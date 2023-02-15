Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh bosses set sights on Aberdeenshire Shield glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh bosses set sights on Aberdeenshire Shield glory

By Callum Law
February 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, left, and Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, left, and Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hopes previous final disappointments can drive his side to Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield glory.

The Jags take on Fraserburgh tonight at Kynoch Park, Keith in the final of the competition.

Buckie are looking for their first silverware since 2017.

Since then, they’ve lost twice in the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup – in 2020 to Rothes and 2022 to Brora Rangers.

Stewart reckons those defeats can help the Moray side in this showdown.

He said: “We’ve been one of the top teams for two or three years without getting our hands on any silverware.

“Experience definitely helps and most of the boys have been to the two finals which we’ve lost in difficult ways.

“I couldn’t be too harsh on the players after either game, there were little things that happened in both games which was good to experience – and it all adds up.

“The boys know what to expect and know how good a team Fraserburgh are.

“It’s two really good teams and a lot of people might say it’s a toss of a coin to decide the winner.

Buckie were beaten in last season's Highland League Cup final.

“Who wants it more and works harder is important, but you also need to show quality to win it.

“The ugly side of the game can go unnoticed, but I’ll be saying to my guys if they don’t put that in they won’t win the game.”

Kevin Fraser and Shaun Wood are still missing for Thistle and, although Sam Morrison has returned to training, he’s not yet fully fit.

Broch boss Cowie hungry for more

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh have Bryan Hay available and Jamie Beagrie is back from offshore. Goalkeeper Joe Barbour and midfielder Paul Young will be given every opportunity to overcome niggles.

Since Mark Cowie became Broch manager in April 2015, they have won seven trophies and he says the desire to have more success is still there.

He added: “I’ve got a lot of respect for Buckie and for Graeme. They’re a great side.

“Hopefully we see the best of both teams and we can put on a show for the people watching.

“Players and coaches are all in the game to win and it’s polishing your medals at the end of your career which counts.

“Luckily we’ve managed to win some trophies during my time, but it fuels the fire to get more because you’ve been successful and winning cup finals gives you the appetite for it.

Mark Cowie says Fraserburgh are hungry to win the Aberdeenshire Shield again

“I think it’s the character of the players we’ve got and the mentality we try to breed.

“We try to compare ourselves to the best teams in the top leagues and try to show their characteristics and apply their methods as best we can in a part-time environment.

“We try to make it things enjoyable for the players and make them hungry for success.

“It’s OK winning one trophy and thinking: ‘that’s it’ – but that should only fuel you to get more.

“You never tire of winning matches and the mentality of the players is going into each season wanting to be successful… and they don’t stop.”

