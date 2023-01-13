‘We don’t have a piggy bank to raid’: Moray Council leader warns of jobs and service cuts and an increase to council tax to balance books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We don’t have a piggy bank to raid’: Moray Council leader warns of jobs and service cuts and an increase to council tax to balance books

By Louise Glen
January 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 8:15 am
A council tax hike is on the horizon in Moray. Image: Hazel Lawson.
A council tax hike is on the horizon in Moray. Image: Hazel Lawson.

Residents of Moray are being warned to prepare for a huge council tax rise and job losses as the local authority tries to balance the books.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson said there are some tough times ahead for the region, with a lack of reserves and little flexibility in government funding.

She believes services will have to be cut, and school class sizes and curriculums assessed to determine what can actually be delivered.

But last night the opposition SNP group accused the Tory councillor of scaremongering – demanding greater urgency and clarity on the administration’s budget plans, which have not yet been tabled.

Last year, Moray Council used Covid reserves to balance the books, but still made £1.6 million of savings while increasing council tax by 3%.

Finance officers warned a further £13 million of savings would need to be found for 2023/24 and £7 million the year after.

Ms Robertson – who took on the sole leadership of the council in August after her co-leader stepped down – warned there are worse times to come, with some “difficult choices” to be made.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has warned there will be some tough decisions to come this budget day. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘It’s going to be very difficult for people’

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, she said: “It is not the only year that we have been having year-on-year issues in Moray, and next year might be even worse.

“We need to settle the budget for 2022/23, but 2023/24 and 2024/25 is going to be really bad.”

Since 2010/11, Moray Council has made £56 million of savings.

Asked how much council tax is likely to be set at for the year ahead, Ms Robertson said: “We haven’t decided yet, as a council, what rate council tax will have to go up, but it is probably realistic to say it will have to be higher than 3%, which is going to be very difficult for people with the cost of living.

“But we are going to have to make extremely difficult choices and for council tax, that rise will basically be the way we are going to keep the lights on at the council.”

The Scottish Government allocated Moray Council £204,800,000 of funding in December’s budget, an increase of £15.9 million on last year.

However, Ms Robertson claimed so much of the cash is ring-fenced that the council’s hands are tied on what it can be used for, although the government says authorities have flexibility with 93% of its spend.

The Forres councillor said: “So much of what we are passed down from government is ring-fenced and we are not given enough money to spend it where we think it is most appropriate for our local communities.

“It causes a real difficulty and if we could get more flexibility it would make a real difference.”

Suzanne Wright of Unison Scotland at a previous protest over budget cuts outside Moray Council HQ.

‘Some of our basic services are under threat’

Moray Council has clambered back from the brink of bankruptcy since 2018, with millions being clawed back each year – at the cost of school crossing patrollers, day services, library opening hours and school cleaning staff.

And while external auditors praised the authority for its turnaround during the pandemic, having declared a £9 million surplus for 2019/20 compared to a £19.5 million deficit the previous year, Ms Robertson warned “basic services” are now under threat.

Ms Robertson added: “We have already had quite major cuts over the last four or five years and we are getting to the stage that there really is not much more to cut.

“It will be really challenging and some of our basic services are under threat and there will potentially be job losses just to make the delivery of the most straightforward services such as social care, education possible.

“Class sizes will have to be looked at, as will what curriculum we can actually deliver.

“We don’t have a huge amount in reserve, we don’t have a piggy bank to raid. We are looking at cuts in services and jobs.”

Opposition SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter is urging the administration to share their budget plans urgently. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Time is running out’ for Tories

Last night, SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter accused the administration of being “way behind” in the budget-making process and urged them to share their proposals with other members of the chamber urgently.

He said: “The council leader is making statements on Radio Scotland about job losses and service cuts but has provided no detail to other councillors of what the administration is considering doing.

“That is simply not happening in Moray right now. Time is running out with council budget day rapidly approaching.

“They are way behind where they should be and I fear it will be a messy rush at the last minute. That is no way to run a council.”

