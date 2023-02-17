5 top priorities facing new first minister in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 top priorities facing new first minister in the north and north-east

Scotland's next first minister will face an unenviable to-do list on their first day in the job with mounting crises on several fronts.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
February 17, 2023, 6:00 am
Photo of Adele Merson
The A9 dualling project is one of the major issues facing a new leader. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Nicola Sturgeon’s shock departure leaves behind a trail of issues which will need addressed by the incoming leader.

These range from the crippling cost of living crisis, an NHS at breaking point, striking workers, infrastructure problems and pressures on councils.

We take a look at the key issues facing voters in the north and north-east.

They include:

  • A9/A96 dualling
  • Future of oil and gas
  • NHS in turmoil
  • Better ferries
  • Cost of living crisis

1.Will the A9 and A96 be dualled?

Pressure is mounting on the SNP to speed up progress on two major road projects in the north.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth admitted the A9 between Inverness and Perth will no longer be dualled by 2025 as promised.

This has led to outrage across the Highlands on a road where more than a dozen people lost their lives last year.

The SNP originally pledged to dual the 80-mile route when they came into power more than 15 years ago.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Work has also yet to begin on a separate project to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

A review is being carried out into whether to fully dual the route – a decision made when the Greens entered government in 2021.

Our own readers poll showed 93% of respondents want to see the route fully dualled, heaping pressure on the incoming first minister.

The new SNP leader will need to progress these projects if they are to avoid angering motorists across the north and north-east.

2.What is the future for oil and gas?

The oil and gas industry employs thousands of people across the north-east, Moray and the Highlands.

Their livelihoods are at stake if the transition away from fossil fuels is not carried out with the right investment and support in place.

Ms Sturgeon came under fire for her government’s new energy strategy, which was released last month.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to BP headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2016. Image: PA.

It calls for a “presumption against” new North Sea oil and gas exploration and was branded a “breathtaking betrayal of one of Scotland’s biggest industries”. 

Energy policy is reserved at Westminster but the industry will be keen to see how a new leader intends to work with the industry towards net zero.

Workers will want to see more detail on the plans both governments have for ensuring the region does not lose its skilled workforce.

3. Plan to fix the NHS

The NHS across Scotland and the rest of the UK has come under sustained pressure since the Covid pandemic.

But many of the problems are years in the making, with clinicians long raising concerns about lack of staff and investment.

We launched our own data project in August which shows NHS waiting times for key services across Grampian and the Highlands and Islands.

It lay bare the stark reality facing health boards in the north and north-east, with fewer operations scheduled and rising waits for treatment.

To go with story by Adele Merson. P&J health tracker. Picture shows; Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.. N/A. Supplied by PA/DC Thomson. Date; Unknown

We have also reported on some of the issues plaguing rural health boards.

Women have spoken out about their traumatic experiences since the downgrade of Elgin’s maternity unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

And campaigners in Caithness have also demanded government address the 100-mile distances women are travelling to give birth. 

4. Better ferries for islanders

The ferries crisis was just one of the major headaches facing Ms Sturgeon in recent months.

The construction of two new ferries, MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802, is well behind schedule and over budget.

The vessels were originally commissioned in 2015 from struggling shipyard Ferguson Marine but are now years late.

Furious island communities from the Hebrides to Shetland want the Scottish Government to sort out the problems.

Glen Sannox Caledonian Macbrayne ferry in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow. Image: PA.

They warn locals are packing up and quitting their communities in response to the “utterly chaotic” ferry system.

There are already concerns over depopulation and the new SNP leader will need to quickly get a grip on this crisis which threatens the future of the islands.

5. Cost of living crisis

It is impossible to escape the cost of living crisis impacting households across Scotland.

Councils are warning of extreme budget pressures forcing them to increase council tax bills and reduce services.

The new first minister will face criticism if local authorities are left in a position where they cannot deliver certain services.

And they will have to get round the negotiating table with striking workers to stop public services in Scotland grinding to a halt.

The UK Government will need called on for support with rising fuel bills and cost of living pressures and the incoming leader will need to strike up a positive working relationship to support families.

In rural areas in the north and north-east, fuel poverty is already worse than anywhere else in Scotland.

