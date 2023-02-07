‘Levelling Up’ row as SNP claim Moray snubbed in favour of Rishi Sunak’s backyard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Levelling Up’ row as SNP claim Moray snubbed in favour of Rishi Sunak’s backyard

Richard Lochhead hit out at Holyrood weeks after the region's £18 million application failed to win approval.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 7, 2023, 4:50 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 7:24 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Rishi Sunak's constituency was awarded Levelling Up funds. Image: Oli Scarff/Shutterstock.
Rishi Sunak's constituency was awarded Levelling Up funds. Image: Oli Scarff/Shutterstock.

Moray communities are “losing out” while cash for local projects is sent into Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s constituency instead, according to an SNP government minister.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead reignited the row over “levelling up” funds weeks after the region’s £18 million application to the UK Government failed to win approval.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who is also MP for Moray, had also said it was a “major disappointment” for the region after their bid was rejected.

By contrast, Mr Sunak’s constituency of Richmond, in Yorkshire, was awarded £19 million to improve transport links and cultural heritage sites in a small local town.

Mr Sunak had already been criticised last year when he was heard boasting about taking money away from deprived urban centres in a leaked video.

Richard Lochhead criticised the Levelling Up scheme. Image: Fraser Bremner.

In Holyrood on Tuesday, SNP minister Mr Lochhead demanded a meeting with Westminster Levelling Up chief Michael Gove and said remaining funds should be allocated to Holyrood.

“Rural and peripheral regions in areas of deprivation have not been prioritised or targeted by this UK fund,” he said.

“It is clear this fund is little more than a dash for cash, where political glad-handing takes precedence over targeted investment for our poorer communities.”

What was Moray’s £18 million bid for?

Moray’s failed application for funding was aimed at regenerating Elgin’s town centre.

Investment in the area would have helped transform empty buildings into homes and restaurants.

Large properties have been left derelict since the Covid pandemic when a number of major retailers left the town.

Elgin missed out on Levelling Up funding. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

On the same day as Mr Lochhead’s criticism, Mr Gove pledged to visit Moray and give feedback on the area’s unsuccessful attempt to obtain funding.

Scottish Tory chief Mr Ross said: “I’ve engaged closely with Michael since Moray missed out on this funding and it is fantastic news that he has agreed to come to Moray. I look forward to welcoming him to the area in the near future.”

Conservatives say the Levelling Up fund allows them to invest directly in Scotland to improve communties.

The SNP has repeatedly warned the scheme undermines devolution.

A bid from Highland Council to invest in Skye’s Portree Harbour and improve the popular North Coast 500 driving route was also rejected last month.

But Aberdeenshire received £20 million for a bid to build a new cultural quarter in Peterhead and revamp MacDuff Aquarium.

And on remote Fair Isle, south of mainland Shetland, residents said cash to build their first new ferry link in around four decades will help save the island as a place to live.

‘Reheated grievances’

Tory Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said the Westminster cash had been “welcomed”.

He claimed Mr SNP complaints about the scheme were simply “reheated grievances”.

But Mr Lochhead insisted the award to Shetland Council had been an outlier and claimed the Highlands and surrounding areas had been let down.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed in January that more remote areas were being “ignored” by the Tories.

Aberdeen residents were also angered in January when UK ministers turned down their request for £20 million to regenerate the city’s beach area.

A UK Government source said: “Competition for levelling up funding was fierce with many high quality bids and we understand feelings of disappointment.

“However, all projects were subjected to a rigorous assessment process under robust and fair rules. To suggest otherwise is untrue.

“We appreciate the work put into applications. We have confirmed a third round of the fund and unsuccessful applicants will receive full feedback.”

