SNP urged to hand over promised £80m for north-east carbon capture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP urged to hand over promised £80m for north-east carbon capture

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave his formal backing for a major energy industry scheme at St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead. 

By Adele Merson
St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead. Image: PA.
St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead. Image: PA.

The Scottish Government is being urged to hand over £80 million of funding promised for carbon capture technology in the north-east.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave his formal backing for the major energy industry scheme at St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead.

Before the Aberdeenshire project was given the go ahead, the SNP earmarked £80m to support the acceleration of the scheme.

But it later emerged the cash was “reprofiled” into subsequent years following delays from the UK Government in the process.

In January, former energy secretary Michael Matheson said the funding was “always contingent” on the UK Government confirming the Scottish Cluster first.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead. Image: PA.

In the wake of the prime minister’s commitment to support the project, SNP and Green ministers have come under pressure to now commit to the investment.

Mr Sunak revealed up to £20 billion will be poured into four separate carbon capture schemes across the UK, including in the north-east. 

Douglas Lumsden, Conservative MSP for the North East, wrote to Humza Yousaf asking him to honour the £80m commitment.

He claimed those behind the project will be “watching the SNP-Green coalition like a hawk over what they do next”.

The Scottish Greens – who share power with the SNP – claim carbon capture technology is “untested” and cannot be relied upon to tackle climate change.

Carbon capture and storage

Mr Lumsden added: “The carbon capture, storage and utilisation, phobic Scottish Greens might not even allow any Scottish Government spending on it.

“So the much-trumpeted £80 million, dwarfed by the UK’s £16 billion-plus North Sea Transition Deal, looks like a mirage right now.”

In 2015, the UK Government ended a £1 billion competition to get potential schemes off the ground, disappointing backers of the project in Peterhead.

The Tories then reversed course in 2020 but ended up snubbing the north-east’s bid in 2021 in favour of two areas in the north of England.

Douglas Lumsden MSP is calling for the funding to be reinstated. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The plan is to use carbon capture and storage technology to trap harmful emissions and transport them, either by pipeline or shipping, for permanent storage underground.

It is estimated the Acorn project will create more than 20,000 jobs.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said it “stands firm behind its commitment to support the Acorn project’s advancement”.

But he added: “Only when we, and the project, are provided with more details by the UK Government on the next stage of the process will it be possible to assess when and how best to support the project with Scottish Government funding.”

More from Scottish politics

St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead. Image: PA.
Campbell Gunn: I didn't want Humza Yousaf to be first minister, but he isn't…
St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead. Image: PA.
Health chiefs describe 'most significant risks' to two delayed Aberdeen hospitals
St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon says Rishi Sunak's plan to 'max out' North Sea is 'lamentable leadership…
St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead. Image: PA.
Anti-oil protesters spray red paint on Scottish Parliament in protest at new North Sea…
St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead. Image: PA.
'No firm opening dates' for two new Aberdeen hospitals
St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead. Image: PA.
Rishi Sunak wades into A9 dualling row claiming SNP have 'let people down'
Laws came into force in June to allow local authorities to introduce firework control zones – but no council has applied for the necessary measures (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Firework exclusion zones unlikely to be in place by Bonfire Night – study
Owners of short-term lets have until October 1 to apply for a licence (Jane Barlow/PA)
Short-term let businesses should not miss October licence deadline – minister
St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead. Image: PA.
Rishi Sunak wants to ‘max out’ North Sea oil and gas development
St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead. Image: PA.
'Thatcher on steroids': Ex-Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett skewers Starmer and Sarwar