5 top priorities facing new first minister in the north and north-east

Scotland’s next first minister will face an unenviable to-do list on their first day in the job with mounting crises on several fronts.

Nicola Sturgeon’s shock departure leaves behind a trail of issues which will need addressed by the incoming leader.

These range from the crippling cost of living crisis, an NHS at breaking point, striking workers, infrastructure problems and pressures on councils.

We take a look at the key issues facing voters in the north and north-east.

They include:

A9/A96 dualling

Future of oil and gas

NHS in turmoil

Better ferries

Cost of living crisis

1.Will the A9 and A96 be dualled?

Pressure is mounting on the SNP to speed up progress on two major road projects in the north.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth admitted the A9 between Inverness and Perth will no longer be dualled by 2025 as promised.

This has led to outrage across the Highlands on a road where more than a dozen people lost their lives last year.

The SNP originally pledged to dual the 80-mile route when they came into power more than 15 years ago.

Work has also yet to begin on a separate project to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

A review is being carried out into whether to fully dual the route – a decision made when the Greens entered government in 2021.

Our own readers poll showed 93% of respondents want to see the route fully dualled, heaping pressure on the incoming first minister.

The new SNP leader will need to progress these projects if they are to avoid angering motorists across the north and north-east.

2.What is the future for oil and gas?

The oil and gas industry employs thousands of people across the north-east, Moray and the Highlands.

Their livelihoods are at stake if the transition away from fossil fuels is not carried out with the right investment and support in place.

Ms Sturgeon came under fire for her government’s new energy strategy, which was released last month.

It calls for a “presumption against” new North Sea oil and gas exploration and was branded a “breathtaking betrayal of one of Scotland’s biggest industries”.

Energy policy is reserved at Westminster but the industry will be keen to see how a new leader intends to work with the industry towards net zero.

Workers will want to see more detail on the plans both governments have for ensuring the region does not lose its skilled workforce.

3. Plan to fix the NHS

The NHS across Scotland and the rest of the UK has come under sustained pressure since the Covid pandemic.

But many of the problems are years in the making, with clinicians long raising concerns about lack of staff and investment.

We launched our own data project in August which shows NHS waiting times for key services across Grampian and the Highlands and Islands.

It lay bare the stark reality facing health boards in the north and north-east, with fewer operations scheduled and rising waits for treatment.

We have also reported on some of the issues plaguing rural health boards.

Women have spoken out about their traumatic experiences since the downgrade of Elgin’s maternity unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

And campaigners in Caithness have also demanded government address the 100-mile distances women are travelling to give birth.

4. Better ferries for islanders

The ferries crisis was just one of the major headaches facing Ms Sturgeon in recent months.

The construction of two new ferries, MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802, is well behind schedule and over budget.

The vessels were originally commissioned in 2015 from struggling shipyard Ferguson Marine but are now years late.

Furious island communities from the Hebrides to Shetland want the Scottish Government to sort out the problems.

They warn locals are packing up and quitting their communities in response to the “utterly chaotic” ferry system.

There are already concerns over depopulation and the new SNP leader will need to quickly get a grip on this crisis which threatens the future of the islands.

5. Cost of living crisis

It is impossible to escape the cost of living crisis impacting households across Scotland.

Councils are warning of extreme budget pressures forcing them to increase council tax bills and reduce services.

The new first minister will face criticism if local authorities are left in a position where they cannot deliver certain services.

And they will have to get round the negotiating table with striking workers to stop public services in Scotland grinding to a halt.

The UK Government will need called on for support with rising fuel bills and cost of living pressures and the incoming leader will need to strike up a positive working relationship to support families.

In rural areas in the north and north-east, fuel poverty is already worse than anywhere else in Scotland.