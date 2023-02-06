Colonsay to get first affordable homes in more than 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Colonsay to get first affordable homes in more than 20 years

By Louise Glen
February 6, 2023, 7:26 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 8:31 am
Islanders who have been forced to move off the island are being invited to apply for the homes. Image: Stock.
Islanders who have been forced to move off the island are being invited to apply for the homes. Image: Stock.

The first affordable homes in more than two decades are being built on a Hebridean island.

Colonsay islanders and people who have left the island but want to move back will be given priority for the properties.

But it is also hoped potential new residents will apply and help boost the island’s population, which has declined to just 125 people.

An appeal has been made to welcome new families to the island.

In the first phase of construction, nine homes are being built and some will be offered for sale and others for rent.

Dannie Onn, the chairman of Colonsay Community Development Company (CCDC), told BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme he hoped the homes would stop population decline on the island.

People living in temporary homes

He said that many people were living in temporary homes on the island, including in year-round caravans.

Posted by Colonsay Community Development Company on Thursday, 6 May 2021

He said: “It has taken a while to get here, but the legal and financial incentives put in place by the Scottish Government to promote sustainable, self-reliant communities on the islands looks to be paying off in Colonsay.”

If successful, it is hoped a further 15 houses will be built on the island after the first phase.

CCDC said people already living in Colonsay, or who have local connections to the area through work or family, will be given priority.

Some of the properties will be for islanders working for fish farming company Mowi, and they would return to the community if and when they were no longer needed by the workers.

Ronnie MacRae, chief executive of the Communities Housing Trust, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for islanders or folk really keen to move to Colonsay.

“With the homes and the business units, it’s the full package to provide a secure, long-term future for individual families, as well as the island itself.”

