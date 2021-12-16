Trade union chiefs in campaign for council to take over Aberdeen buses

An error occurred. Please try again.

North-east trade union leaders have joined calls for a council-owned firm to take over buses in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) has launched a regional campaign aiming to bring the city’s bus network under public control.

The campaign has been launched alongside others in Glasgow and Tayside in response to falling passenger numbers, and has been backed by anti-poverty groups and environmentalists.

The “Take Back Our Buses” bid will run in the lead-up to next year’s council elections, with leaders keen to put pressure on politicians to commit to change.

Call for council to take over Aberdeen buses

“Cuts to bus services are significantly impacting upon young and old alike that rely on these buses for getting to medical appointments, college, work, shops and visits to families and friends,” said ATUC’s John Clark.

<iframe width=”699″ height=”393″ src=”

” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

“Essential workers on shift work across the north-east of Scotland are being hampered by bus services cuts which limits their options to do their jobs and forces them to rely on more expensive means of transport.

“The 24% fall in passenger journeys over the past five years needs to be reversed and we will only achieve this through publicly controlled and owned buses within an integrated transport system.”

Transport in the Granite City is currently primarily operated by First Aberdeen.

Council backs calls for public ownership

However, the city’s ruling administration have previously backed calls for buses to come under the control of Aberdeen City Council.

According to research by the Scottish Trades Union Council (STUC), passenger numbers in the north-east have dropped by nearly a quarter over the last five years.

However, in Edinburgh and Lothian, where public transport is operated by council-owned Lothian Buses, passenger numbers have remained steady since 2014.

Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman, said she was “looking forward to seeing how the campaign progresses”.

“It is a really positive thing to have, and it is very helpful to have a campaign highlighting these issues,” the Labour councillor added.

“We already have a report coming to the council in February on the steps that would be necessary to set up a municipal bus company.

“It is part of our commitment to green energy and net zero.”

First Aberdeen was contacted for comment.

Last year the firm insisted it had no intention of engaging with Aberdeen City Council over a potential sale.