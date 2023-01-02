Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

New figures reveal more than half of house fires in Orkney and Shetland occurred in homes without a smoke alarm, while the number in Aberdeenshire is the highest in mainland Scotland.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
January 2, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: January 2, 2023, 8:16 am
Photo of Adele Merson
A total of 40% of house fires in Aberdeenshire took place in properties without a smoke alarm. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
A total of 40% of house fires in Aberdeenshire took place in properties without a smoke alarm. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

New figures reveal more than half of house fires in Orkney and Shetland occurred in homes without a smoke alarm, while the number in Aberdeenshire is the highest in mainland Scotland.

Smoke alarms were not present in seven out of the 10 house fires in Orkney (70%), in nine out of 14 house fires in Shetland (64%) and eight out of 18 (44%) in the Western Isles between 2021 and September 2022.

In Aberdeenshire, the devices were not present in 58 out of 145 homes, accounting for 40% of all house fires in the region.

This is the highest figure of any council area in mainland Scotland.

Meanwhile, there were 56 blazes in houses across Aberdeen where smoke alarms were not fitted, representing 25% of all fires in the area, 16 in Moray (23%), and 56 in the Highlands (34%).

‘Extremely concerning’

The Scottish Government rejected calls earlier this year to extend the February deadline for all households in the country to have new interlinked smoke detectors installed.

A readers survey by The Press and Journal showed less than a third of respondents said they had installed new smoke alarms in time for the deadline.

The figures provided by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service do not indicate whether interlinked smoke alarms were installed but just if a smoke alarm was present in the property.

North-east Tory MSP Liam Kerr said it is “extremely concerning” Aberdeenshire has the highest number of house fires where a smoke alarm was not installed out of all council areas in mainland Scotland.

He said: “Everybody agreed these new alarms should be installed for safety reasons but these terrifying figures highlight that the Scottish Government hasn’t done enough to tell people what they needed to do.

“This should have been addressed by the SNP government but its botched handling of the scheme spooked homeowners and failed to account for the number of tradesmen as well as the components required to install these alarms.”

Local Senior Officer Chay Ewing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Area Commander Chay Ewing is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

He said: “The safety of our communities is our highest priority and smoke detectors within the home can save your life in the event of a fire.

“The Scottish Government introduced legislation stipulating that landlords and home owners would be responsible for fitting alarms to a new standard within their properties.

“To protect the most vulnerable, we have been given some funding from the Scottish Government to fit interlinked alarms into owner-occupied homes which are assessed as high risk through our Home Fire Safety Visit process.

“Should a person not be eligible, a visit is still recommended as our staff can provide safety advice, information and details of the revised legislation.

“Interim detection can also be supplied if the property has no detectors at present.”

Public awareness campaign

A Scottish Government spokesman said it ran a five-week marketing campaign on national TV, radio and online, as well as distributing leaflets in all libraries in Scotland.

He added: “The campaign reached 95.2% of all adults across Scotland with 84.8% of those seeing the campaign at least three times with this vital public information message.

“A key aim of the awareness raising campaign was to encourage people to act and play their part because it will greatly reduce the risk of death from fire in their home.

“Local authorities are responsible for ensuring compliance with the standard.

“Interlinked fire alarms play a key part in improving fire safety within the home and we continue to  encourage everyone to install the alarms as they can protect lives and property.”

