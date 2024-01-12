Aberdeenshire school forced to teach some pupils online and classes merged due to teacher pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire school forced to teach some pupils online and classes merged due to teacher pressures

Teacher shortages across Aberdeenshire are said to have reached "crisis point".

Alford Academy is experiencing teacher shortages. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
An Aberdeenshire secondary school is being forced to cover some classes online and merge others due to a teacher shortage, prompting concern rural pupils are being shortchanged.

In an update given by Alford Academy at its parent council meeting, the school said some business studies classes are having to be covered online due to teacher shortages.

The academy has also had to reorganise and combine maths classes at National 4 and National 5 level because of recruitment struggles.

One class is having to be taught by two teachers due to the large number of pupils which have been combined as a result of lack of staff.

Alford has been left without a principal teacher for maths after the current acting head of department was recalled having been seconded from another school.

Despite interviews being held to fill the post, the update said the school has “not been able to appoint” a replacement.

It follows warnings from Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education, Laurence Findlay, who last month told the P&J the situation is “reaching crisis point”.

He said that over the last year, the local authority requested 66 secondary probationary teachers.

They were allocated just 18, which by head of population is lower than any other authority in Scotland. Only 12 turned up, because six dropped out.

Mr Findlay met with Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth last month to discuss the issue and further talks are planned this year to discuss recruitment challenges.

‘Deeply concerning’

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has written to both Aberdeenshire Council and the Scottish Government over the “deeply concerning” recruitment struggles.

He fears north-east pupils are being denied the same educational opportunities as those in other parts of the country.

The Tory MSP said:”Rural students deserve the same attention, resources, and funding from the Scottish Government as those in urban areas.

“However, it’s clear that teacher numbers are plummeting faster in Aberdeenshire than in other parts of the country.

“There is a fear that some rural schools will end up removing certain subjects from their curriculum because they cannot get teachers which would be catastrophic.”

‘Further discussions planned’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Last month we met with the Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills following the council’s concern around the lack of secondary probationary teachers for the region.

“There are further discussions planned this year to explore solutions to recruitment issues that affect some schools in Aberdeenshire and we look forward to working positively with government to seek solutions.

“We will continue to work with colleagues in the Northern Alliance and universities, to share good practice and improve the situation in difficult to recruit subject areas.

“Our head teachers continue to work extremely hard in challenging circumstances to ensure all pupils access learning right across the curriculum.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth met with Aberdeenshire Council over teacher recruitment challenges. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government recognises the particular challenge in Aberdeenshire and will work with the council – who are responsible for the employment of teachers in the local area – to help resolve issues around the recruitment and retention of teachers.

“The cabinet secretary has met recently with the council regarding teacher recruitment and looks forward to further engagement on this important issue.

“Pupil teacher ratios across the country remain at near record levels. Scotland also has the most teachers per pupil and the highest paid teachers in the UK – showing how much the Scottish Government values the profession.

“We have received the letter from Mr Burnett and will respond in due course.”

Conversation