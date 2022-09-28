All you need to know as SNP conference comes to Aberdeen with focus on north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east rail links, renewable energy and land reform are part of the regionally-focused agenda for the SNP’s upcoming conference in Aberdeen.

Nicola Sturgeon will be with activists at the city’s P&J Live venue over October 8-10 for the party’s first in-person conference since the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as independence and other national talking points, many of the main topics affect the region.

North-east rail links

New rail links from Aberdeen to Peterhead and Fraserburgh take top billing among topics on day one of the conference.

The Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) – a non-political campaign – is behind recent plans to spark a rail revival in the north-east.

The group were recently successful in a funding bid to progress their plans with a new feasibility study.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam and Aberdeenshire councillor Anouk Kloppert put forward the resolution, which calls for conference to agree that the rail links should be re-established.

Peterhead Railway Station was shut to passengers in 1965 and to freight in 1970, while Fraserburgh lost its passenger services in 1965 and freight ceased in 1979.

The resolution will be discussed on Saturday, October 8.

Renewable energy and carbon capture

Delegates will also discuss the move away from fossil fuels, in a region known for being the oil and gas capital of Europe.

Calls will be made for greater investment in solar energy, including pushing for all publicly funded buildings to be surveyed on their suitability for rooftop solar panels.

The Scottish Government will also be asked to make changes in building control regulations for new construction or major developments.

The changes include:

Solar PV panels on every available roof space.

Pressurised water systems.

Under floor heating and a ban on any future radiator installations.

Triple glazing.

Delegates will also debate concerns raised around carbon capture, utilisation and storage technology.

The UK Government rejected a bid last year for a carbon capture project which promised to deliver thousands of north-east jobs.

The first minister demanded former Prime Minister Boris Johnson reverse his government’s decision.

But the resolution being taken forward at conference says there are “grave concerns about the efficacy and the cost” of the technology.

Land reform

The SNP government is currently consulting on plans for a land reform bill – to be introduced in 2023.

The legislation plans to address long-standing concerns about the highly concentrated pattern of land ownership in rural areas of Scotland.

Scotland’s land reform minister Màiri McAllan said the “radical” legislation to tackle so-called “green lairds” is needed to stop a new Highland Clearances.

But others have criticised the “vague” proposals as not going far enough.

The term “green lairds” describes companies and individuals buying up estates across Scotland to boost their environmental credentials.

One of the resolutions to conference calls for a ministerial taskforce to bring together several government departments on delivering the bill.

It urges the Scottish Government to take action to:

End secret land deals: Instruct sellers to advertise land for sale ensuring adequate time for local communities to register an interest to buy.

Tackle the shortage of affordable housing: Designation of housing pressured areas.

Consult with local communities before land purchases for carbon offsetting schemes.

Investment in Highlands and Islands

The agenda highlights concerns that people living in the north suffer from “excessive travel costs due to a lack of effective infrastructure”.

Proposals include the creation of a Highland and Islands Infrastructure Investment Package to improve connectivity and ease of travel.

Issues with poor broadband and mobile phone connectivity are also being raised.

The Scottish Government is facing pressure over plans to dual the A9 and A96 – after two more road deaths.

SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing has called on the government to bring forward revised timescales for the two major roads projects, which have been hit by delays.

Community buses

Conference will explore the potential for setting up community bus services across the country in a bid to encourage the public to better use public transport.

One of the debates at P&J Live will call for the Scottish Government to set up a working group with council chiefs to investigate how this can be achieved across local authorities.

The resolution has been endorsed by the Stonehaven & Mearns branch and Angus North & Mearns branch, proving its a hot topic in the region.

In Aberdeen, there have been calls for a council-owned firm to take over the running of buses.

And … Scottish independence

It would not be an SNP conference without discussion of the constitutional question.

It is likely to be a major part of Ms Sturgeon’s address on the closing day – around a year away from the proposed date of the next referendum.

Several motions are planned including agreeing proposals to combat the spread of disinformation.

Delegates will also be asked to agree a code of conduct and a communication strategy to “present a convincing case” in the build up to the next vote.