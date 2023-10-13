Humza Yousaf’s mother-in-law pleads for humanity in tearful Gaza video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf’s mother-in-law pleads for humanity in tearful Gaza video

Humza Yousaf shared a tearful video update from his mother-in-law, retired Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla, who is trapped in Gaza amid the Israeli bombardment.

By Alasdair Clark

Humza Yousaf’s mother-in-law has shared a heartbreaking video update on the situation in Gaza after Israel ordered over 1 million people to evacuate towards where she is trapped in Deir Al-Balah.

Warning it would be her last video, Elizabeth El-Nakla said those forced to flee Gaza City were moving towards where she is with her family – including husband Maged El-Nakla.

Ms El-Nakla said in her video: “Everyone in Gaza is moving towards where we are.

“One million people, no food, no water. Still they are bombing them as they leave.

“Where are they going to put them?”

The Israeli millitary has ordered 1.1 million people to evacuate northern Gaza according to reports from the United Nations, who described the order “devastating”.

“May God help us,” Elizabeth says as the video ends.

The update was shared by First Minister Humza Yousaf, Ms El-Nakla’s son-in-law.

The region subject to the evacuation order includes Gaza’s biggest hospital, which Human Rights Watch has said is dealing with more than 6,000 casualties and two major refugee camps.

Ms El-Nakla said it was these people in hospital who could not leave she was most concerned about about Israel’s bombing campaign continues.

“Where is humanity?”, she pleads, adding: “where are people’s hearts in the world to let this happen in this day and age?”

“This will be my last video.

“May God help us. Goodbye,” she says as the clip ends.

Humza Yousaf.
Humza Yousaf has called for an end to the “collective punishment” of the people of Gaza for the actions of Hamas.

The First Minister has called for an end to deaths in Gaza, saying the international should “step up” in response.

His wife Nadia El-Nakla has spoken of her torment at her parents ordeal, and her fear her family could die or end up in a refugee camp.

Mr Yousaf said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The international community must step up and demand an end to collective punishment.

“Enough. There can be no justification for the death of innocent men, women & children.”

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon said her thoughts were with her successor and his family.

She said: “My heart breaks for the people of Israel and for all the innocent civilians in Gaza who are also paying the price of Hamas’ appalling acts of terror.

“Closer to home, my thoughts are with my friends Nadia and Humza and their family, and also with Scotland’s precious Jewish community, at this unimaginably awful time.”

