.”

Locals and visitors from across Scotland have travelled to Balmoral to pay their respects since the Queen’s death was announced on September 8.

Many of the tributes share the sense of warmth and affection with which the Queen was held in Royal Deeside.

The royal family has had links to Balmoral since it was purchased by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852.

Editor's Picks