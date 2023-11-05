‘I don’t regret it’: Here’s what happened when an Aberdeenshire councillor quit the SNP to join Alba – will others take the plunge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I don’t regret it’: Here’s what happened when an Aberdeenshire councillor quit the SNP to join Alba – will others take the plunge?

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping quit the SNP for Alba in 2021 and lost his council seat of 38 years. Alex Salmond now wants others to follow suit as his party seeks to build on high profile defections. Adele Merson reports.
Adele Merson Adele Merson
Brian Topping at the Scottish local elections.
Brian Topping. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

Former Aberdeenshire councillor Brian Topping still gets stopped in the streets of Fraserburgh by people who want a problem fixed, despite seeing his vote melt away after switching the SNP for Alba two years ago.

The community stalwart did after all represent the Broch for almost 40 years, where he built up a reputation as a champion of the town.

Supporting the SNP ever since he was a boy, the former councillor told the P&J he felt “terrible” for his local branch when he quit the party in 2021 to join Alba.

But he wanted to leave after becoming “disillusioned” with the party’s lack of independence plan and was invited to join Alex Salmond’s new party.

He was one of three SNP Aberdeenshire councillors to do so – and it’s a route Alba now hope will be followed by many more across Scotland.

Last week, former SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan quit the SNP saying it had “drifted” from a focus on independence.

Former SNP leadership contender Ash Regan (centre) with Alba’s Westminster leader Neale Hanvey (left) and deputy leader, Kenny MacAskill (right) marking her defection from the SNP. Image: PA.

She was joined just two days later by South Ayrshire councillor Chris Cullen who said the SNP had “failed to deliver on independence”.

‘I don’t regret it’

Following Ms Regan’s move and other defections, the party is represented at every level. But it has yet to win a single seat in any election.

Despite being regarded as one of Alba’s best hopes of success in the council elections in May 2022, Mr Topping lost the Fraserburgh seat he had represented for 38 years.

He secured just 274 votes in that election – half of his 2017 tally.

But the former councillor said he does not regret his decision to switch rosettes despite it costing him his job.

Brian Topping spent decades serving his area for the SNP.

“I was disappointed,” he admits. “I think if I’d sat myself as an independent, I’d have got in.

“I was standing up for what I believe in and I believe Alba are the way forward under Alex Salmond’s leadership and skill.”

The former SNP member said a “number of people” are talking about leaving the party.

And he wants to extend the hand of friendship to other pro-independence parties.

Alba leader Alex Salmond. Image: PA.

He added: “I know a lot of them have been very disillusioned with the SNP over the last couple of years.

“Promises have been broken. We were supposed to have another indy referendum.”

There are also concerns among members in the north-east over the SNP’s power-sharing deal with the Greens.

Mr Topping, who is convener of Alba in Aberdeenshire, said many of the coalition’s policies are “good policies but they seem to go to the extreme”.

He points to hundreds of thousands of oil and gas jobs in the north-east and the need to “move gradually” to cleaner energy, rather than more drastic change.

Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes stood in the SNP leadership contest this year. Now Ash has left the party.

‘I might not have been here’

The 68-year-old came close to losing his life in April 2021, while standing for Alba in the Holyrood election.

He was left gasping for air while his quick-thinking family rushed him to the minor injuries unit in Fraserburgh, and later he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The father-of-three was eventually diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat and has made a good recovery over the past two years.

Reflecting on the experience, he said: “The doctor said if your family hadn’t taken to the minor injuries unit, you would not be sitting here now.

“I was so lucky. I might not have been here.”

Brian Topping recovering in hospital after he almost lost his life. Image: Supplied.

The ex-councillor continues to be an active member of the community, working two days a week at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh.

There he gets to meet visitors from across the world and “show off” what the region has to offer.

Disco

Mr Topping, who has eight grandchildren, was also well known in the town for running a disco company.

While he no longer runs this as a business, he now puts on discos for schools and elderly people in the community.

The Alba activist said he would consider another run for the party in a future election.

But it is something he needs to discuss with his family who missed out on time with him during his 38 years in the council.

“I’m enjoying life a lot more – seeing my family and grandchildren”, he said.

But what is his ultimate goal?

“I live and breathe for Scotland to be independent”, he said.

Conversation