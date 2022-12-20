‘More tough times are coming’: Aberdeen charity determined to spread ‘joy and laughter’ among struggling families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘More tough times are coming’: Aberdeen charity determined to spread ‘joy and laughter’ among struggling families

By Lauren Taylor
December 20, 2022, 1:10 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 3:20 pm
Befriend a Child is appealing for volunteers to help bring smiles to children's faces. Image: Befriend a Child.
Befriend a Child is appealing for volunteers to help bring smiles to children's faces. Image: Befriend a Child.

A charity dedicated to helping north-east children has revealed some families are now sleeping in the same room to keep warm.

With costs soaring, families who were already struggling are now taking desperate steps to keep their children warm overnight.

One dad has even taken his mattress downstairs so he and the kids can by cosy and warm together during the colder nights.

Bosses at Befriend a Child admitted it is “hard to hear” how tough things are for the families they support, but they are determined to do what they can to keep children smiling.

The charity – which supports 142 children across the city from a variety of backgrounds – is working hard behind the scenes to make sure the young people using the service are equipped for the cold winter months.

They want to ensure they get the opportunity to “just be a child”.

Befrienders are matched with a child and they take them out twice a month for a few hours to spend time together.

Befrienders support children across the city and take them to do fun activities. Image: Befriend a Child.

During the pandemic, the charity expanded its services to help families in any way it could.

They started giving families support packages including toiletries, cleaning products, arts and crafts, homework packs, and even clothing vouchers.

Since then, they’ve continued giving out support packages and have also provided winter warming packs that include hot water bottles and fleecy blankets.

Children’s circumstances can be ‘difficult to hear’

Jean Gordon, head of operations at Befriend a Child, said although they have always helped with keeping children warm in winter they are now getting more requests for help.

“I think now demand is higher than it ever was,” she said.

“We work with 142 children, so we know that tough times are here, but more tough times are coming and we’re trying to support their families as much as we can.

“We know that some families are looking at keeping themselves warm, I know of a dad who has taken a mattress downstairs so the children and himself can be cosy and warm during the colder nights.

“And that’s difficult to hear.”

Jean Gordon has worked for the service for over 20 years and says demand is “higher than it ever was”. Image: Befriend a Child.

Mrs Gordon added that the service has families phoning up because they have no food in the house and they often find children don’t have suitable winter clothing.

If a befriender is out with a young person and notices they are wearing a thin jacket or trainers, the charity will pay for a winter coat and wellies to keep them warm and dry.

They signpost families to other organisations that can help them with food, but have also been known to provide some families with emergency food too.

Linzi Bremner, senior befriending coordinator, believes the demand for the service has grown due to the cost-of-living pressures on households.

She said: “The majority of families do ask for the winter warmer packs, especially during the holidays.

“It will be harder for parents to not only consider heating the home and feeding the children because they’ll be at home for the full two weeks.”

Volunteers are a ‘breath of fresh air’

With 48 children across the city on the waiting list, the charity is always in need of volunteers.

Children are referred to the service and partnered up with a suitable befriending volunteer.

Volunteers receive full training and support from the service so they are able to deal with any situation that may occur.

Linzi Bremner has worked for the service for six years and has been a befriender for over five years. Image: Befriend a Child.

Miss Bremner said: “It’s all about introducing lots of fun and laughter to their lives and having a chance to work on their life and social skills but also giving them opportunities that they wouldn’t always otherwise get. That sometimes can be down to financial reasons.

“Listening is part of it, but at the same time, there’s no pressure on the children to share anything difficult.

“Sometimes it’s just a breath of fresh air for the young person to get out, have an escape from that chaotic family background or from their thoughts and just go and have fun and just be a child.”

However, the service could match 10 people and the waiting list would only go down by two because of the number of referrals they are experiencing according to Mrs Gordon.

She said:  “It’s the smiles on these children’s faces, and the difference that these volunteers are making to these children and that’s what makes our jobs so much more satisfactory.

“And, it’s not only about the children having fun but about them having fun as well.”

Small donations can ‘really make a difference’

The charity relies on donations and volunteers to provide its befriending and mentoring services as well as its youth clubs and group activities.

They have an Amazon wishlist and the charity launched its annual giving tree to make sure children using the service received a present at their Christmas party.

Cosy pyjamas, hats, scarves, gloves and socks are also included in the Christmas parcels to keep children warm.

Donations of money go towards funding the support packages and making sure volunteers can buy their young friends a warming jacket or whatever else they may need.

Posted by Befriend a Child on Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Donations of money go towards funding the support packages and making sure volunteers can buy their young friends a warming jacket or whatever else they may need.

Miss Bremner added: “We do appreciate that everyone is struggling, but even just buying something additional in their own Christmas shopping can really make a difference to the young people we support.”

Tags

Conversation

