Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival

An Inverness-based illustrator hopes 2023 could be his biggest year yet after being commissioned for an adventurer’s book.

Jack Spowart is known for his intricate illustrations of the north of Scotland, which he describes as “fine-line graphic landscapes”.

And now the 30-year-old, who lives in Ardersier, has been asked to illustrate an “Marathon Man” Alan Corcoran‘s upcoming book, Unsinkable.

Mr Corocran, who completed 35 marathons in 35 days, will release the book about his mission to swim around Ireland in autumn.

His film of the same name documents his 310-mile journey, and will be shown around the world over the next year.

It premiered at the Banff Film Festival, which Mr Spowart also attended after doing some of the event’s artwork.

The pair met, and Mr Corcoran was so impressed that he has now commissioned Mr Spowart to do 20 illustrations for his book.

Eager to get started, Mr Spowart said: “He was looking at five different artists from all over the place and then narrowed it down to three, and finally he sent me an e-mail asking to do it, which will be my biggest single commission I’ve ever done.

“I’ve never done a project like this before. When people think of an illustrator, they would think of someone who illustrates books for a living, but that’s not something I’ve ever done until now.”

He will be in contact with Mr Corcoran about specific illustrations including recognisable Irish coastlines, including Giant’s Causeway and Horn’s Head.

Illustrating to escape

Mr Spowart began drawing as an “escape” after his father with diagnosed with brain cancer. He left Central Scotland to move to Inverness in 2017 to be closer to his dad during his final months.

Some of his earliest work was created by his dad’s bedside at Highland Hospice in Inverness.

Following his father’s death, Mr Spowart took a leap and travelled to New Zealand to teach while also working on his drawings, receiving a few commissions there.

But when lockdown hit he returned to the Highlands and decided to pursue a career as an illustrator full-time.

Since then, he has had more than 100 commissions from individuals and businesses, showcasing the iconic landscapes of the north of Scotland.

These include Blà Bheinn on Skye, Green Loch near Aviemore, Bow Fiddle Rock near Portknockie, and Kylesku Bridge at Quinag.

The Green Loch is a special place, being a frequent day out for him and his parents during his childhood.

‘I want to tell the whole story’

Mr Spowart hopes his art gives people the chance to “connect” with the landscapes around them.

Inspired by Mr Corcoran’s journey to create a documentary, Mr Spowart also has his own filmmaking aspirations.

“In 2023, I hope to delve into more filmmaking alongside drawing. When I came home from Banff after meeting many adventure filmmakers, I was really inspired to take my drawings to the next level.

“I want to create short films of my process from start to finish, which means going out to the location, sketching and photographing the location, and then taking it back into the studio.

“I want to tell the whole story using audio/visual rather than just a typical drawing.”