Islanders ‘ignored’ under SNP’s £260 million First Home Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Islanders ‘ignored’ under SNP’s £260 million First Home Fund

Just 0.6% of the first-time buyers who were helped under a popular SNP scheme were based on Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
October 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 10:04 am
Photo of Calum Ross
A popular housing support fund was quietly axed.

Just 0.6% of the first-time buyers who were helped under a popular SNP scheme were based on Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

Newly-released figures led to opposition claims the islands had been “ignored” under the Scottish Government’s First Home Fund.

The low figures for the islands have emerged despite a lack of affordable housing being considered a key factor accelerating population decline in rural areas.

They showed there were 11,800 property sales in Scotland completed between December 2019 and June 2022 with the support of the initiative.

However, fewer than 20 of the homes were in Orkney, only 20 were in Shetland and under 30 of them were in the Western Isles.

The Argyll and Bute council area, which also contains many islands, was the next lowest in Scotland, with 90 sales under the First Home Fund in the period.

In Highland there were 420, in Aberdeen City the number was 520, in Aberdeenshire it was 450 and in Moray there were 190 sales.

Affordable homes being built in Kyleakin on Skye

The areas with the highest numbers of sales were Glasgow, where 1,540 first-time buyers were supported, followed by 1,140 in Edinburgh and 950 in South Lanarkshire.

How did the scheme work?

The shared equity scheme provided first-time buyers with up to £25,000 to help them buy a home.

It initially ran from December 2019 to October 2020, attracting more than 10,000 applications before hitting its near-£200m budget.

The fund reopened with a scaled-back £60m pot of money on April 1 last year.

But we exclusively reported at the time that the cash was fully committed within just eight days of the relaunch.

Memos released under freedom of information laws later showed it was almost fully committed within 24 hours.

They also revealed that the scheme was quietly axed in September last year after officials raised fears about the “significant and unsustainable demand” for the financial support.

Donald Cameron MSP.

Scottish Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron said: “Our rural and island communities housing needs have been routinely ignored by the SNP during their 15 years in office, and this scheme is just the latest example.

“SNP ministers completely failed to give the First Home Fund the resources it needed meaning it had to be closed down almost as soon as it opened.

“That meant the number of homes sold in these areas were woefully low.”

The First Home Fund was open to both new build homes and pre-existing properties across Scotland.

The Scottish Government said the scheme was “demand-led”, with applicants choosing where they would like to purchase a home.

Buyers in rural and island areas can also access the Open Market Shared Equity Scheme (OMSE).

In August, to reflect current market conditions, the Scottish Government introduced changes to OMSE, including increasing the threshold prices by an average of 9% to help even more people access the scheme across Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

There are proposals to set up a new National Care Service (Yui Mok/PA)
Councils and trade unions unite to oppose National Care Service plans
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'I wasn’t handsy': Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he 'lost his…
Scottish Greens still learning how to be radical while part of government — with…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the country’s NHS will face a challenging winter (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Record recruitment to ambulance service ahead of ‘challenging’ winter
Teachers in the EIS union are being balloted on strike action (Danny Lawson/PA)
Teaching union opens strike ballot in dispute over pay
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub 'argument'
Islanders fear being left to 'sink or swim' as SNP looks to how Japan…
5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
Analysis: SNP conference pushed future of oil and gas workers to top of agenda…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital

Most Read

1
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
2
Weston View Care Home.
Keith care home’s ‘weak’ leadership facing deadline to improve after bed found wet with…
3
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
4
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
5
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop
6
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
7
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘I wasn’t handsy’: Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he ‘lost his…
8
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
9
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
10
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000

More from Press and Journal

cow train
Train services delayed after cow 'refuses' to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'I wasn’t handsy': Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he 'lost his…
Energy giant BP is gearing up for a major push into North Sea renewables.
BP ‘following through’ on ScotWind pledge to Aberdeen
Karen Milne, manager of Home-Start's charity shop on George Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity seeks new trustees willing to share expertise for a good cause
A popular housing support fund was quietly axed.
Shetland boats bring in more fish but can't plug landings shortfall
Orkney's Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve visited Stromness Primary to help deliver their letters to King Charles III
Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King
Prime Minister Liz Truss wasn't given an easy ride on local radio. Image: Isabel Infantes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
James Bream: Want to make your life easier? Act like a politician
Winter is expensive for the Highlands and Islands. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: We'll need grit, determination and £8.7 million to get through winter
Residents from Fittie expressed their thoughts on the Aberdeen beach revamp at a meeting on Tuesday evening. Photo: Darrell Benns.
'We are raw and we are suffering': Transport links among main concerns for Fittie…
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard

Editor's Picks