Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson joins Colchester United on loan

Richardson spent the first half of the season on loan at Stockport County.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen right-back Jayden Richardson and Christophe Berra of Raith Rovers in action. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen right-back Jayden Richardson and Christophe Berra of Raith Rovers in action. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson will spend the second half of the season on loan at English League Two side Colchester United.

The 23-year-old made 23 appearances for the Dons after joining the club from Notts County in 2022.

He joined Stockport County on loan in the summer and made 11 appearances in English League Two, all from the bench.

An Aberdeen statement read: “Jayden Richardson has been recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County and will immediately join fellow EFL League Two side Colchester United.

“We wish Jayden and Colchester all the best for the second half of the season.”

Jayden Richardson in action for Stockport County against Mansfield Town. Image: Shutterstock. 

Richardson said he is looking forward to working with Colchester manager Danny Cowley and his assistant and brother Nicky.

He told the club website: “Before I got the move to Aberdeen, I had a conversation with them whilst they were at Portsmouth so I know all about them.

“I know what great people they are and what they can do.

“The energy and the feeling about them coming in here is massive so hopefully, that will help out the club as well.

“I’m unbelievably excited – it came about so quickly.

“I was on the phone yesterday so it has been a quick turnaround and I can’t wait to get started.”

 

