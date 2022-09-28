All you need to know as SNP conference comes to Aberdeen with focus on north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All you need to know as SNP conference comes to Aberdeen with focus on north and north-east

North-east rail links, renewable energy and land reform are part of the regionally-focused agenda for the SNP's upcoming conference in Aberdeen.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 5:07 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.

North-east rail links, renewable energy and land reform are part of the regionally-focused agenda for the SNP’s upcoming conference in Aberdeen.

Nicola Sturgeon will be with activists at the city’s P&J Live venue over October 8-10 for the party’s first in-person conference since the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as independence and other national talking points, many of the main topics affect the region.

North-east rail links

New rail links from Aberdeen to Peterhead and Fraserburgh take top billing among topics on day one of the conference.

The Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) – a non-political campaign – is behind recent plans to spark a rail revival in the north-east.

The group were recently successful in a funding bid to progress their plans with a new feasibility study.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam and Aberdeenshire councillor Anouk Kloppert put forward the resolution, which calls for conference to agree that the rail links should be re-established.

The Campaign For North East Rail?s proposals for north-east rail links.

Peterhead Railway Station was shut to passengers in 1965 and to freight in 1970, while Fraserburgh lost its passenger services in 1965 and freight ceased in 1979.

The resolution will be discussed on Saturday, October 8.

Renewable energy and carbon capture

Delegates will also discuss the move away from fossil fuels, in a region known for being the oil and gas capital of Europe.

Calls will be made for greater investment in solar energy, including pushing for all publicly funded buildings to be surveyed on their suitability for rooftop solar panels.

The Scottish Government will also be asked to make changes in building control regulations for new construction or major developments.

The changes include:

  • Solar PV panels on every available roof space.
  • Pressurised water systems.
  • Under floor heating and a ban on any future radiator installations.
  • Triple glazing.

Delegates will also debate concerns raised around carbon capture, utilisation and storage technology.

The UK Government rejected a bid last year for a carbon capture project which promised to deliver thousands of north-east jobs.

St Fergus gas terminal, near Peterhead, is at the heart of ambitious plans for carbon capture and storage.

The first minister demanded former Prime Minister Boris Johnson reverse his government’s decision.

But the resolution being taken forward at conference says there are “grave concerns about the efficacy and the cost” of the technology.

Land reform

The SNP government is currently consulting on plans for a land reform bill – to be introduced in 2023.

The legislation plans to address long-standing concerns about the highly concentrated pattern of land ownership in rural areas of Scotland.

Scotland’s land reform minister Màiri McAllan said the “radical” legislation to tackle so-called “green lairds” is needed to stop a new Highland Clearances. 

But others have criticised the “vague” proposals as not going far enough.

Mairi McAllan, Minister for Environment and Land Reform. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The term “green lairds” describes companies and individuals buying up estates across Scotland to boost their environmental credentials.

One of the resolutions to conference calls for a ministerial taskforce to bring together several government departments on delivering the bill.

It urges the Scottish Government to take action to:

  • End secret land deals: Instruct sellers to advertise land for sale ensuring adequate time for local communities to register an interest to buy.
  • Tackle the shortage of affordable housing: Designation of housing pressured areas.
  • Consult with local communities before land purchases for carbon offsetting schemes.

Investment in Highlands and Islands

The agenda highlights concerns that people living in the north suffer from “excessive travel costs due to a lack of effective infrastructure”.

Proposals include the creation of a Highland and Islands Infrastructure Investment Package to improve connectivity and ease of travel.

A beach near Broch of Gurness, Orkney.

Issues with poor broadband and mobile phone connectivity are also being raised.

The Scottish Government is facing pressure over plans to dual the A9 and A96 – after two more road deaths.

SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing has called on the government to bring forward revised timescales for the two major roads projects, which have been hit by delays.

Community buses

Conference will explore the potential for setting up community bus services across the country in a bid to encourage the public to better use public transport.

One of the debates at P&J Live will call for the Scottish Government to set up a working group with council chiefs to investigate how this can be achieved across local authorities.

The resolution has been endorsed by the Stonehaven & Mearns branch and Angus North & Mearns branch, proving its a hot topic in the region.

In Aberdeen, there have been calls for a council-owned firm to take over the running of buses. 

And … Scottish independence

It would not be an SNP conference without discussion of the constitutional question.

It is likely to be a major part of Ms Sturgeon’s address on the closing day – around a year away from the proposed date of the next referendum.

Several motions are planned including agreeing proposals to combat the spread of disinformation.

Delegates will also be asked to agree a code of conduct and a communication strategy to “present a convincing case” in the build up to the next vote.

