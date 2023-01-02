Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival

By Ross Hempseed
January 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 2, 2023, 8:26 am
Jack Spowart takes inspiration for the surrounding landscapes in the stunning Highlands. Image: Jack Spowart.
Jack Spowart takes inspiration for the surrounding landscapes in the stunning Highlands. Image: Jack Spowart.

An Inverness-based illustrator hopes 2023 could be his biggest year yet after being commissioned for an adventurer’s book.

Jack Spowart is known for his intricate illustrations of the north of Scotland, which he describes as “fine-line graphic landscapes”.

And now the 30-year-old, who lives in Ardersier, has been asked to illustrate an “Marathon Man” Alan Corcoran‘s upcoming book, Unsinkable.

Mr Corocran, who completed 35 marathons in 35 days, will release the book about his mission to swim around Ireland in autumn.

His film of the same name documents his 310-mile journey, and will be shown around the world over the next year.

It premiered at the Banff Film Festival, which Mr Spowart also attended after doing some of the event’s artwork.

The pair met, and Mr Corcoran was so impressed that he has now commissioned Mr Spowart to do 20 illustrations for his book.

Eager to get started, Mr Spowart said: “He was looking at five different artists from all over the place and then narrowed it down to three, and finally he sent me an e-mail asking to do it, which will be my biggest single commission I’ve ever done.

Jack Spowart
Blà Bheinn as illustrated by Jack Spowart. Image: Jack Spowart.

“I’ve never done a project like this before. When people think of an illustrator, they would think of someone who illustrates books for a living, but that’s not something I’ve ever done until now.”

He will be in contact with Mr Corcoran about specific illustrations including recognisable Irish coastlines, including Giant’s Causeway and Horn’s Head.

Illustrating to escape

Mr Spowart began drawing as an “escape” after his father with diagnosed with brain cancer. He left Central Scotland to move to Inverness in 2017 to be closer to his dad during his final months.

Some of his earliest work was created by his dad’s bedside at Highland Hospice in Inverness.

Following his father’s death, Mr Spowart took a leap and travelled to New Zealand to teach while also working on his drawings, receiving a few commissions there.

Jack Spowart
Jack Spowart selling his most popular illustrations at a trade fair. Image: Jack Spowart.

But when lockdown hit he returned to the Highlands and decided to pursue a career as an illustrator full-time.

Since then, he has had more than 100 commissions from individuals and businesses, showcasing the iconic landscapes of the north of Scotland.

These include Blà Bheinn on Skye, Green Loch near Aviemore, Bow Fiddle Rock near Portknockie, and Kylesku Bridge at Quinag.

The Green Loch is a special place, being a frequent day out for him and his parents during his childhood.

‘I want to tell the whole story’

Mr Spowart hopes his art gives people the chance to “connect” with the landscapes around them.

Inspired by Mr Corcoran’s journey to create a documentary, Mr Spowart also has his own filmmaking aspirations.

Mr Spowart wants to film and document his process of travelling out to sites he then turns into illustrations. Image: Jack Spowart.

“In 2023, I hope to delve into more filmmaking alongside drawing. When I came home from Banff after meeting many adventure filmmakers, I was really inspired to take my drawings to the next level.

“I want to create short films of my process from start to finish, which means going out to the location, sketching and photographing the location, and then taking it back into the studio.

“I want to tell the whole story using audio/visual rather than just a typical drawing.”

