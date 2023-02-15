Tories accused of north Scotland energy subsidy review ‘whitewash’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tories accused of north Scotland energy subsidy review ‘whitewash’

The Westminster government is facing fresh demands to overhaul a electricity subsidy for northern Scotland after its latest review was branded an "insult" and a "whitewash".
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
February 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Westminster government is facing fresh demands to overhaul a electricity subsidy for northern Scotland after its latest review was branded an “insult” and a “whitewash”.

Campaigners have been left frustrated after Tory ministers once again rejected calls for radical reform of the Hydro Benefit Replacement Scheme (HBRS).

Under the initiative, consumers across Britain pay an average of £1 in order to keep average annual bills in northern Scotland about £60 lower than they would be without the support.

But the region still pays the highest costs in the country, contributing to the worst rates of fuel poverty, which have hit even harder during the current cost-of-living crisis.

The crippling bills are a result of soaring energy costs, the colder weather in the north, the lack of alternatives such as gas, as well as a controversial pricing system for distributing electricity that divides the UK into 14 regions.

The north of Scotland region includes the Highlands and islands, as well as Grampian and Tayside.

Campaigners have long argued for an end to the “postcode lottery” so all UK consumers pay the same for distribution.

Consultation

The HBRS was established in 2005 and the UK Government is required to consult on its future every three years.

Last month, it was announced that the scheme would continue until its next review in 2025.

One of the consultation respondents was the Highlands and Islands Housing Associations Affordable Warmth group, which said the £60 discount is seen by many in the north as “only adding further insult to longstanding injury”.

It highlighted how the Highlands and Islands generates 327% more clean, green electricity than it requires to meet all its own needs, but that this was not reflected in the HBRS.

Rural housing expert Di Alexander.

Group chairman Di Alexander was disappointed by the result of the latest review.

“It’s much the same whitewash they come up with every three years,” he said.

“The HBRS is worth £60 a year to electricity consumers in the north of Scotland which is a fleabite when weighed against the inordinate energy costs that off-gas households have to bear up here.”

In its response, the UK Government said it was “important” that the subsidy did not “eradicate the cost-reflective nature of electricity distribution charges”.

It added that this approach supports the “efficient running of the whole system and therefore minimise overall GB distribution costs”.

‘Inadequate and paltry’

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said: “The government’s dysfunction has proven to be the only thing that can be relied upon through this winter.

“Once again, they are failing the needs of my Highland constituents with an inadequate and paltry subsidy.

“At a time when the cost of living in spiralling and many are struggling to make ends meet, this is simply an insult.

Jamie Stone MP Image: Supplied.

“The UK Government must reform the subsidy and offer a higher level of support.”

The government consultation has also led to confirmation that a “distortion” in the HBRS, which means consumers across Britain have been overcharged to fund the subsidy, will be removed at the “earliest opportunity” through secondary legislation.

The UK Government says it provides £94.9 million of support through the continued HBRS and the Common Tariff Obligation, which is automatically taken off bills.

“We know it is a difficult time for families across the country,” a spokesman said.

“That is why we are covering around half of the typical household’s energy bill this winter.

“In January, we confirmed we’re maintaining the level of support of the Hydro Benefit Replacement Scheme, reducing electricity distribution charges for consumers in the north of Scotland – saving an average of £60 annually for each household in the region.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
2
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
‘It’s just so shocking’: Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
4
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
WATCH: Aberdeen gull ‘viciously’ attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
5
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock – ‘I love a challenge… and Celtic is one’
7
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
8
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire
9
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
10
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…

More from Press and Journal

Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Josh Meekings dubs Billy Mckay best forward in Championship amid free-scoring spree
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Fishers blast Holyrood for 'scandalous' marine policy tantamount to 'greenwashing'
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Victor Clements: Scottish Government must support those delivering on woodland expansion
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
rock of ages aberdeen
Review: Temperatures soar at HMT as racy Rock of Ages sends audience wild
Support services for autistic children are stretched
Highland Council prepares to overhaul special schools admissions and ASL funding
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Woman threw phone at man's head after 'inappropriate' proposition
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: Scottish Government's ignoring of A9 will cost jobs and lives
Electricity pylons. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Review: Babs is a delicious journey of discovery and magic at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks

Most Commented