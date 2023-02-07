Michael Gove will visit Moray to give feedback on failed £18m Levelling Up bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Gove will visit Moray to give feedback on failed £18m Levelling Up bid

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 7, 2023, 3:28 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 4:27 pm
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove will visit Moray to give feedback on the council's failed £18m funding bid. Image: DC Thomson
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove will visit Moray to give feedback on the council's failed £18m funding bid. Image: DC Thomson

Michael Gove has pledged to visit Moray and give feedback on the local authority’s unsuccessful £18 million funding bid.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up made the promise while discussing the issue with Moray MP Douglas Ross.

It comes as members of the economic development and infrastructure voted to write to Mr Gove asking the decision on the Levelling Up Fund bid be reversed.

That was only passed by seven votes to six at a meeting this week.

Michael Gove

During the debate a letter from Mr Ross was read out. It included Mr Gove’s pledge to come to Moray to give feedback on the bid to councillors and officers.

The local authority spent around £325,000 on submitting the application that would have brought three projects in Elgin to fruition.

A total of £125,000 of that came from the UK Government.

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter put forward a motion calling for the committee to write to Mr Gove seeking a reversal of the decision.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He criticised Conservative leader Kathleen Robertson for not lobbying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a recent meeting with party members in Inverness.

Ms Robertson told a meeting last week she had not broached the subject with him.

But Conservative councillor for Elgin South Peter Bloomfield said there was no time for discussions, adding: “It was hello, hand shake and move on.”

Mr Leadbitter felt communities in the south of England had benefited most out of the fund to the detriment to others in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the north of England.

He said: “We’re looking for a reversal of the decision for Moray.

Fighting Moray’s corner

“I would be more then happy to lobby my own government, and did that in the past.

“It’s the right thing to do – to fight Moray’s corner.”

He added lobbying the Scottish Government aided funding for the Lossiemouth bridge to the east beach, new build high schools and flood schemes.

Conservative member for Elgin North Amber Dunbar tabled an amendment seeking feedback on the bid.

She felt it was “unrealistic” for the decision to be reversed.

Councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ms Dunbar said: “I was a disappointed as anyone over the bid.

“But I don’t think it would be fair to ask for a reversal.”

She felt it would be better to seek insight on the application so a future bid had more chance of successful.

Anti-Moray bias?

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith wondered if there was an “anti-Moray bias” when it came to funding.

Moray has only received £270,000 from the £236 million Regeneration Capital Grant Fund over the last 10 years.

The £18 million was supposed to fund three projects in Elgin.

One was to tackle flooding at the auction mart and former sawmill site on Linkwood Road.

Disused buildings in the town centre were to be redeveloped for commercial and residential use.

And the third was to  create an arts centre on South Street.

Around 40 jobs were expected to be created as part of the rejuvenation work.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “I am delighted that Michael Gove has agreed to come to Moray to meet with council officials.

“Naturally I was extremely disappointed when Moray Council were ultimately unsuccessful in their bid to the Levelling Up Fund, despite the fantastic work of council officials in putting that bid together.”

He said time with Mr Gove would be “an ideal opportunity” to ask questions and prepare for success next time.

He added: “I’ve engaged closely with Michael since Moray missed out on this funding and it is fantastic news that he has agreed to come to Moray. I look forward to welcoming him to the area in the near future.”

The Future of Elgin

