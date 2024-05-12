David Knight: Getting everyday matters right is SNP’s only route to independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Getting everyday matters right is SNP’s only route to independence

If he’s genuine about spanning the great divide to win converts, John Swinney must deliver on domestic issues first.

On Friday, Scotland's new first minister John Swinney chaired his inaugural cabinet meeting since taking up the role. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
On Friday, Scotland's new first minister John Swinney chaired his inaugural cabinet meeting since taking up the role. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
By David Knight

I was sure I heard octogenarian former SNP bigwig Jim Sillars talking on radio the other day about being trapped at a Beyoncé concert.

A startling scenario for a man of 86, but each to their own.

Perhaps even more surprising, given that Queen Bey’s target audience is said to be 70% single females aged under 34 – the “Bey Hive”, as it’s known.

But, when I paid more attention, I realised I wasn’t quite picking him up right. What the former SNP deputy leader, and now arch party critic, was actually saying was that he witnessed something which was far more than a back-slapping political-party event in Glasgow.

He was struck by the atmosphere being more like a Beyoncé concert, as it was an SNP love-in and the object of the crowd’s adulation was none other than Nicola Sturgeon on stage. Cultish hero-worship demonstrating the incredible power of personality in politics – for good and bad.

For Sillars, it was alarming because the party, and essential daily governance of Scotland, had become a one-woman show. The sort of power commonplace in a dictatorship, but decidedly unhealthy in a democracy, he argued.

Even Sturgeon conceded later that she was drowning in toxicity around her personality.

We don’t need another showman

So, in which direction is John Swinney heading? A “safe pair of hands” is the best many can muster about a man whose previous party leadership stint ended in failure.

Despite his protestations, he resembles a classic caretaker manager, which in football is often a bad omen for long-suffering fans. We wouldn’t wish that on our new first minister, would we?

Were you not touched by the image of Swinney and his wife on the steps of Bute House? They were dignified in the face of enormous pressures ahead; party bosses desperate to go backward to a veteran before it can go forward.

First Minister John Swinney, pictured with his wife Elizabeth Quigley and son Matthew. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

In our farcical UK political circus, we don’t need another showman or clown juggling while walking a tightrope Swinney needs to concentrate on selling ice creams down below with his feet rooted firmly on the ground; creating instant contentment to calm things down.

But, in metaphorical terms, he’s only got until lunchtime – a doom-laden general election for the worn-out SNP and Tories is close, and a Holyrood vote just two years away. It seems a tall order.

But, maybe, at the end of the day, this curious back-to-the future experiment with Swinney is all about what’s best for the SNP at this stage, rather than the country itself. And his appointment of Kate Forbes as deputy might be a masterstroke – while laying a succession plan at the same time.

Lack of A9 and A96 action is a national disgrace

Swinney’s opening drumbeat about independence was predictable, and aimed at the party hardcore. As that faded, he banged away at transport, economy and the NHS – the real priorities for the rest of the country.

But many doubters will still find it hard to shake off the image of a man at the heart of keeping independence at the top of the agenda for two decades – at the expense of almost everything else. If he’s really genuine about spanning the great divide to win converts in sufficient numbers, he must deliver on domestic issues first.

No amount of flag-waving, marching and rhetoric about independence will cover up the sad truth about a cynical lack of action on these major domestic issues

He could start by parking his election bus somewhere on the A9 and A96 linking Inverness with Perth and Aberdeen. Lack of full upgrades on these roads under the SNP is a national disgrace.

Ironically, while Swinney’s exhortations were still ringing in our ears, another former leader, Alex Salmond, was facing the resumed A9 Holyrood inquiry a few days ago.

This week, former first minister Alex Salmond gave evidence to a Holyrood committee probing the failure to dual the A9. Image: Andrew Cawley

He argued that the dualling project would still be on course if he hadn’t left government, but the whole sorry mess was about as illuminating as a foggy night in Strichen.

In a couple of weeks, we can look forward to finding out why it all went wrong after Salmond when it’s Sturgeon’s turn at the same inquiry – possibly.

Make a credible case for independence

No amount of flag-waving, marching and rhetoric about independence will cover up the sad truth about a cynical lack of action on these major domestic issues. Otherwise, like the Grand Old Duke of York song, you can march them up to the top of the hill and march them down again all day long.

I have to agree with Sillars that only an “overwhelming” swing in favour of independence – sustained day in, day out for several years – would make a credible case. Winning hearts and minds on such a grand scale requires a dramatic turnaround on all the things the SNP has been accused of failing at for so long.

Unfortunately, I was left scratching my head when Swinney declared his pride over how the Scottish Government had transformed Scotland. Nothing sprang to mind immediately – apart from forcing two unelected first ministers on us in a short space of time, but I don’t think he meant that.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Columnists

If you saw a teacher at Codona's on an in-service day... no you didn't. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: In defence of school in-service days - and beer garden team-building
Moreen lived vicariously through her son and daughter-in-law during their recent holiday to New York City. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Am I the ever-present mother-in-law from hell?
Rochdale MP George Galloway recently ended a live radio interview after being challenged over comments he made about gay relationships. Image: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: George Galloway is not the authority on what is 'abnormal'
Former First Minister Alex Salmond, pictured here in 2007, the year the SNP came into power in Scotland, with dualling the A9 part of its manifesto. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock
Campbell Gunn: A9 may finally get focus it deserves post-SNP's Central Belt saturation
John Swinney in Holyrood's main chamber after officially becoming the SNP's leader earlier this week. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Derek Tucker: If John Swinney navigates SNP away from self-destruction, he'll have earned his…
Gulls have always proved to be pests in certain parts of the north-east, but they seem to be spreading their wings. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson
Rebecca Buchan: North-east's glaring gull problem is only getting worse
A 'Trial the Isles' scheme could bring new residents to Uist. Image: Jose Arcos Aguilar/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Island trials of all kinds are trying local population's patience
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) celebrates with the newly elected Mayor of West Midlands, Richard Parker. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire
Scott Begbie: Next UK Government will prove Scotland should go its own way
Scotland's inaugural first minister Donald Dewar, campaigning for devolution in 1997. Image: Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: At 25, Scottish parliament still has the potential to make lives better…
Scotland's prospective next first minister, John Swinney, pictured at the press conference where he announced his resignation as SNP leader in June 2004. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock
David Knight: Time is the most effective weapon - which explains SNP's Groundhog Day…

Conversation