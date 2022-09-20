Queen’s local MSP says she collared him over planning application wrangle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The MSP whose constituency covers Balmoral has recalled “cheekily” asking the Queen if she had any local problems to raise when he was first selected to stand for election.

Alexander Burnett, whose grandmother enjoyed a friendship with the late monarch for more than 80 years, described the personal encounter in a tribute at Holyrood.

The Tory politician said he “learnt first hand Her Majesty’s knowledge of detail” after “cheekily” approaching her during a birthday celebration.

But his attempt at a joke “quickly backfired” after he receiving an “extremely detailed critique of how a planning application for a cottage had fallen foul of local guidelines”.

He added: “Never have the words, ‘I’m afraid that’s a council matter ma’am’ been so well used, as I retreated.”

Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved north-east home and where she spent her final days, falls within Mr Burnett’s Aberdeenshire West constituency.

King Charles, accompanied by the Queen Consort Camilla, arrived back in the north-east on Tuesday, where he is understood to be spending a few days to grieve.

Mr Burnett, who owns the AJA estate in Aberdeenshire, which is worth between £13.5 million and £14m, is the grandson of the late Lady Georgina Kennard.

She was a British aristocrat and connected to many prominent families, including the royals.

‘The Queen came to tea’

Holyrood resumed business with a special session on Tuesday allowing backbench MSPs to share their own thoughts and reflections.

The Aberdeenshire West MSP regaled MSPs with his own memories, including the time he wrote in a school holiday diary that the “Queen came to tea”.

He said: “Probably not the holiday diary my primary teacher expected, but one of my earliest encounters that arose mainly through her Majesty’s great friendship of over 80 years with my late grandmother.

“It was the first of many meetings that I was so honoured to enjoy and will forever treasure.”

Locals and visitors from across Scotland have travelled to Balmoral to pay their respects since the Queen’s death was announced on September 8.

Many of the tributes share the sense of warmth and affection with which the Queen was held in Royal Deeside.

The royal family has had links to Balmoral since it was purchased by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852.