Elderly north-east patients face 80-mile round trips for flu jab

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is under pressure to address concerns raised by Aberdeenshire pensioners who have been "stranded" waiting for winter vaccines.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Vaccines were previously provided by GP practices but a change to the national GP contract means they are now dealt with by a central vaccination team.
Pensioners in Braemar and Ballater have to travel up to 80 miles in their round trip to the nearest main flu vaccine centre in Banchory.

Tory MSP Alexander Burnett has been contacted by dozens of worried constituents, including some aged over 80, since letters started being sent out.

He accused the Scottish Government of “shambolic mixed messaging” around the flu vaccination programme.

However, NHS Grampian say a series of vaccination outreach clinics have been set up across a number of Aberdeenshire locations for specific dates in the next two months.

These must be arranged by appointment only and walk-ins will not be permitted.

‘Left completely stranded’

Mr Burnett, who represents Aberdeenshire West, said the level of concern among his constituents is “continuing to escalate”.

He has written to Mr Yousaf urging him to give clarity on the “dire situation” and asking the cabinet secretary to allow GP practices to administer flu jabs to patients.

The Conservative politician added: “For vulnerable groups such as the elderly, getting the flu vaccine is essential for protecting themselves and others this winter and with Covid still present, it’s more important than ever that they get the jab.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett.

“But elderly patients in rural areas such as Braemar and Ballater have been left completely stranded by the SNP’s decision to centralise vaccination facilities, and now face up to an 80-mile round trip to Banchory to get their flu vaccine.

“The scale of the problem is rising on a daily basis which is why the Scottish Government must do the right thing and give permission for flu jabs to be administered locally rather than centrally.”

Mr Burnett was contacted by a local GP surgery on September 13 who said they “sympathise” with patients making a round trip to Banchory.

The practice employee said: “This was not a decision made by the clinic but was a Scottish Government decision.

“This has been highlighted by one of our GPs for the attention of the director of public health as we have had a vast number of complaints and queries directed to the clinic which takes up a considerable amount of clinic resources when unfortunately, we have no say in the matter.”

‘Variety of venues’

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This winter boards are using a variety of venues and locations reflecting population size and geography to ensure accessibility and convenience.

“While GP practices are no longer the routine providers of vaccinations, health boards can make arrangements by agreement with their GP practices to provide vaccinations where this suits local needs.

“Clinics have been established based upon experience gained from the programme thus far, with accessibility and equity of access paramount. The facilities available at each venue can be viewed when booking or amending an appointment.”

Your Vaccination Outreach Clinics

Turriff Primary School: October 15, 16, 22 and 23.

An Caorann Medical Practice (Portsoy): October 29 and 30.

An Caorann Medical Practice (Aberchirder): November 5 and 6.

Crimond Medical Practice: October 29 and 30

Rosehearty Boat Club: November 6 and 13.

Maud Resource Centre: October 15 and October 16

Royal British Legion – New Pitsligo: October 22 and 23.

Aden Health Centre: October 29 and 30.

Alford Academy: October 17-October 21 (inclusive).

Insch Hospital: October 24, 27 and 28.

Lonach Hall Strathdon: October 25 and 26.

Ellon Mobile Unit (sited at Ellon Community Campus): October 19-23 (inclusive).

Ellon Academy: October 15-21 (inclusive)

Westhill Academy: October 24-28 (inclusive)

Mearns Academy: October 24-28 (inclusive)

Portlethen Academy: October 17-21 (inclusive)

Aboyne Academy: October 17-21 (inclusive)

Ballater Primary School: October 24 and 25.

Braemar Primary School: October 26.

Grampian flu and Covid jabs: What you need to know for autumn/winter 2022

