Aberdeenshire school forced to teach some pupils online and classes merged due to teacher pressures

An Aberdeenshire secondary school is being forced to cover some classes online and merge others due to a teacher shortage, prompting concern rural pupils are being shortchanged.

In an update given by Alford Academy at its parent council meeting, the school said some business studies classes are having to be covered online due to teacher shortages.

The academy has also had to reorganise and combine maths classes at National 4 and National 5 level because of recruitment struggles.

One class is having to be taught by two teachers due to the large number of pupils which have been combined as a result of lack of staff.

Alford has been left without a principal teacher for maths after the current acting head of department was recalled having been seconded from another school.

Despite interviews being held to fill the post, the update said the school has “not been able to appoint” a replacement.

It follows warnings from Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education, Laurence Findlay, who last month told the P&J the situation is “reaching crisis point”.

He said that over the last year, the local authority requested 66 secondary probationary teachers.

They were allocated just 18, which by head of population is lower than any other authority in Scotland. Only 12 turned up, because six dropped out.

Mr Findlay met with Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth last month to discuss the issue and further talks are planned this year to discuss recruitment challenges.

‘Deeply concerning’

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has written to both Aberdeenshire Council and the Scottish Government over the “deeply concerning” recruitment struggles.

He fears north-east pupils are being denied the same educational opportunities as those in other parts of the country.

The Tory MSP said:”Rural students deserve the same attention, resources, and funding from the Scottish Government as those in urban areas.

“However, it’s clear that teacher numbers are plummeting faster in Aberdeenshire than in other parts of the country.

“There is a fear that some rural schools will end up removing certain subjects from their curriculum because they cannot get teachers which would be catastrophic.”

‘Further discussions planned’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Last month we met with the Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills following the council’s concern around the lack of secondary probationary teachers for the region.

“There are further discussions planned this year to explore solutions to recruitment issues that affect some schools in Aberdeenshire and we look forward to working positively with government to seek solutions.

“We will continue to work with colleagues in the Northern Alliance and universities, to share good practice and improve the situation in difficult to recruit subject areas.

“Our head teachers continue to work extremely hard in challenging circumstances to ensure all pupils access learning right across the curriculum.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government recognises the particular challenge in Aberdeenshire and will work with the council – who are responsible for the employment of teachers in the local area – to help resolve issues around the recruitment and retention of teachers.

“The cabinet secretary has met recently with the council regarding teacher recruitment and looks forward to further engagement on this important issue.

“Pupil teacher ratios across the country remain at near record levels. Scotland also has the most teachers per pupil and the highest paid teachers in the UK – showing how much the Scottish Government values the profession.

“We have received the letter from Mr Burnett and will respond in due course.”