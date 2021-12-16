Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trade union chiefs in campaign for council to take over Aberdeen buses

By Jamie Hall
December 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
Trade union chiefs want buses to come under the council's control.
North-east trade union leaders have joined calls for a council-owned firm to take over buses in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) has launched a regional campaign aiming to bring the city’s bus network under public control.

The campaign has been launched alongside others in Glasgow and Tayside in response to falling passenger numbers, and has been backed by anti-poverty groups and environmentalists.

The “Take Back Our Buses” bid will run in the lead-up to next year’s council elections, with leaders keen to put pressure on politicians to commit to change.

“Cuts to bus services are significantly impacting upon young and old alike that rely on these buses for getting to medical appointments, college, work, shops and visits to families and friends,” said ATUC’s John Clark.

“Essential workers on shift work across the north-east of Scotland are being hampered by bus services cuts which limits their options to do their jobs and forces them to rely on more expensive means of transport.

“The 24% fall in passenger journeys over the past five years needs to be reversed and we will only achieve this through publicly controlled and owned buses within an integrated transport system.”

Transport in the Granite City is currently primarily operated by First Aberdeen.

Council backs calls for public ownership

However, the city’s ruling administration have previously backed calls for buses to come under the control of Aberdeen City Council.

According to research by the Scottish Trades Union Council (STUC), passenger numbers in the north-east have dropped by nearly a quarter over the last five years.

However, in Edinburgh and Lothian, where public transport is operated by council-owned Lothian Buses, passenger numbers have remained steady since 2014.

Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman, said she was “looking forward to seeing how the campaign progresses”.

“It is a really positive thing to have, and it is very helpful to have a campaign highlighting these issues,” the Labour councillor added.

“We already have a report coming to the council in February on the steps that would be necessary to set up a municipal bus company.

“It is part of our commitment to green energy and net zero.”

First Aberdeen was contacted for comment.

Last year the firm insisted it had no intention of engaging with Aberdeen City Council over a potential sale.

