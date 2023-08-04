Aberdeen photographer says sex offence accusations have ‘destroyed’ his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen photographer says sex offence accusations have ‘destroyed’ his life

Simon 'Sid' Scott told jurors that he was unable to work after allegations surfaced that young models were accusing him of sexual assault.

By David McPhee
Photographer Simon Scott is accused of sexual assaulting a number of young women. Image: DC Thomson.
Photographer Simon Scott is accused of sexual assaulting a number of young women. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen photographer on trial accused of sex offences involving a dozen young female models has said his life has been “destroyed” by the allegations.

Simon ‘Sid’ Scott is facing a string of charges of sexual assault and indecent behaviour, many of which were alleged to have taken place at photo shoots.

The police investigation into Scott’s alleged crimes involved cybercrime officers sifting through hundreds of thousands of his photographs, with 150,000 deemed to contain eroticism or nudity.

Scott, of Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen, denies all the charges against him.

‘Losing work very, very quickly’

As he gave evidence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, the 44-year-old described the allegations against him as a “coordinated and calculated attack on my character”.

In 2020, Scott was arrested and questioned by police following one woman making a report to police where she accused him of sexual assault.

A social media post went out in June of that year requesting any women who had experiences with Scott that they believed to be criminal to report them to police.

Defence advocate David Taylor asked him about his knowledge of the allegations at that time.

Scott said: “Clients and friends then began contacting me asking if I knew about this.

“I was losing work very, very quickly because people were saying they couldn’t work with me.

“I effectively overnight lost my business.

“My life really was destroyed.”

The photographer’s equipment was also seized during the police investigation, which he estimates was worth between £10,000 and £15,000.

“Not only was my reputation destroyed, all my camera equipment was taken by the police. After that, I wasn’t able to work as a photographer,” he said

“That period of my life is over.”

Lawyer: ‘Are you a predatory sex offender?’

Mr Taylor put it to his client that the “allegations portray you as a predatory sex offender who targets young women – is there any truth to that?”

“No,” Scott replied.

He was also questioned by Mr Taylor about allegations from three women that he demanded to put baby oil on their skin before applying glitter in order to achieve a photo effect popular at the time.

The women allege Scott then applied the baby oil and touched their private parts.

One woman, who Scott photographed at the Citizen M Hotel in Glasgow, claims he touched her vagina while lathering her in oil.

But Scott told Mr Taylor wouldn’t have personally put baby oil and glitter on their skin himself because it would’ve ruined his camera equipment.

Scott said: “It’s little bits of foil or metal that can get into my camera and ruin the lenses that cost between £600 to £1,200. At no point did I want to be touching glitter.”

The trial, before Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, continues.

