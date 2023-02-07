‘Levelling Up’ row as SNP claim Moray snubbed in favour of Rishi Sunak’s backyard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray communities are “losing out” while cash for local projects is sent into Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s constituency instead, according to an SNP government minister.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead reignited the row over “levelling up” funds weeks after the region’s £18 million application to the UK Government failed to win approval.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who is also MP for Moray, had also said it was a “major disappointment” for the region after their bid was rejected.

By contrast, Mr Sunak’s constituency of Richmond, in Yorkshire, was awarded £19 million to improve transport links and cultural heritage sites in a small local town.

Mr Sunak had already been criticised last year when he was heard boasting about taking money away from deprived urban centres in a leaked video.

In Holyrood on Tuesday, SNP minister Mr Lochhead demanded a meeting with Westminster Levelling Up chief Michael Gove and said remaining funds should be allocated to Holyrood.

“Rural and peripheral regions in areas of deprivation have not been prioritised or targeted by this UK fund,” he said.

“It is clear this fund is little more than a dash for cash, where political glad-handing takes precedence over targeted investment for our poorer communities.”

What was Moray’s £18 million bid for?

Moray’s failed application for funding was aimed at regenerating Elgin’s town centre.

Investment in the area would have helped transform empty buildings into homes and restaurants.

Large properties have been left derelict since the Covid pandemic when a number of major retailers left the town.

On the same day as Mr Lochhead’s criticism, Mr Gove pledged to visit Moray and give feedback on the area’s unsuccessful attempt to obtain funding.

Scottish Tory chief Mr Ross said: “I’ve engaged closely with Michael since Moray missed out on this funding and it is fantastic news that he has agreed to come to Moray. I look forward to welcoming him to the area in the near future.”

Conservatives say the Levelling Up fund allows them to invest directly in Scotland to improve communties.

The SNP has repeatedly warned the scheme undermines devolution.

A bid from Highland Council to invest in Skye’s Portree Harbour and improve the popular North Coast 500 driving route was also rejected last month.

But Aberdeenshire received £20 million for a bid to build a new cultural quarter in Peterhead and revamp MacDuff Aquarium.

And on remote Fair Isle, south of mainland Shetland, residents said cash to build their first new ferry link in around four decades will help save the island as a place to live.

‘Reheated grievances’

Tory Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said the Westminster cash had been “welcomed”.

He claimed Mr SNP complaints about the scheme were simply “reheated grievances”.

But Mr Lochhead insisted the award to Shetland Council had been an outlier and claimed the Highlands and surrounding areas had been let down.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed in January that more remote areas were being “ignored” by the Tories.

Aberdeen residents were also angered in January when UK ministers turned down their request for £20 million to regenerate the city’s beach area.

A UK Government source said: “Competition for levelling up funding was fierce with many high quality bids and we understand feelings of disappointment.

“However, all projects were subjected to a rigorous assessment process under robust and fair rules. To suggest otherwise is untrue.

“We appreciate the work put into applications. We have confirmed a third round of the fund and unsuccessful applicants will receive full feedback.”