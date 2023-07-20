Aberdeen charity sees ‘worrying’ rise in demand for school uniforms as cost of living bites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen charity sees ‘worrying’ rise in demand for school uniforms as cost of living bites

One mum told AberNecessities she did not even have a piece of bread for her family to eat.

By Adele Merson
Humza Yousaf meeting AberNecessities founder Danielle Flecher-Horn in Dyce on July 18. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen charity has supported around 2,000 children with school uniforms in just two weeks with families feeling “exceptionally anxious”.

AberNecessities, which provides disadvantaged families with the essential and basic necessities in the north-east, has boosted staff to cope with rising demand.

First Minister Humza Yousaf paid a visit to the charity’s Dyce base earlier this week to see first hand the vital work it does to help families in the region.

Founder Danielle Flecher-Horn told the Press and Journal one mum told staff on Monday she “didn’t even have a piece of bread for her family to eat”.

The charity has partnered with supermarket giant Asda to set up free school uniform pop-up shops at 12 primary schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The pop-up shops will allow parents facing financial hardship to access the clothing their children require.

‘Really worrying’

Ms Flecher-Horn said: “In the last six weeks, we have supported about 2,000 children with school uniform as well as our day to day items which is a tremendous number.

“It’s really worrying. We are at the start of the summer holidays. How are things going to be by the end?

“We had a mum last night tell us that she didn’t even have a piece of bread for her family to eat last night.”

The charity’s founder was inspired to start the charity having witnessed children arriving at school without proper shoes and unkempt clothing.

First Minister Humza Yousaf with Abernecessities founder, Danielle Flecher-Horn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

She said families are “exceptionally anxious” at the moment with “emotions running high”.

“There’s a lot of tears in here as well. We’re getting some really horrible stories being told to us”, she added.

The charity founder added: “While I find it really hard to listen to, I feel extremely privileged that we’ve got such an amazing set up here.

“In a couple of hours we can pull things together so there’s not a child going to bed hungry and they’ve got the nappies and formula they need.

“I try and look at the positives as if you let yourself get too upset then you don’t actually make a positive change.”

Humza Yousaf visits charity

Mr Yousaf said the visit is “another demonstration of the damage the cost of living crisis is causing”.

He added: “Unfortunately, we’re now hearing that if there is to be a Labour government in 12-18 months, they will retain the two-child limit.

“Which in itself which will keep up to 15,000 children in Scotland in poverty which is just unforgivable.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf being interviewed by the Press and Journal at AberNecessities in Dyce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The two-child benefit stops parents from being able to claim for child tax credits or universal credit for any third or more child born after April 2017.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said his party is against the policy despite Sir Keir Starmer saying a government he leads would not scrap the policy.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Sarwar said: “Scottish Labour policy has not changed. We continue to oppose the two-child limit. We continue to believe that it exacerbates poverty, and we continue to believe that it needs to change.”

