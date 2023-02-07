Michael Gove will visit Moray to give feedback on failed £18m Levelling Up bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Gove has pledged to visit Moray and give feedback on the local authority’s unsuccessful £18 million funding bid.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up made the promise while discussing the issue with Moray MP Douglas Ross.

It comes as members of the economic development and infrastructure voted to write to Mr Gove asking the decision on the Levelling Up Fund bid be reversed.

That was only passed by seven votes to six at a meeting this week.

Michael Gove

During the debate a letter from Mr Ross was read out. It included Mr Gove’s pledge to come to Moray to give feedback on the bid to councillors and officers.

The local authority spent around £325,000 on submitting the application that would have brought three projects in Elgin to fruition.

A total of £125,000 of that came from the UK Government.

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter put forward a motion calling for the committee to write to Mr Gove seeking a reversal of the decision.

He criticised Conservative leader Kathleen Robertson for not lobbying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a recent meeting with party members in Inverness.

Ms Robertson told a meeting last week she had not broached the subject with him.

But Conservative councillor for Elgin South Peter Bloomfield said there was no time for discussions, adding: “It was hello, hand shake and move on.”

Mr Leadbitter felt communities in the south of England had benefited most out of the fund to the detriment to others in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the north of England.

He said: “We’re looking for a reversal of the decision for Moray.

Fighting Moray’s corner

“I would be more then happy to lobby my own government, and did that in the past.

“It’s the right thing to do – to fight Moray’s corner.”

He added lobbying the Scottish Government aided funding for the Lossiemouth bridge to the east beach, new build high schools and flood schemes.

Conservative member for Elgin North Amber Dunbar tabled an amendment seeking feedback on the bid.

She felt it was “unrealistic” for the decision to be reversed.

Ms Dunbar said: “I was a disappointed as anyone over the bid.

“But I don’t think it would be fair to ask for a reversal.”

She felt it would be better to seek insight on the application so a future bid had more chance of successful.

Anti-Moray bias?

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith wondered if there was an “anti-Moray bias” when it came to funding.

Moray has only received £270,000 from the £236 million Regeneration Capital Grant Fund over the last 10 years.

The £18 million was supposed to fund three projects in Elgin.

One was to tackle flooding at the auction mart and former sawmill site on Linkwood Road.

Disused buildings in the town centre were to be redeveloped for commercial and residential use.

And the third was to create an arts centre on South Street.

Around 40 jobs were expected to be created as part of the rejuvenation work.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “I am delighted that Michael Gove has agreed to come to Moray to meet with council officials.

“Naturally I was extremely disappointed when Moray Council were ultimately unsuccessful in their bid to the Levelling Up Fund, despite the fantastic work of council officials in putting that bid together.”

He said time with Mr Gove would be “an ideal opportunity” to ask questions and prepare for success next time.

He added: “I’ve engaged closely with Michael since Moray missed out on this funding and it is fantastic news that he has agreed to come to Moray. I look forward to welcoming him to the area in the near future.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group here.